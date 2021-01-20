Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Of $1.11

For the year ended December 31, 2020, earnings per common share totaled $2.91 compared to $3.41 in 2019. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. amounted to $354.1 million in 2020 compared to $421.2 million last year. For the current year, the return on average assets was 1.20%, and the return on average common equity was 10.64%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. announced earnings of $1.11 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $.88 per common share in the same quarter last year and $1.06 per common share in the prior quarter. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) for the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to $129.9 million, compared to $106.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $132.4 million in the prior quarter. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.63%, the return on average equity was 15.49%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.7%.

In announcing these results, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Commerce had a strong quarter to close out 2020. While economic uncertainty remains top of mind, overall economic conditions, most notably unemployment, continued to improve in the fourth quarter at a pace that exceeded economic forecasts. These factors, coupled with a forecast projecting an economic recovery, resulted in a decrease in the allowance for credit losses. Our portfolio of private equity investments saw unrealized gains recorded this quarter, partially offsetting unrealized losses recorded in the first half of 2020 and reflecting improvement in the overall economy. Although net interest margins continue to be pressured from a challenging interest rate environment, our fee-based businesses are rebounding from mid-year lows and provide us with a source of revenue diversification. Bank card and deposit account fees grew from last quarter with an increase in spending activity. Loan fees and sales, driven by our mortgage banking business, continued to be strong this quarter and increased 161 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Trust fees reached another record quarter, reflecting not only higher market values, but also the results of investments we’ve made across our wealth business. Non-interest expense grew .6% compared to the same quarter last year and remained well-controlled. Compared to the previous quarter, average deposits grew $843.3 million, or 3.4%, well surpassing our expectations. While deposit balances grew this quarter, loan demand was mixed. Average loan balances in construction, business real estate, and personal real estate grew, while lower demand for business loans kept total average loan balances relatively flat.”

Mr. Kemper continued, “This quarter, net loan charge-offs totaled $8.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .19% in the current quarter, .18% in the prior quarter and .42% in the fourth quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on commercial loans totaled $572 thousand this quarter compared to $194 thousand in the prior quarter. Non-performing assets decreased this quarter from $40.3 million to $26.6 million. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased to $220.8 million.”

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $32.9 billion, total loans were $16.3 billion, and total deposits were $26.9 billion. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock. The Company also paid a cash dividend of $.257 per share, as restated for the 5% stock dividend.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $209,763 $215,962 $202,659 $829,847 $821,293 Non-interest income 135,117 129,572 143,461 505,867 524,703 Total revenue 344,880 345,534 346,120 1,335,714 1,345,996 Investment securities gains (losses), net 12,307 16,155 (248) 11,032 3,626 Provision for credit losses (4,403) 3,101 15,206 137,190 50,438 Non-interest expense 196,310 190,858 195,174 768,378 767,398 Income before taxes 165,280 167,730 135,492 441,178 531,786 Income taxes 33,084 34,375 28,214 87,293 109,074 Non-controlling interest (income) expense 2,307 907 398 (172) 1,481 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 129,889 132,448 106,880 354,057 421,231 Preferred stock dividends — 7,466 2,250 11,966 9,000 Net income available to common shareholders $129,889 $124,982 $104,630 $342,091 $412,231 Earnings per common share: Net income — basic $1.11 $1.06 $.89 $2.91 $3.42 Net income — diluted $1.11 $1.06 $.88 $2.91 $3.41 Effective tax rate 20.30 % 20.61 % 20.88 % 19.78 % 20.57 % Tax equivalent net interest income $213,017 $219,118 $206,156 $842,790 $835,421 Average total interest earning assets (1) $ 30,297,922 $ 29,352,970 $ 24,372,575 $ 28,143,048 $ 24,034,631 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 116,507,841 116,444,157 117,611,663 116,584,015 119,769,634 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 64.05 % 66.23 % 71.73 % 67.73 % 71.54 % Return on total average assets 1.63 1.71 1.65 1.20 1.67 Return on average common equity (3) 15.49 15.21 13.90 10.64 14.06 Non-interest income to total revenue 39.18 37.50 41.45 37.87 38.98 Efficiency ratio (4) 56.68 55.00 56.29 57.19 56.87 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.80 2.97 3.36 2.99 3.48 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per common share $.257 $.257 $.236 $1.029 $.943 Cash dividends on common stock $30,178 $30,174 $27,933 $120,818 $113,466 Cash dividends on preferred stock (7) $— $7,466 $2,250 $11,966 $9,000 Book value per common share (5) $29.03 $28.23 $25.43 Market value per common share (5) $65.70 $53.61 $64.70 High market value per common share $68.09 $59.13 $65.38 Low market value per common share $52.10 $50.50 $51.96 Common shares outstanding (5) 117,138,431 117,109,209 117,738,126 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 9.92 % 10.11 % 10.99 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.45 % 9.39 % 11.38 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 306 308 316 Full-time equivalent employees 4,766 4,825 4,858

(1) Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue. (5) As of period end. (6) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’ equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). (7) For the period ended September 30, 2020, preferred stock dividends includes $5.2 million related to the preferred stock redemption. The $5.2 million is the excess of the redemption costs over the book value of the preferred stock and is considered a dividend. All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2020.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Interest income $214,726 $223,114 $213,323 $221,485 $226,665 $872,648 $924,685 Interest expense 4,963 7,152 10,266 20,420 24,006 42,801 103,392 Net interest income 209,763 215,962 203,057 201,065 202,659 829,847 821,293 Provision for credit losses (4,403 ) 3,101 80,539 57,953 15,206 137,190 50,438 Net interest income after credit losses 214,166 212,861 122,518 143,112 187,453 692,657 770,855 NON-INTEREST INCOME Bank card transaction fees 39,979 37,873 33,745 40,200 41,079 151,797 167,879 Trust fees 41,961 40,769 37,942 39,965 40,405 160,637 155,628 Deposit account charges and other fees 24,164 23,107 22,279 23,677 24,974 93,227 95,983 Capital market fees 3,826 3,194 3,772 3,790 2,536 14,582 8,146 Consumer brokerage services 3,996 4,011 3,011 4,077 4,139 15,095 15,804 Loan fees and sales 9,031 9,769 4,649 3,235 3,465 26,684 15,767 Other 12,160 10,849 12,117 8,719 26,863 43,845 65,496 Total non-interest income 135,117 129,572 117,515 123,663 143,461 505,867 524,703 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET 12,307 16,155 (4,129 ) (13,301 ) (248 ) 11,032 3,626 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 129,983 127,308 126,759 128,937 126,901 512,987 492,927 Net occupancy 11,570 12,058 11,269 11,748 12,218 46,645 47,157 Equipment 4,526 4,737 4,755 4,821 4,859 18,839 19,061 Supplies and communication 4,193 4,141 4,427 4,658 4,851 17,419 20,394 Data processing and software 24,323 23,610 23,837 23,555 23,934 95,325 92,899 Marketing 5,028 4,926 3,801 5,979 3,951 19,734 21,914 Other 16,687 14,078 12,664 14,000 18,460 57,429 73,046 Total non-interest expense 196,310 190,858 187,512 193,698 195,174 768,378 767,398 Income before income taxes 165,280 167,730 48,392 59,776 135,492 441,178 531,786 Less income taxes 33,084 34,375 9,661 10,173 28,214 87,293 109,074 Net income 132,196 133,355 38,731 49,603 107,278 353,885 422,712 Less non-controlling interest expense (income) 2,307 907 (1,132 ) (2,254 ) 398 (172 ) 1,481 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. 129,889 132,448 39,863 51,857 106,880 354,057 421,231 Less preferred stock dividends — 7,466 2,250 2,250 2,250 11,966 9,000 Net income available to common shareholders $129,889 $124,982 $37,613 $49,607 $104,630 $342,091 $412,231 Net income per common share — basic $1.11 $1.06 $.32 $.42 $.89 $2.91 $3.42 Net income per common share — diluted $1.11 $1.06 $.32 $.42 $.88 $2.91 $3.41 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets 1.63 % 1.71 % .54 % .80 % 1.65 % 1.20 % 1.67 % Return on average common equity (1) 15.49 15.21 4.77 6.48 13.90 10.64 14.06 Efficiency ratio (2) 56.68 55.00 58.10 59.17 56.29 57.19 56.87 Effective tax rate 20.30 20.61 19.51 16.40 20.88 19.78 20.57 Net yield on interest earning assets 2.80 2.97 2.94 3.33 3.36 2.99 3.48 Tax equivalent net interest income $213,017 $219,118 $206,253 $204,402 $206,156 $842,790 $835,421

(1) Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END (Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Loans Business $ 6,546,087 $ 6,683,413 $ 5,565,449 Real estate — construction and land 1,021,595 1,009,729 899,377 Real estate — business 3,026,117 2,993,192 2,833,554 Real estate — personal 2,820,030 2,753,867 2,354,760 Consumer 1,950,502 2,006,360 1,964,145 Revolving home equity 307,083 324,203 349,251 Consumer credit card 655,078 647,893 764,977 Overdrafts 3,149 2,270 6,304 Total loans 16,329,641 16,420,927 14,737,817 Allowance for credit losses on loans (220,834 ) (236,360 ) (160,682 ) Net loans 16,108,807 16,184,567 14,577,135 Loans held for sale 45,089 39,483 13,809 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 12,449,264 11,539,061 8,571,626 Trading debt securities 35,321 25,805 28,161 Equity securities 4,363 4,203 4,209 Other securities 156,745 122,532 137,892 Total investment securities 12,645,693 11,691,601 8,741,888 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell — 2,275 — Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 850,000 850,000 850,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 1,747,363 1,171,697 395,850 Cash and due from banks 437,563 357,616 491,615 Premises and equipment — net 371,083 377,853 370,637 Goodwill 138,921 138,921 138,921 Other intangible assets — net 11,207 7,183 9,534 Other assets 567,248 632,621 476,400 Total assets $ 32,922,974 $ 31,453,817 $ 26,065,789 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 10,497,598 $ 10,727,827 $ 6,890,687 Savings, interest checking and money market 14,604,456 12,983,505 11,621,716 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 529,802 556,870 626,157 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,314,889 1,433,577 1,381,855 Total deposits 26,946,745 25,701,779 20,520,415 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,098,383 1,653,064 1,850,772 Other borrowings 802 782 2,418 Other liabilities 477,072 791,928 553,712 Total liabilities 29,523,002 28,147,553 22,927,317 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — 144,784 Common stock 589,352 563,978 563,978 Capital surplus 2,436,288 2,140,410 2,151,464 Retained earnings 73,000 326,890 201,562 Treasury stock (32,970 ) (69,050 ) (37,548 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 331,377 343,435 110,444 Total stockholders’ equity 3,397,047 3,305,663 3,134,684 Non-controlling interest 2,925 601 3,788 Total equity 3,399,972 3,306,264 3,138,472 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,922,974 $ 31,453,817 $ 26,065,789

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Loans: Business $ 6,580,300 $ 6,709,200 $ 6,760,827 $ 5,493,657 $ 5,362,020 Real estate — construction and land 1,032,891 974,346 895,648 924,086 901,367 Real estate — business 3,029,799 2,989,652 2,962,076 2,853,632 2,820,189 Real estate — personal 2,778,462 2,722,300 2,582,484 2,390,716 2,283,530 Consumer 1,981,033 1,992,314 1,944,265 1,950,491 1,961,631 Revolving home equity 316,895 329,361 343,210 350,256 347,527 Consumer credit card 638,161 646,185 663,911 727,569 749,056 Overdrafts 3,762 2,689 2,912 4,044 18,322 Total loans 16,361,303 16,366,047 16,155,333 14,694,451 14,443,642 Allowance for credit losses on loans (235,484 ) (240,286 ) (171,616 ) (139,482 ) (159,776 ) Net loans 16,125,819 16,125,761 15,983,717 14,554,969 14,283,866 Loans held for sale 30,577 24,728 6,363 12,875 15,363 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 774,640 770,361 776,240 802,556 826,702 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 69,133 102,749 114,518 134,296 184,973 State and municipal obligations 1,967,408 1,767,526 1,285,427 1,222,595 1,207,584 Mortgage-backed securities 6,646,345 6,259,926 5,325,720 4,685,782 4,685,794 Asset-backed securities 1,819,467 1,520,988 1,342,518 1,182,556 1,258,297 Other debt securities 533,646 514,166 406,665 321,733 331,167 Unrealized gain on debt securities 329,477 368,154 281,457 191,275 149,591 Total available for sale debt securities 12,140,116 11,303,870 9,532,545 8,540,793 8,644,108 Trading debt securities 28,040 27,267 31,981 34,055 32,518 Equity securities 4,221 4,193 4,137 4,273 4,200 Other securities 130,145 120,253 139,250 144,096 141,501 Total investment securities 12,302,522 11,455,583 9,707,913 8,723,217 8,822,327 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 355 337 92 326 714 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 849,998 849,994 850,000 850,000 849,986 Interest earning deposits with banks 1,082,644 1,024,435 1,755,068 601,420 390,134 Other assets 1,291,907 1,389,683 1,461,528 1,368,464 1,315,395 Total assets $ 31,683,822 $ 30,870,521 $ 29,764,681 $ 26,111,271 $ 25,677,785 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 10,275,735 $ 9,801,562 $ 8,843,408 $ 6,615,108 $ 6,552,862 Savings 1,234,481 1,193,079 1,111,397 952,709 924,282 Interest checking and money market 12,198,928 11,731,494 11,441,694 10,777,400 10,618,347 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 542,212 573,207 605,136 622,840 626,944 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,339,301 1,447,968 1,346,069 1,299,443 1,434,309 Total deposits 25,590,657 24,747,310 23,347,704 20,267,500 20,156,744 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,028,457 1,855,971 1,991,971 1,990,051 1,836,982 Other borrowings 1,013 1,225 345,162 161,698 94,471 Total borrowings 2,029,470 1,857,196 2,337,133 2,151,749 1,931,453 Other liabilities 727,569 899,890 763,524 466,980 458,094 Total liabilities 28,347,696 27,504,396 26,448,361 22,886,229 22,546,291 Equity 3,336,126 3,366,125 3,316,320 3,225,042 3,131,494 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,683,822 $ 30,870,521 $ 29,764,681 $ 26,111,271 $ 25,677,785

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE RATES (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Loans: Business (1) 3.01 % 2.95 % 2.91 % 3.50 % 3.59 % Real estate — construction and land 3.72 3.74 3.95 4.78 5.05 Real estate — business 3.51 3.53 3.71 4.16 4.22 Real estate — personal 3.44 3.56 3.69 3.83 3.85 Consumer 4.07 4.19 4.48 4.78 4.76 Revolving home equity 3.37 3.29 3.50 4.61 4.76 Consumer credit card 11.60 11.40 11.76 12.26 12.11 Overdrafts — — — — — Total loans 3.69 3.69 3.80 4.39 4.47 Loans held for sale 3.54 4.25 8.03 6.15 5.32 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 2.63 3.71 .46 2.09 2.16 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 2.23 2.17 3.51 4.19 2.17 State and municipal obligations (1) 2.44 2.53 2.97 3.11 3.05 Mortgage-backed securities 1.37 1.95 2.17 2.37 2.72 Asset-backed securities 1.59 1.90 2.25 2.63 2.62 Other debt securities 2.19 2.35 2.49 2.94 2.82 Total available for sale debt securities 1.70 2.18 2.18 2.54 2.69 Trading debt securities (1) 1.40 1.66 2.93 2.52 2.81 Equity securities (1) 50.71 47.15 48.42 46.78 49.40 Other securities (1) 10.03 6.74 4.36 5.31 6.58 Total investment securities 1.81 2.24 2.24 2.61 2.78 Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 1.12 — — 2.47 2.22 Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell 5.24 5.26 5.08 3.53 2.26 Interest earning deposits with banks .10 .10 .10 .86 1.61 Total interest earning assets 2.86 3.07 3.09 3.66 3.75 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .09 .09 .09 .11 .11 Interest checking and money market .07 .10 .13 .30 .35 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 .51 .71 .93 1.15 1.16 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over .47 .69 1.08 1.62 1.79 Total interest bearing deposits .12 .18 .25 .45 .52 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase .06 .09 .12 .96 1.20 Other borrowings — — .82 .82 2.05 Total borrowings .06 .09 .22 .95 1.25 Total interest bearing liabilities .11 % .17 % .25 % .52 % .61 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.80 % 2.97 % 2.94 % 3.33 % 3.36 %

(1) Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT QUALITY For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 236,360 $ 240,744 $ 171,653 $ 160,682 $ 160,682 $ 160,682 $ 159,932 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — (21,039 ) — (21,039 ) — Provision for credit losses on loans (7,510 ) 3,200 77,491 42,868 15,206 116,049 50,438 Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business 581 208 3,249 (373 ) 3,036 3,665 4,102 Real estate — construction and land (2 ) (1 ) — — — (3 ) (117 ) Real estate — business (7 ) (13 ) (6 ) (21 ) 35 (47 ) (60 ) 572 194 3,243 (394 ) 3,071 3,615 3,925 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 5,975 7,263 3,584 9,157 8,829 25,979 35,421 Consumer 1,160 211 1,362 1,711 2,838 4,444 8,554 Overdraft 335 200 316 426 507 1,277 1,523 Real estate — personal (18 ) (198 ) (71 ) (4 ) 6 (291 ) 56 Revolving home equity (8 ) (86 ) (34 ) (38 ) (45 ) (166 ) 209 7,444 7,390 5,157 11,252 12,135 31,243 45,763 Total net loan charge-offs 8,016 7,584 8,400 10,858 15,206 34,858 49,688 Balance at end of period $ 220,834 $ 236,360 $ 240,744 $ 171,653 $ 160,682 $ 220,834 $ 160,682 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $ 38,307 $ 35,200 $ 35,299 $ 32,250 $ 1,075 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1) Commercial portfolio: Business .04 % .01 % .19 % (.03 %) .22 % .06 % .08 % Real estate — construction and land — — — — — — (.01 ) Real estate — business — — — — — — — .02 .01 .12 (.02 ) .13 .04 .04 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 3.72 4.47 2.17 5.06 4.68 3.88 4.63 Consumer .23 .04 .28 .35 .57 .23 .44 Overdraft 35.43 29.59 43.65 42.37 10.98 38.11 16.55 Real estate — personal — (.03 ) (.01 ) — — (.01 ) — Revolving home equity (.01 ) (.10 ) (.04 ) (.04 ) (.05 ) (.05 ) .06 .52 .52 .37 .83 .90 .56 .87 Total .19 % .18 % .21 % .30 % .42 % .22 % .35 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-performing assets to total loans .16 % .25 % .14 % .07 % .07 % Non-performing assets to total assets .08 .13 .08 .04 .04 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2) 1.35 1.44 1.47 1.14 1.09 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accrual loans: Business $ 22,524 $ 37,295 $ 19,034 $ 7,356 $ 7,489 Real estate — construction and land — 1 1 2 2 Real estate — business 2,230 1,063 1,921 1,532 1,030 Real estate — personal 1,786 1,911 1,679 1,743 1,699 Total 26,540 40,270 22,635 10,633 10,220 Foreclosed real estate 93 57 422 422 365 Total non-performing assets $ 26,633 $ 40,327 $ 23,057 $ 11,055 $ 10,585 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 22,190 $ 14,436 $ 24,583 $ 16,520 $ 19,859

(1) As a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale). (2) Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.48% and 1.59% as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Management Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results

December 31, 2020

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $129.9 million, compared to $132.4 million in the previous quarter and $106.9 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income over the previous quarter was primarily the result of lower net interest income and net securities gains and higher non-interest expense, partly offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses and higher non-interest income. The provision for credit losses decreased this quarter, compared to the prior quarter, due to a decrease in the estimate of the allowance for credit losses. Net interest income decreased $6.2 million this quarter mostly due to lower interest earned on the available for sale debt securities portfolio, including a $3.5 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes and a $2.1 million decrease in inflation income on our Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPs). Excluding the premium amortization adjustment and TIPs inflation income, the net yield on interest earnings assets declined eight basis points. Average loans were flat compared to the previous quarter, while average available for sale debt securities grew $836.2 million, and average deposits increased $843.3 million. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.63%, the return on average common equity was 15.49%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.7%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 4th quarter of 2020, average loans totaled $16.4 billion, and decreased $4.7 million from the prior quarter, and grew $1.9 billion, or 13.3%, over the same quarter last year. Period end loans declined $91.3 million compared to the prior quarter and grew $1.6 billion compared to December 31, 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of construction and land, personal real estate, and business real estate loans grew $58.5 million, $56.2 million, and $40.1 million, respectively. This growth was mostly offset by a decline in business loans of $128.9 million. The period end balance of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (included in business loans) declined $147.4 million during the 4th quarter and totaled $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Growth in personal real estate loan balances was due to continued strong demand for residential mortgage loans in this low interest rate environment. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $136.0 million, compared to $98.9 million in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities increased $836.2 million over the previous quarter to $12.1 billion, at fair value. The increase in investment securities was mainly the result of growth in mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and state and municipal securities. During the quarter, purchases of securities totaled $1.8 billion with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.27%. Sales, maturities and pay downs were $851.6 million. At December 31, 2020, the duration of the investment portfolio was 3.3 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $2.0 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.

Total average deposits increased $843.3 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits resulted from growth in demand ($474.2 million), interest checking and money market ($467.4 million), and savings deposits ($41.4 million), partly offset by a decline in certificates of deposit ($139.7 million). Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial, consumer and wealth deposits (including private banking) grew $505.6 million, $138.4 million and $240.3 million, respectively. The average loans to deposits ratio was 64.1% in the current quarter and 66.2% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average borrowings, which includes customer repurchase agreements, were $2.0 billion in the 4th quarter of 2020 and $1.9 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 4th quarter of 2020 amounted to $209.8 million, a decrease of $6.2 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter decreased $6.1 million from the previous quarter to $213.0 million. The decrease in net interest income was mainly due to lower income earned on investment securities, partially offset by lower interest expense on interest bearing deposits. The Company recorded a $3.5 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes, which lowered interest income this quarter. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) decreased to 2.80%, compared to 2.97% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $248 thousand, mostly as a result of lower yields on loans, mainly personal real estate and consumer loans, coupled with a decline in business loan average balances. Growth in average construction and land and personal real estate loan balances and higher yields on business loans resulted in higher net interest income and partially offset the impact of lower yields. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 3.69% in both the current and previous quarters.

Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) decreased $8.0 million from the previous quarter, due to lower rates partly offset by higher average balances. Interest income on mortgage-backed securities declined in part due to the aforementioned premium amortization adjustment, while interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities decreased, as TIPs inflation income declined $2.1 million this quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 1.81% in the current quarter, compared to 2.24% in the previous quarter.

The average rate paid on deposits totaled 12 basis points in the 4th quarter of 2020, compared to 18 basis points in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.1 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower rates paid on money market and certificate of deposit accounts. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .11% in the current quarter, compared to .17% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 4th quarter of 2020, total non-interest income amounted to $135.1 million, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 5.8%, compared to the same period last year and increased $5.5 million, or 4.3%, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest income from the same period last year was mainly due to the sale of our corporate trust business in 2019, which resulted in a one-time gain of $11.5 million. This decrease was partly offset by growth in loan fees and sales, trust fees and capital market fees. Excluding the one-time gain from the sale of our corporate trust business, non-interest income this quarter grew $3.1 million or 2.4% compared to the same period last year.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter decreased $1.1 million, or 2.7%, from the same period last year, and increased $2.1 million, or 5.6%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees decreased $774 thousand, or 3.5%, from the same quarter of last year mainly due to lower transaction volume, partly offset by lower rewards expense. Net debit card fees decreased $639 thousand, or 6.1%, mainly due to lower interchange income and higher network expense. Net merchant income increased $181 thousand, or 3.6%, while net credit card fees increased $133 thousand, or 3.8%. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($21.3 million), debit card ($9.8 million), merchant ($5.2 million) and credit card ($3.6 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $1.6 million, or 3.9%, over the same period last year, resulting mostly from higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $810 thousand, or 3.2%, mainly due to lower overdraft and return item fees, partly offset by an increase in corporate cash management fees. Additionally, capital market fees grew $1.3 million, or 50.9%, while loan fees and sales, mostly mortgage banking revenue, grew $5.6 million, or 160.6%, over amounts recorded in the same quarter last year. Other non-interest income decreased from the same period last year due to the corporate trust sale gain mentioned previously and declines in cash sweep fees and swap fees of $2.0 million and $1.8 million, respectively. For the 4th quarter of 2020, non-interest income comprised 39.2% of the Company’s total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded net securities gains of $12.3 million in the current quarter, compared to gains of $16.2 million in the prior quarter and losses of $248 thousand in the 4th quarter of 2019. Net securities gains in the current quarter primarily resulted from unrealized gains of $8.0 million in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio and gains of $4.1 million on the sales of mortgage-backed securities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $196.3 million, compared to $195.2 million in the same period last year and $190.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries and employee benefits and marketing expense, partially offset by lower other non-interest expense.

Compared to the 4th quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $3.1 million, or 2.4%, driven mainly by growth in incentive compensation expense, partially offset by lower benefits costs. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,766 and 4,858 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year, marketing expense increased $1.1 million. Net occupancy costs declined $648 thousand due to lower building maintenance and real estate taxes. Supplies and communication expense decreased $658 thousand due to lower supplies, postage and bank card issuance expense. Other non-interest expense decreased mainly due to a $2.3 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 20.3% in the current quarter, 20.6% in the previous quarter, and 20.9% in the 4th quarter of 2020.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 4th quarter of 2020 amounted to $8.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .19% in the current quarter, .18% in the previous quarter, and .42% in the 4th quarter of last year. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan charge-offs on commercial loans increased $378 thousand to $572 thousand, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $54 thousand to $7.4 million.

In the 4th quarter of 2020, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 3.72%, compared to 4.47% in the previous quarter, and 4.68% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .23% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .04% in the prior quarter and .57% in the same quarter last year.

This quarter, the provision for credit losses on loans decreased $10.7 million and was $15.5 million lower than net loan charge-offs. Actual fourth quarter economic data and the economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses in December showed improving economic conditions compared to the forecast utilized in September, which resulted in a decrease in the allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2020, and also reduced the provision for credit losses this quarter, compared to the prior quarter. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $220.8 million, or 1.35% of total loans and 1.48% of total loans excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at December 31, 2020 was $38.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million over the liability at September 30, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, total non-performing assets amounted to $26.6 million, a decrease of $13.7 million from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed real estate ($26.5 million and $93 thousand, respectively). At December 31, 2020, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .16% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $22.5 million, business real estate loans of $2.2 million, and personal real estate loans of $1.8 million. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $22.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Other

During the 4th quarter of 2020, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock and paid a cash dividend of $.257 per common share (as restated for the stock dividend), representing an 8.9% increase over the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

