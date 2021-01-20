 

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Of $1.11

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. announced earnings of $1.11 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $.88 per common share in the same quarter last year and $1.06 per common share in the prior quarter. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) for the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to $129.9 million, compared to $106.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $132.4 million in the prior quarter. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.63%, the return on average equity was 15.49%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.7%.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, earnings per common share totaled $2.91 compared to $3.41 in 2019. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. amounted to $354.1 million in 2020 compared to $421.2 million last year. For the current year, the return on average assets was 1.20%, and the return on average common equity was 10.64%.

In announcing these results, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Commerce had a strong quarter to close out 2020. While economic uncertainty remains top of mind, overall economic conditions, most notably unemployment, continued to improve in the fourth quarter at a pace that exceeded economic forecasts. These factors, coupled with a forecast projecting an economic recovery, resulted in a decrease in the allowance for credit losses. Our portfolio of private equity investments saw unrealized gains recorded this quarter, partially offsetting unrealized losses recorded in the first half of 2020 and reflecting improvement in the overall economy. Although net interest margins continue to be pressured from a challenging interest rate environment, our fee-based businesses are rebounding from mid-year lows and provide us with a source of revenue diversification. Bank card and deposit account fees grew from last quarter with an increase in spending activity. Loan fees and sales, driven by our mortgage banking business, continued to be strong this quarter and increased 161 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Trust fees reached another record quarter, reflecting not only higher market values, but also the results of investments we’ve made across our wealth business. Non-interest expense grew .6% compared to the same quarter last year and remained well-controlled. Compared to the previous quarter, average deposits grew $843.3 million, or 3.4%, well surpassing our expectations. While deposit balances grew this quarter, loan demand was mixed. Average loan balances in construction, business real estate, and personal real estate grew, while lower demand for business loans kept total average loan balances relatively flat.”

Mr. Kemper continued, “This quarter, net loan charge-offs totaled $8.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .19% in the current quarter, .18% in the prior quarter and .42% in the fourth quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on commercial loans totaled $572 thousand this quarter compared to $194 thousand in the prior quarter. Non-performing assets decreased this quarter from $40.3 million to $26.6 million. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased to $220.8 million.”

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $32.9 billion, total loans were $16.3 billion, and total deposits were $26.9 billion. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock. The Company also paid a cash dividend of $.257 per share, as restated for the 5% stock dividend.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

This financial news release, including management's discussion of fourth quarter results, is posted to the Company's web site at www.commercebank.com.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

 

 

Net interest income

 

$209,763

 

$215,962

 

$202,659

 

$829,847

 

$821,293

 

Non-interest income

 

135,117

 

129,572

 

143,461

 

505,867

 

524,703

 

Total revenue

 

344,880

 

345,534

 

346,120

 

1,335,714

 

1,345,996

 

Investment securities gains (losses), net

 

12,307

 

16,155

 

(248)

 

11,032

 

3,626

 

Provision for credit losses

 

(4,403)

 

3,101

 

15,206

 

137,190

 

50,438

 

Non-interest expense

 

196,310

 

190,858

 

195,174

 

768,378

 

767,398

 

Income before taxes

 

165,280

 

167,730

 

135,492

 

441,178

 

531,786

 

Income taxes

 

33,084

 

34,375

 

28,214

 

87,293

 

109,074

 

Non-controlling interest (income) expense

 

2,307

 

907

 

398

 

(172)

 

1,481

 

Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

129,889

 

132,448

 

106,880

 

354,057

 

421,231

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

7,466

 

2,250

 

11,966

 

9,000

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$129,889

 

$124,982

 

$104,630

 

$342,091

 

$412,231

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income — basic

 

$1.11

 

$1.06

 

$.89

 

$2.91

 

$3.42

 

Net income — diluted

 

$1.11

 

$1.06

 

$.88

 

$2.91

 

$3.41

 

Effective tax rate

 

20.30

%

20.61

%

20.88

%

19.78

%

20.57

%

Tax equivalent net interest income

 

$213,017

 

$219,118

 

$206,156

 

$842,790

 

$835,421

 

Average total interest earning assets (1)

 

$

30,297,922

 

$

29,352,970

 

$

24,372,575

 

$

28,143,048

 

$

24,034,631

 

Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding

 

116,507,841

 

116,444,157

 

117,611,663

 

116,584,015

 

119,769,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average loans to deposits (2)

 

64.05

%

66.23

%

71.73

%

67.73

%

71.54

%

Return on total average assets

 

1.63

 

1.71

 

1.65

 

1.20

 

1.67

 

Return on average common equity (3)

 

15.49

 

15.21

 

13.90

 

10.64

 

14.06

 

Non-interest income to total revenue

 

39.18

 

37.50

 

41.45

 

37.87

 

38.98

 

Efficiency ratio (4)

 

56.68

 

55.00

 

56.29

 

57.19

 

56.87

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

 

2.80

 

2.97

 

3.36

 

2.99

 

3.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY SUMMARY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

$.257

 

$.257

 

$.236

 

$1.029

 

$.943

 

Cash dividends on common stock

 

$30,178

 

$30,174

 

$27,933

 

$120,818

 

$113,466

 

Cash dividends on preferred stock (7)

 

$—

 

$7,466

 

$2,250

 

$11,966

 

$9,000

 

Book value per common share (5)

 

$29.03

 

$28.23

 

$25.43

 

 

 

Market value per common share (5)

 

$65.70

 

$53.61

 

$64.70

 

 

 

High market value per common share

 

$68.09

 

$59.13

 

$65.38

 

 

 

Low market value per common share

 

$52.10

 

$50.50

 

$51.96

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding (5)

 

117,138,431

 

117,109,209

 

117,738,126

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

 

9.92

%

10.11

%

10.99

%

 

 

Tier I leverage ratio

 

9.45

%

9.39

%

11.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER QTD INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of bank/ATM locations

 

306

 

308

 

316

 

 

 

Full-time equivalent employees

 

4,766

 

4,825

 

4,858

 

 

 

(1) 

Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities.

(2) 

Includes loans held for sale.

(3) 

Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock.

(4) 

The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

(5) 

As of period end.

(6) 

The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’ equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights).

(7) 

For the period ended September 30, 2020, preferred stock dividends includes $5.2 million related to the preferred stock redemption. The $5.2 million is the excess of the redemption costs over the book value of the preferred stock and is considered a dividend.

All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2020.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Interest income

 

$214,726

 

 

$223,114

 

$213,323

 

 

$221,485

 

 

$226,665

 

 

$872,648

 

 

$924,685

 

Interest expense

 

4,963

 

 

7,152

 

10,266

 

 

20,420

 

 

24,006

 

 

42,801

 

 

103,392

 

Net interest income

 

209,763

 

 

215,962

 

203,057

 

 

201,065

 

 

202,659

 

 

829,847

 

 

821,293

 

Provision for credit losses

 

(4,403

)

 

3,101

 

80,539

 

 

57,953

 

 

15,206

 

 

137,190

 

 

50,438

 

Net interest income after credit losses

214,166

 

 

212,861

 

122,518

 

 

143,112

 

 

187,453

 

 

692,657

 

 

770,855

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank card transaction fees

 

39,979

 

 

37,873

 

33,745

 

 

40,200

 

 

41,079

 

 

151,797

 

 

167,879

 

Trust fees

 

41,961

 

 

40,769

 

37,942

 

 

39,965

 

 

40,405

 

 

160,637

 

 

155,628

 

Deposit account charges and other fees

24,164

 

 

23,107

 

22,279

 

 

23,677

 

 

24,974

 

 

93,227

 

 

95,983

 

Capital market fees

 

3,826

 

 

3,194

 

3,772

 

 

3,790

 

 

2,536

 

 

14,582

 

 

8,146

 

Consumer brokerage services

 

3,996

 

 

4,011

 

3,011

 

 

4,077

 

 

4,139

 

 

15,095

 

 

15,804

 

Loan fees and sales

 

9,031

 

 

9,769

 

4,649

 

 

3,235

 

 

3,465

 

 

26,684

 

 

15,767

 

Other

 

12,160

 

 

10,849

 

12,117

 

 

8,719

 

 

26,863

 

 

43,845

 

 

65,496

 

Total non-interest income

 

135,117

 

 

129,572

 

117,515

 

 

123,663

 

 

143,461

 

 

505,867

 

 

524,703

 

INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET

12,307

 

 

16,155

 

(4,129

)

 

(13,301

)

 

(248

)

 

11,032

 

 

3,626

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

129,983

 

 

127,308

 

126,759

 

 

128,937

 

 

126,901

 

 

512,987

 

 

492,927

 

Net occupancy

 

11,570

 

 

12,058

 

11,269

 

 

11,748

 

 

12,218

 

 

46,645

 

 

47,157

 

Equipment

 

4,526

 

 

4,737

 

4,755

 

 

4,821

 

 

4,859

 

 

18,839

 

 

19,061

 

Supplies and communication

 

4,193

 

 

4,141

 

4,427

 

 

4,658

 

 

4,851

 

 

17,419

 

 

20,394

 

Data processing and software

 

24,323

 

 

23,610

 

23,837

 

 

23,555

 

 

23,934

 

 

95,325

 

 

92,899

 

Marketing

 

5,028

 

 

4,926

 

3,801

 

 

5,979

 

 

3,951

 

 

19,734

 

 

21,914

 

Other

 

16,687

 

 

14,078

 

12,664

 

 

14,000

 

 

18,460

 

 

57,429

 

 

73,046

 

Total non-interest expense

 

196,310

 

 

190,858

 

187,512

 

 

193,698

 

 

195,174

 

 

768,378

 

 

767,398

 

Income before income taxes

 

165,280

 

 

167,730

 

48,392

 

 

59,776

 

 

135,492

 

 

441,178

 

 

531,786

 

Less income taxes

 

33,084

 

 

34,375

 

9,661

 

 

10,173

 

 

28,214

 

 

87,293

 

 

109,074

 

Net income

 

132,196

 

 

133,355

 

38,731

 

 

49,603

 

 

107,278

 

 

353,885

 

 

422,712

 

Less non-controlling interest expense (income)

2,307

 

 

907

 

(1,132

)

 

(2,254

)

 

398

 

 

(172

)

 

1,481

 

Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.

129,889

 

 

132,448

 

39,863

 

 

51,857

 

 

106,880

 

 

354,057

 

 

421,231

 

Less preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

7,466

 

2,250

 

 

2,250

 

 

2,250

 

 

11,966

 

 

9,000

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$129,889

 

 

$124,982

 

$37,613

 

 

$49,607

 

 

$104,630

 

 

$342,091

 

 

$412,231

 

Net income per common share — basic

$1.11

 

 

$1.06

 

$.32

 

 

$.42

 

 

$.89

 

 

$2.91

 

 

$3.42

 

Net income per common share — diluted

$1.11

 

 

$1.06

 

$.32

 

 

$.42

 

 

$.88

 

 

$2.91

 

 

$3.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on total average assets

 

1.63

 

%

1.71

%

.54

%

.80

%

1.65

%

1.20

%

1.67

%

Return on average common equity (1)

15.49

 

 

15.21

 

4.77

 

 

6.48

 

 

13.90

 

 

10.64

 

 

14.06

 

Efficiency ratio (2)

 

56.68

 

 

55.00

 

58.10

 

 

59.17

 

 

56.29

 

 

57.19

 

 

56.87

 

Effective tax rate

 

20.30

 

 

20.61

 

19.51

 

 

16.40

 

 

20.88

 

 

19.78

 

 

20.57

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

2.80

 

 

2.97

 

2.94

 

 

3.33

 

 

3.36

 

 

2.99

 

 

3.48

 

Tax equivalent net interest income

 

$213,017

 

 

$219,118

 

$206,253

 

 

$204,402

 

 

$206,156

 

 

$842,790

 

 

$835,421

 

(1) 

Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock.

(2) 

The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END

(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

 

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

Business

 

$

6,546,087

 

 

$

6,683,413

 

 

$

5,565,449

 

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

1,021,595

 

 

1,009,729

 

 

899,377

 

 

Real estate — business

 

3,026,117

 

 

2,993,192

 

 

2,833,554

 

 

Real estate — personal

 

2,820,030

 

 

2,753,867

 

 

2,354,760

 

 

Consumer

 

1,950,502

 

 

2,006,360

 

 

1,964,145

 

 

Revolving home equity

 

307,083

 

 

324,203

 

 

349,251

 

 

Consumer credit card

 

655,078

 

 

647,893

 

 

764,977

 

 

Overdrafts

 

3,149

 

 

2,270

 

 

6,304

 

 

Total loans

 

16,329,641

 

 

16,420,927

 

 

14,737,817

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

(220,834

)

 

(236,360

)

 

(160,682

)

 

Net loans

 

16,108,807

 

 

16,184,567

 

 

14,577,135

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

45,089

 

 

39,483

 

 

13,809

 

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

Available for sale debt securities

 

12,449,264

 

 

11,539,061

 

 

8,571,626

 

 

Trading debt securities

 

35,321

 

 

25,805

 

 

28,161

 

 

Equity securities

 

4,363

 

 

4,203

 

 

4,209

 

 

Other securities

 

156,745

 

 

122,532

 

 

137,892

 

 

Total investment securities

 

12,645,693

 

 

11,691,601

 

 

8,741,888

 

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

 

 

2,275

 

 

 

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

850,000

 

 

850,000

 

 

850,000

 

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

 

1,747,363

 

 

1,171,697

 

 

395,850

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

437,563

 

 

357,616

 

 

491,615

 

 

Premises and equipment — net

 

371,083

 

 

377,853

 

 

370,637

 

 

Goodwill

 

138,921

 

 

138,921

 

 

138,921

 

 

Other intangible assets — net

 

11,207

 

 

7,183

 

 

9,534

 

 

Other assets

 

567,248

 

 

632,621

 

 

476,400

 

 

Total assets

 

$

32,922,974

 

 

$

31,453,817

 

 

$

26,065,789

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

 

$

10,497,598

 

 

$

10,727,827

 

 

$

6,890,687

 

 

Savings, interest checking and money market

 

14,604,456

 

 

12,983,505

 

 

11,621,716

 

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

 

529,802

 

 

556,870

 

 

626,157

 

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

 

1,314,889

 

 

1,433,577

 

 

1,381,855

 

 

Total deposits

 

26,946,745

 

 

25,701,779

 

 

20,520,415

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

2,098,383

 

 

1,653,064

 

 

1,850,772

 

 

Other borrowings

 

802

 

 

782

 

 

2,418

 

 

Other liabilities

 

477,072

 

 

791,928

 

 

553,712

 

 

Total liabilities

 

29,523,002

 

 

28,147,553

 

 

22,927,317

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

144,784

 

 

Common stock

 

589,352

 

 

563,978

 

 

563,978

 

 

Capital surplus

 

2,436,288

 

 

2,140,410

 

 

2,151,464

 

 

Retained earnings

 

73,000

 

 

326,890

 

 

201,562

 

 

Treasury stock

 

(32,970

)

 

(69,050

)

 

(37,548

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

331,377

 

 

343,435

 

 

110,444

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

3,397,047

 

 

3,305,663

 

 

3,134,684

 

 

Non-controlling interest

 

2,925

 

 

601

 

 

3,788

 

 

Total equity

 

3,399,972

 

 

3,306,264

 

 

3,138,472

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

32,922,974

 

 

$

31,453,817

 

 

$

26,065,789

 

 

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

Business

$

6,580,300

 

 

$

6,709,200

 

 

$

6,760,827

 

 

$

5,493,657

 

 

$

5,362,020

 

 

Real estate — construction and land

1,032,891

 

 

974,346

 

 

895,648

 

 

924,086

 

 

901,367

 

 

Real estate — business

3,029,799

 

 

2,989,652

 

 

2,962,076

 

 

2,853,632

 

 

2,820,189

 

 

Real estate — personal

2,778,462

 

 

2,722,300

 

 

2,582,484

 

 

2,390,716

 

 

2,283,530

 

 

Consumer

1,981,033

 

 

1,992,314

 

 

1,944,265

 

 

1,950,491

 

 

1,961,631

 

 

Revolving home equity

316,895

 

 

329,361

 

 

343,210

 

 

350,256

 

 

347,527

 

 

Consumer credit card

638,161

 

 

646,185

 

 

663,911

 

 

727,569

 

 

749,056

 

 

Overdrafts

3,762

 

 

2,689

 

 

2,912

 

 

4,044

 

 

18,322

 

 

Total loans

16,361,303

 

 

16,366,047

 

 

16,155,333

 

 

14,694,451

 

 

14,443,642

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(235,484

)

 

(240,286

)

 

(171,616

)

 

(139,482

)

 

(159,776

)

 

Net loans

16,125,819

 

 

16,125,761

 

 

15,983,717

 

 

14,554,969

 

 

14,283,866

 

 

Loans held for sale

30,577

 

 

24,728

 

 

6,363

 

 

12,875

 

 

15,363

 

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government and federal agency obligations

774,640

 

 

770,361

 

 

776,240

 

 

802,556

 

 

826,702

 

 

Government-sponsored enterprise obligations

69,133

 

 

102,749

 

 

114,518

 

 

134,296

 

 

184,973

 

 

State and municipal obligations

1,967,408

 

 

1,767,526

 

 

1,285,427

 

 

1,222,595

 

 

1,207,584

 

 

Mortgage-backed securities

6,646,345

 

 

6,259,926

 

 

5,325,720

 

 

4,685,782

 

 

4,685,794

 

 

Asset-backed securities

1,819,467

 

 

1,520,988

 

 

1,342,518

 

 

1,182,556

 

 

1,258,297

 

 

Other debt securities

533,646

 

 

514,166

 

 

406,665

 

 

321,733

 

 

331,167

 

 

Unrealized gain on debt securities

329,477

 

 

368,154

 

 

281,457

 

 

191,275

 

 

149,591

 

 

Total available for sale debt securities

12,140,116

 

 

11,303,870

 

 

9,532,545

 

 

8,540,793

 

 

8,644,108

 

 

Trading debt securities

28,040

 

 

27,267

 

 

31,981

 

 

34,055

 

 

32,518

 

 

Equity securities

4,221

 

 

4,193

 

 

4,137

 

 

4,273

 

 

4,200

 

 

Other securities

130,145

 

 

120,253

 

 

139,250

 

 

144,096

 

 

141,501

 

 

Total investment securities

12,302,522

 

 

11,455,583

 

 

9,707,913

 

 

8,723,217

 

 

8,822,327

 

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

355

 

 

337

 

 

92

 

 

326

 

 

714

 

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

849,998

 

 

849,994

 

 

850,000

 

 

850,000

 

 

849,986

 

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

1,082,644

 

 

1,024,435

 

 

1,755,068

 

 

601,420

 

 

390,134

 

 

Other assets

1,291,907

 

 

1,389,683

 

 

1,461,528

 

 

1,368,464

 

 

1,315,395

 

 

Total assets

$

31,683,822

 

 

$

30,870,521

 

 

$

29,764,681

 

 

$

26,111,271

 

 

$

25,677,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

10,275,735

 

 

$

9,801,562

 

 

$

8,843,408

 

 

$

6,615,108

 

 

$

6,552,862

 

 

Savings

1,234,481

 

 

1,193,079

 

 

1,111,397

 

 

952,709

 

 

924,282

 

 

Interest checking and money market

12,198,928

 

 

11,731,494

 

 

11,441,694

 

 

10,777,400

 

 

10,618,347

 

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

542,212

 

 

573,207

 

 

605,136

 

 

622,840

 

 

626,944

 

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

1,339,301

 

 

1,447,968

 

 

1,346,069

 

 

1,299,443

 

 

1,434,309

 

 

Total deposits

25,590,657

 

 

24,747,310

 

 

23,347,704

 

 

20,267,500

 

 

20,156,744

 

 

Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

2,028,457

 

 

1,855,971

 

 

1,991,971

 

 

1,990,051

 

 

1,836,982

 

 

Other borrowings

1,013

 

 

1,225

 

 

345,162

 

 

161,698

 

 

94,471

 

 

Total borrowings

2,029,470

 

 

1,857,196

 

 

2,337,133

 

 

2,151,749

 

 

1,931,453

 

 

Other liabilities

727,569

 

 

899,890

 

 

763,524

 

 

466,980

 

 

458,094

 

 

Total liabilities

28,347,696

 

 

27,504,396

 

 

26,448,361

 

 

22,886,229

 

 

22,546,291

 

 

Equity

3,336,126

 

 

3,366,125

 

 

3,316,320

 

 

3,225,042

 

 

3,131,494

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

31,683,822

 

 

$

30,870,521

 

 

$

29,764,681

 

 

$

26,111,271

 

 

$

25,677,785

 

 

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE RATES

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

 

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business (1)

3.01

%

2.95

%

2.91

%

3.50

%

3.59

%

 

Real estate — construction and land

3.72

 

3.74

 

3.95

 

4.78

 

5.05

 

 

Real estate — business

3.51

 

3.53

 

3.71

 

4.16

 

4.22

 

 

Real estate — personal

3.44

 

3.56

 

3.69

 

3.83

 

3.85

 

 

Consumer

4.07

 

4.19

 

4.48

 

4.78

 

4.76

 

 

Revolving home equity

3.37

 

3.29

 

3.50

 

4.61

 

4.76

 

 

Consumer credit card

11.60

 

11.40

 

11.76

 

12.26

 

12.11

 

 

Overdrafts

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

3.69

 

3.69

 

3.80

 

4.39

 

4.47

 

 

Loans held for sale

3.54

 

4.25

 

8.03

 

6.15

 

5.32

 

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government and federal agency obligations

2.63

 

3.71

 

.46

 

2.09

 

2.16

 

 

Government-sponsored enterprise obligations

2.23

 

2.17

 

3.51

 

4.19

 

2.17

 

 

State and municipal obligations (1)

2.44

 

2.53

 

2.97

 

3.11

 

3.05

 

 

Mortgage-backed securities

1.37

 

1.95

 

2.17

 

2.37

 

2.72

 

 

Asset-backed securities

1.59

 

1.90

 

2.25

 

2.63

 

2.62

 

 

Other debt securities

2.19

 

2.35

 

2.49

 

2.94

 

2.82

 

 

Total available for sale debt securities

1.70

 

2.18

 

2.18

 

2.54

 

2.69

 

 

Trading debt securities (1)

1.40

 

1.66

 

2.93

 

2.52

 

2.81

 

 

Equity securities (1)

50.71

 

47.15

 

48.42

 

46.78

 

49.40

 

 

Other securities (1)

10.03

 

6.74

 

4.36

 

5.31

 

6.58

 

 

Total investment securities

1.81

 

2.24

 

2.24

 

2.61

 

2.78

 

 

Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

1.12

 

 

 

2.47

 

2.22

 

 

Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell

5.24

 

5.26

 

5.08

 

3.53

 

2.26

 

 

Interest earning deposits with banks

.10

 

.10

 

.10

 

.86

 

1.61

 

 

Total interest earning assets

2.86

 

3.07

 

3.09

 

3.66

 

3.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

.09

 

.09

 

.09

 

.11

 

.11

 

 

Interest checking and money market

.07

 

.10

 

.13

 

.30

 

.35

 

 

Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000

.51

 

.71

 

.93

 

1.15

 

1.16

 

 

Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over

.47

 

.69

 

1.08

 

1.62

 

1.79

 

 

Total interest bearing deposits

.12

 

.18

 

.25

 

.45

 

.52

 

 

Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

.06

 

.09

 

.12

 

.96

 

1.20

 

 

Other borrowings

 

 

.82

 

.82

 

2.05

 

 

Total borrowings

.06

 

.09

 

.22

 

.95

 

1.25

 

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

.11

%

.17

%

.25

%

.52

%

.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net yield on interest earning assets

2.80

%

2.97

%

2.94

%

3.33

%

3.36

%

 

(1) 

Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

CREDIT QUALITY

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

 

$

236,360

 

 

$

240,744

 

 

$

171,653

 

 

$

160,682

 

 

$

160,682

 

 

$

160,682

 

 

$

159,932

 

 

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21,039

)

 

 

 

(21,039

)

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses on loans

 

(7,510

)

 

3,200

 

 

77,491

 

 

42,868

 

 

15,206

 

 

116,049

 

 

50,438

 

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

581

 

 

208

 

 

3,249

 

 

(373

)

 

3,036

 

 

3,665

 

 

4,102

 

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

(117

)

 

Real estate — business

 

(7

)

 

(13

)

 

(6

)

 

(21

)

 

35

 

 

(47

)

 

(60

)

 

 

 

572

 

 

194

 

 

3,243

 

 

(394

)

 

3,071

 

 

3,615

 

 

3,925

 

 

Personal banking portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer credit card

 

5,975

 

 

7,263

 

 

3,584

 

 

9,157

 

 

8,829

 

 

25,979

 

 

35,421

 

 

Consumer

 

1,160

 

 

211

 

 

1,362

 

 

1,711

 

 

2,838

 

 

4,444

 

 

8,554

 

 

Overdraft

 

335

 

 

200

 

 

316

 

 

426

 

 

507

 

 

1,277

 

 

1,523

 

 

Real estate — personal

 

(18

)

 

(198

)

 

(71

)

 

(4

)

 

6

 

 

(291

)

 

56

 

 

Revolving home equity

 

(8

)

 

(86

)

 

(34

)

 

(38

)

 

(45

)

 

(166

)

 

209

 

 

 

 

7,444

 

 

7,390

 

 

5,157

 

 

11,252

 

 

12,135

 

 

31,243

 

 

45,763

 

 

Total net loan charge-offs

 

8,016

 

 

7,584

 

 

8,400

 

 

10,858

 

 

15,206

 

 

34,858

 

 

49,688

 

 

Balance at end of period

 

$

220,834

 

 

$

236,360

 

 

$

240,744

 

 

$

171,653

 

 

$

160,682

 

 

$

220,834

 

 

$

160,682

 

 

LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS

 

$

38,307

 

 

$

35,200

 

 

$

35,299

 

 

$

32,250

 

 

$

1,075

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

.04

%

.01

%

.19

 

%

(.03

%)

.22

%

.06

%

.08

%

Real estate — construction and land

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(.01

)

 

Real estate — business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

.02

 

 

.01

 

 

.12

 

 

(.02

)

 

.13

 

 

.04

 

 

.04

 

 

Personal banking portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer credit card

 

3.72

 

 

4.47

 

 

2.17

 

 

5.06

 

 

4.68

 

 

3.88

 

 

4.63

 

 

Consumer

 

.23

 

 

.04

 

 

.28

 

 

.35

 

 

.57

 

 

.23

 

 

.44

 

 

Overdraft

 

35.43

 

 

29.59

 

 

43.65

 

 

42.37

 

 

10.98

 

 

38.11

 

 

16.55

 

 

Real estate — personal

 

 

 

(.03

)

 

(.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(.01

)

 

 

 

Revolving home equity

 

(.01

)

 

(.10

)

 

(.04

)

 

(.04

)

 

(.05

)

 

(.05

)

 

.06

 

 

 

 

.52

 

 

.52

 

 

.37

 

 

.83

 

 

.90

 

 

.56

 

 

.87

 

 

Total

 

.19

%

.18

%

.21

%

.30

%

.42

%

.22

%

.35

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets to total loans

 

.16

%

.25

%

.14

%

.07

%

.07

%

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

.08

 

 

.13

 

 

.08

 

 

.04

 

 

.04

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)

 

1.35

 

 

1.44

 

 

1.47

 

 

1.14

 

 

1.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-accrual loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business

 

$

22,524

 

 

$

37,295

 

 

$

19,034

 

 

$

7,356

 

 

$

7,489

 

 

 

 

Real estate — construction and land

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

Real estate — business

 

2,230

 

 

1,063

 

 

1,921

 

 

1,532

 

 

1,030

 

 

 

 

Real estate — personal

 

1,786

 

 

1,911

 

 

1,679

 

 

1,743

 

 

1,699

 

 

 

 

Total

 

26,540

 

 

40,270

 

 

22,635

 

 

10,633

 

 

10,220

 

 

 

 

Foreclosed real estate

 

93

 

 

57

 

 

422

 

 

422

 

 

365

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets

 

$

26,633

 

 

$

40,327

 

 

$

23,057

 

 

$

11,055

 

 

$

10,585

 

 

 

 

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest

$

22,190

 

 

$

14,436

 

 

$

24,583

 

 

$

16,520

 

 

$

19,859

 

 

 

 

(1) 

As a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).

(2) 

Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.48% and 1.59% as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
 Management Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results
 December 31, 2020

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $129.9 million, compared to $132.4 million in the previous quarter and $106.9 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income over the previous quarter was primarily the result of lower net interest income and net securities gains and higher non-interest expense, partly offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses and higher non-interest income. The provision for credit losses decreased this quarter, compared to the prior quarter, due to a decrease in the estimate of the allowance for credit losses. Net interest income decreased $6.2 million this quarter mostly due to lower interest earned on the available for sale debt securities portfolio, including a $3.5 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes and a $2.1 million decrease in inflation income on our Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPs). Excluding the premium amortization adjustment and TIPs inflation income, the net yield on interest earnings assets declined eight basis points. Average loans were flat compared to the previous quarter, while average available for sale debt securities grew $836.2 million, and average deposits increased $843.3 million. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.63%, the return on average common equity was 15.49%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.7%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 4th quarter of 2020, average loans totaled $16.4 billion, and decreased $4.7 million from the prior quarter, and grew $1.9 billion, or 13.3%, over the same quarter last year. Period end loans declined $91.3 million compared to the prior quarter and grew $1.6 billion compared to December 31, 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of construction and land, personal real estate, and business real estate loans grew $58.5 million, $56.2 million, and $40.1 million, respectively. This growth was mostly offset by a decline in business loans of $128.9 million. The period end balance of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (included in business loans) declined $147.4 million during the 4th quarter and totaled $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Growth in personal real estate loan balances was due to continued strong demand for residential mortgage loans in this low interest rate environment. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $136.0 million, compared to $98.9 million in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities increased $836.2 million over the previous quarter to $12.1 billion, at fair value. The increase in investment securities was mainly the result of growth in mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and state and municipal securities. During the quarter, purchases of securities totaled $1.8 billion with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.27%. Sales, maturities and pay downs were $851.6 million. At December 31, 2020, the duration of the investment portfolio was 3.3 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $2.0 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.

Total average deposits increased $843.3 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits resulted from growth in demand ($474.2 million), interest checking and money market ($467.4 million), and savings deposits ($41.4 million), partly offset by a decline in certificates of deposit ($139.7 million). Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial, consumer and wealth deposits (including private banking) grew $505.6 million, $138.4 million and $240.3 million, respectively. The average loans to deposits ratio was 64.1% in the current quarter and 66.2% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average borrowings, which includes customer repurchase agreements, were $2.0 billion in the 4th quarter of 2020 and $1.9 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 4th quarter of 2020 amounted to $209.8 million, a decrease of $6.2 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter decreased $6.1 million from the previous quarter to $213.0 million. The decrease in net interest income was mainly due to lower income earned on investment securities, partially offset by lower interest expense on interest bearing deposits. The Company recorded a $3.5 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes, which lowered interest income this quarter. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) decreased to 2.80%, compared to 2.97% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $248 thousand, mostly as a result of lower yields on loans, mainly personal real estate and consumer loans, coupled with a decline in business loan average balances. Growth in average construction and land and personal real estate loan balances and higher yields on business loans resulted in higher net interest income and partially offset the impact of lower yields. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 3.69% in both the current and previous quarters.

Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) decreased $8.0 million from the previous quarter, due to lower rates partly offset by higher average balances. Interest income on mortgage-backed securities declined in part due to the aforementioned premium amortization adjustment, while interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities decreased, as TIPs inflation income declined $2.1 million this quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 1.81% in the current quarter, compared to 2.24% in the previous quarter.

The average rate paid on deposits totaled 12 basis points in the 4th quarter of 2020, compared to 18 basis points in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.1 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower rates paid on money market and certificate of deposit accounts. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .11% in the current quarter, compared to .17% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 4th quarter of 2020, total non-interest income amounted to $135.1 million, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 5.8%, compared to the same period last year and increased $5.5 million, or 4.3%, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest income from the same period last year was mainly due to the sale of our corporate trust business in 2019, which resulted in a one-time gain of $11.5 million. This decrease was partly offset by growth in loan fees and sales, trust fees and capital market fees. Excluding the one-time gain from the sale of our corporate trust business, non-interest income this quarter grew $3.1 million or 2.4% compared to the same period last year.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter decreased $1.1 million, or 2.7%, from the same period last year, and increased $2.1 million, or 5.6%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees decreased $774 thousand, or 3.5%, from the same quarter of last year mainly due to lower transaction volume, partly offset by lower rewards expense. Net debit card fees decreased $639 thousand, or 6.1%, mainly due to lower interchange income and higher network expense. Net merchant income increased $181 thousand, or 3.6%, while net credit card fees increased $133 thousand, or 3.8%. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($21.3 million), debit card ($9.8 million), merchant ($5.2 million) and credit card ($3.6 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $1.6 million, or 3.9%, over the same period last year, resulting mostly from higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $810 thousand, or 3.2%, mainly due to lower overdraft and return item fees, partly offset by an increase in corporate cash management fees. Additionally, capital market fees grew $1.3 million, or 50.9%, while loan fees and sales, mostly mortgage banking revenue, grew $5.6 million, or 160.6%, over amounts recorded in the same quarter last year. Other non-interest income decreased from the same period last year due to the corporate trust sale gain mentioned previously and declines in cash sweep fees and swap fees of $2.0 million and $1.8 million, respectively. For the 4th quarter of 2020, non-interest income comprised 39.2% of the Company’s total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded net securities gains of $12.3 million in the current quarter, compared to gains of $16.2 million in the prior quarter and losses of $248 thousand in the 4th quarter of 2019. Net securities gains in the current quarter primarily resulted from unrealized gains of $8.0 million in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio and gains of $4.1 million on the sales of mortgage-backed securities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $196.3 million, compared to $195.2 million in the same period last year and $190.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries and employee benefits and marketing expense, partially offset by lower other non-interest expense.

Compared to the 4th quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $3.1 million, or 2.4%, driven mainly by growth in incentive compensation expense, partially offset by lower benefits costs. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,766 and 4,858 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year, marketing expense increased $1.1 million. Net occupancy costs declined $648 thousand due to lower building maintenance and real estate taxes. Supplies and communication expense decreased $658 thousand due to lower supplies, postage and bank card issuance expense. Other non-interest expense decreased mainly due to a $2.3 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 20.3% in the current quarter, 20.6% in the previous quarter, and 20.9% in the 4th quarter of 2020.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 4th quarter of 2020 amounted to $8.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .19% in the current quarter, .18% in the previous quarter, and .42% in the 4th quarter of last year. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan charge-offs on commercial loans increased $378 thousand to $572 thousand, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $54 thousand to $7.4 million.

In the 4th quarter of 2020, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 3.72%, compared to 4.47% in the previous quarter, and 4.68% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .23% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .04% in the prior quarter and .57% in the same quarter last year.

This quarter, the provision for credit losses on loans decreased $10.7 million and was $15.5 million lower than net loan charge-offs. Actual fourth quarter economic data and the economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses in December showed improving economic conditions compared to the forecast utilized in September, which resulted in a decrease in the allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2020, and also reduced the provision for credit losses this quarter, compared to the prior quarter. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $220.8 million, or 1.35% of total loans and 1.48% of total loans excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at December 31, 2020 was $38.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million over the liability at September 30, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, total non-performing assets amounted to $26.6 million, a decrease of $13.7 million from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed real estate ($26.5 million and $93 thousand, respectively). At December 31, 2020, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .16% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $22.5 million, business real estate loans of $2.2 million, and personal real estate loans of $1.8 million. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $22.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Other

During the 4th quarter of 2020, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock and paid a cash dividend of $.257 per common share (as restated for the stock dividend), representing an 8.9% increase over the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

