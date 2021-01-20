Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Of $1.11
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. announced earnings of $1.11 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $.88 per common share in the same quarter last year and $1.06 per common share in the prior quarter. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) for the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to $129.9 million, compared to $106.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $132.4 million in the prior quarter. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.63%, the return on average equity was 15.49%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.7%.
For the year ended December 31, 2020, earnings per common share totaled $2.91 compared to $3.41 in 2019. Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. amounted to $354.1 million in 2020 compared to $421.2 million last year. For the current year, the return on average assets was 1.20%, and the return on average common equity was 10.64%.
In announcing these results, John Kemper, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Commerce had a strong quarter to close out 2020. While economic uncertainty remains top of mind, overall economic conditions, most notably unemployment, continued to improve in the fourth quarter at a pace that exceeded economic forecasts. These factors, coupled with a forecast projecting an economic recovery, resulted in a decrease in the allowance for credit losses. Our portfolio of private equity investments saw unrealized gains recorded this quarter, partially offsetting unrealized losses recorded in the first half of 2020 and reflecting improvement in the overall economy. Although net interest margins continue to be pressured from a challenging interest rate environment, our fee-based businesses are rebounding from mid-year lows and provide us with a source of revenue diversification. Bank card and deposit account fees grew from last quarter with an increase in spending activity. Loan fees and sales, driven by our mortgage banking business, continued to be strong this quarter and increased 161 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Trust fees reached another record quarter, reflecting not only higher market values, but also the results of investments we’ve made across our wealth business. Non-interest expense grew .6% compared to the same quarter last year and remained well-controlled. Compared to the previous quarter, average deposits grew $843.3 million, or 3.4%, well surpassing our expectations. While deposit balances grew this quarter, loan demand was mixed. Average loan balances in construction, business real estate, and personal real estate grew, while lower demand for business loans kept total average loan balances relatively flat.”
Mr. Kemper continued, “This quarter, net loan charge-offs totaled $8.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .19% in the current quarter, .18% in the prior quarter and .42% in the fourth quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on commercial loans totaled $572 thousand this quarter compared to $194 thousand in the prior quarter. Non-performing assets decreased this quarter from $40.3 million to $26.6 million. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased to $220.8 million.”
Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $32.9 billion, total loans were $16.3 billion, and total deposits were $26.9 billion. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock. The Company also paid a cash dividend of $.257 per share, as restated for the 5% stock dividend.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.
This financial news release, including management's discussion of fourth quarter results, is posted to the Company's web site at www.commercebank.com.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
(Unaudited)
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Net interest income
|
|
$209,763
|
|
$215,962
|
|
$202,659
|
|
$829,847
|
|
$821,293
|
Non-interest income
|
|
135,117
|
|
129,572
|
|
143,461
|
|
505,867
|
|
524,703
|
Total revenue
|
|
344,880
|
|
345,534
|
|
346,120
|
|
1,335,714
|
|
1,345,996
|
Investment securities gains (losses), net
|
|
12,307
|
|
16,155
|
|
(248)
|
|
11,032
|
|
3,626
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
(4,403)
|
|
3,101
|
|
15,206
|
|
137,190
|
|
50,438
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
196,310
|
|
190,858
|
|
195,174
|
|
768,378
|
|
767,398
|
Income before taxes
|
|
165,280
|
|
167,730
|
|
135,492
|
|
441,178
|
|
531,786
|
Income taxes
|
|
33,084
|
|
34,375
|
|
28,214
|
|
87,293
|
|
109,074
|
Non-controlling interest (income) expense
|
|
2,307
|
|
907
|
|
398
|
|
(172)
|
|
1,481
|
Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
129,889
|
|
132,448
|
|
106,880
|
|
354,057
|
|
421,231
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
—
|
|
7,466
|
|
2,250
|
|
11,966
|
|
9,000
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$129,889
|
|
$124,982
|
|
$104,630
|
|
$342,091
|
|
$412,231
|
Net income — basic
|
|
$1.11
|
|
$1.06
|
|
$.89
|
|
$2.91
|
|
$3.42
|
|
Net income — diluted
|
|
$1.11
|
|
$1.06
|
|
$.88
|
|
$2.91
|
|
$3.41
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
20.30
|
%
|
20.61
|
%
|
20.88
|
%
|
19.78
|
%
|
20.57
|
%
Tax equivalent net interest income
|
|
$213,017
|
|
$219,118
|
|
$206,156
|
|
$842,790
|
|
$835,421
|
Average total interest earning assets (1)
|
|
$
|
30,297,922
|
|
$
|
29,352,970
|
|
$
|
24,372,575
|
|
$
|
28,143,048
|
|
$
|
24,034,631
|
|
Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding
|
|
116,507,841
|
|
116,444,157
|
|
117,611,663
|
|
116,584,015
|
|
119,769,634
|
|
RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average loans to deposits (2)
|
|
64.05
|
%
|
66.23
|
%
|
71.73
|
%
|
67.73
|
%
|
71.54
|
%
|
Return on total average assets
|
|
1.63
|
|
1.71
|
|
1.65
|
|
1.20
|
|
1.67
|
|
Return on average common equity (3)
|
|
15.49
|
|
15.21
|
|
13.90
|
|
10.64
|
|
14.06
|
|
Non-interest income to total revenue
|
|
39.18
|
|
37.50
|
|
41.45
|
|
37.87
|
|
38.98
|
|
Efficiency ratio (4)
|
|
56.68
|
|
55.00
|
|
56.29
|
|
57.19
|
|
56.87
|
|
Net yield on interest earning assets
|
|
2.80
|
|
2.97
|
|
3.36
|
|
2.99
|
|
3.48
|
|
EQUITY SUMMARY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends per common share
|
|
$.257
|
|
$.257
|
|
$.236
|
|
$1.029
|
|
$.943
|
|
Cash dividends on common stock
|
|
$30,178
|
|
$30,174
|
|
$27,933
|
|
$120,818
|
|
$113,466
|
|
Cash dividends on preferred stock (7)
|
|
$—
|
|
$7,466
|
|
$2,250
|
|
$11,966
|
|
$9,000
|
|
Book value per common share (5)
|
|
$29.03
|
|
$28.23
|
|
$25.43
|
|
|
|
Market value per common share (5)
|
|
$65.70
|
|
$53.61
|
|
$64.70
|
|
|
|
High market value per common share
|
|
$68.09
|
|
$59.13
|
|
$65.38
|
|
|
|
Low market value per common share
|
|
$52.10
|
|
$50.50
|
|
$51.96
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding (5)
|
|
117,138,431
|
|
117,109,209
|
|
117,738,126
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
|
|
9.92
|
%
|
10.11
|
%
|
10.99
|
%
|
|
|
Tier I leverage ratio
|
|
9.45
|
%
|
9.39
|
%
|
11.38
|
%
|
|
|
OTHER QTD INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of bank/ATM locations
|
|
306
|
|
308
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
|
4,766
|
|
4,825
|
|
4,858
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities.
|
(2)
|
Includes loans held for sale.
|
(3)
|
Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock.
|
(4)
|
The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.
|
(5)
|
As of period end.
|
(6)
|
The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as stockholders’ equity reduced by preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights).
|
(7)
|
For the period ended September 30, 2020, preferred stock dividends includes $5.2 million related to the preferred stock redemption. The $5.2 million is the excess of the redemption costs over the book value of the preferred stock and is considered a dividend.
|All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2020.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Year Ended
(Unaudited)
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Interest income
|
|
$214,726
|
|
|
$223,114
|
|
$213,323
|
|
|
$221,485
|
|
|
$226,665
|
|
|
$872,648
|
|
|
$924,685
|
|
|
|
4,963
|
|
|
7,152
|
|
10,266
|
|
|
20,420
|
|
|
24,006
|
|
|
42,801
|
|
|
103,392
|
|
|
|
209,763
|
|
|
215,962
|
|
203,057
|
|
|
201,065
|
|
|
202,659
|
|
|
829,847
|
|
|
821,293
|
|
|
|
(4,403
|
)
|
|
3,101
|
|
80,539
|
|
|
57,953
|
|
|
15,206
|
|
|
137,190
|
|
|
50,438
|
|
|
214,166
|
|
|
212,861
|
|
122,518
|
|
|
143,112
|
|
|
187,453
|
|
|
692,657
|
|
|
770,855
|
|
Bank card transaction fees
|
|
39,979
|
|
|
37,873
|
|
33,745
|
|
|
40,200
|
|
|
41,079
|
|
|
151,797
|
|
|
167,879
|
|
|
|
41,961
|
|
|
40,769
|
|
37,942
|
|
|
39,965
|
|
|
40,405
|
|
|
160,637
|
|
|
155,628
|
|
|
24,164
|
|
|
23,107
|
|
22,279
|
|
|
23,677
|
|
|
24,974
|
|
|
93,227
|
|
|
95,983
|
|
|
|
3,826
|
|
|
3,194
|
|
3,772
|
|
|
3,790
|
|
|
2,536
|
|
|
14,582
|
|
|
8,146
|
|
|
|
3,996
|
|
|
4,011
|
|
3,011
|
|
|
4,077
|
|
|
4,139
|
|
|
15,095
|
|
|
15,804
|
|
|
|
9,031
|
|
|
9,769
|
|
4,649
|
|
|
3,235
|
|
|
3,465
|
|
|
26,684
|
|
|
15,767
|
|
|
|
12,160
|
|
|
10,849
|
|
12,117
|
|
|
8,719
|
|
|
26,863
|
|
|
43,845
|
|
|
|
|
135,117
|
|
|
129,572
|
|
117,515
|
|
|
123,663
|
|
|
143,461
|
|
|
505,867
|
|
|
524,703
|
|
|
12,307
|
|
|
16,155
|
|
(4,129
|
)
|
|
(13,301
|
)
|
|
(248
|
)
|
|
11,032
|
|
|
3,626
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
129,983
|
|
|
127,308
|
|
126,759
|
|
|
128,937
|
|
|
126,901
|
|
|
512,987
|
|
|
492,927
|
|
|
|
11,570
|
|
|
12,058
|
|
11,269
|
|
|
11,748
|
|
|
12,218
|
|
|
46,645
|
|
|
47,157
|
|
|
|
4,526
|
|
|
4,737
|
|
4,755
|
|
|
4,821
|
|
|
4,859
|
|
|
18,839
|
|
|
19,061
|
|
|
|
4,193
|
|
|
4,141
|
|
4,427
|
|
|
4,658
|
|
|
4,851
|
|
|
17,419
|
|
|
20,394
|
|
|
|
24,323
|
|
|
23,610
|
|
23,837
|
|
|
23,555
|
|
|
23,934
|
|
|
95,325
|
|
|
92,899
|
|
|
|
5,028
|
|
|
4,926
|
|
3,801
|
|
|
5,979
|
|
|
3,951
|
|
|
19,734
|
|
|
21,914
|
|
|
|
16,687
|
|
|
14,078
|
|
12,664
|
|
|
14,000
|
|
|
18,460
|
|
|
57,429
|
|
|
73,046
|
|
|
|
196,310
|
|
|
190,858
|
|
187,512
|
|
|
193,698
|
|
|
195,174
|
|
|
768,378
|
|
|
767,398
|
|
|
|
165,280
|
|
|
167,730
|
|
48,392
|
|
|
59,776
|
|
|
135,492
|
|
|
441,178
|
|
|
531,786
|
|
|
|
33,084
|
|
|
34,375
|
|
9,661
|
|
|
10,173
|
|
|
28,214
|
|
|
87,293
|
|
|
109,074
|
|
|
|
132,196
|
|
|
133,355
|
|
38,731
|
|
|
49,603
|
|
|
107,278
|
|
|
353,885
|
|
|
422,712
|
|
|
2,307
|
|
|
907
|
|
(1,132
|
)
|
|
(2,254
|
)
|
|
398
|
|
|
(172
|
)
|
|
1,481
|
|
|
129,889
|
|
|
132,448
|
|
39,863
|
|
|
51,857
|
|
|
106,880
|
|
|
354,057
|
|
|
421,231
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,466
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
11,966
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
$129,889
|
|
|
$124,982
|
|
$37,613
|
|
|
$49,607
|
|
|
$104,630
|
|
|
$342,091
|
|
|
$412,231
|
|
|
$1.11
|
|
|
$1.06
|
|
$.32
|
|
|
$.42
|
|
|
$.89
|
|
|
$2.91
|
|
|
$3.42
|
|
|
$1.11
|
|
|
$1.06
|
|
$.32
|
|
|
$.42
|
|
|
$.88
|
|
|
$2.91
|
|
|
$3.41
|
|
OTHER INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on total average assets
|
|
1.63
|
|
%
|
1.71
|
%
|
.54
|
%
|
.80
|
%
|
1.65
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.67
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (1)
|
15.49
|
|
|
15.21
|
|
4.77
|
|
|
6.48
|
|
|
13.90
|
|
|
10.64
|
|
|
14.06
|
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
|
56.68
|
|
|
55.00
|
|
58.10
|
|
|
59.17
|
|
|
56.29
|
|
|
57.19
|
|
|
56.87
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
20.30
|
|
|
20.61
|
|
19.51
|
|
|
16.40
|
|
|
20.88
|
|
|
19.78
|
|
|
20.57
|
|
|
2.80
|
|
|
2.97
|
|
2.94
|
|
|
3.33
|
|
|
3.36
|
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
3.48
|
|
|
|
$213,017
|
|
|
$219,118
|
|
$206,253
|
|
|
$204,402
|
|
|
$206,156
|
|
|
$842,790
|
|
|
$835,421
|
|
(1)
|
Annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average total equity less preferred stock.
|
(2)
|
The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of revenue.
|
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Business
|
|
$
|
6,546,087
|
|
|
$
|
6,683,413
|
|
|
$
|
5,565,449
|
|
|
Real estate — construction and land
|
|
1,021,595
|
|
|
1,009,729
|
|
|
899,377
|
|
|
Real estate — business
|
|
3,026,117
|
|
|
2,993,192
|
|
|
2,833,554
|
|
|
Real estate — personal
|
|
2,820,030
|
|
|
2,753,867
|
|
|
2,354,760
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
1,950,502
|
|
|
2,006,360
|
|
|
1,964,145
|
|
|
Revolving home equity
|
|
307,083
|
|
|
324,203
|
|
|
349,251
|
|
|
Consumer credit card
|
|
655,078
|
|
|
647,893
|
|
|
764,977
|
|
|
Overdrafts
|
|
3,149
|
|
|
2,270
|
|
|
6,304
|
|
|
|
|
16,329,641
|
|
|
16,420,927
|
|
|
14,737,817
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
(220,834
|
)
|
|
(236,360
|
)
|
|
(160,682
|
)
|
|
|
|
16,108,807
|
|
|
16,184,567
|
|
|
14,577,135
|
|
|
|
|
45,089
|
|
|
39,483
|
|
|
13,809
|
|
|
Available for sale debt securities
|
|
12,449,264
|
|
|
11,539,061
|
|
|
8,571,626
|
|
|
Trading debt securities
|
|
35,321
|
|
|
25,805
|
|
|
28,161
|
|
|
Equity securities
|
|
4,363
|
|
|
4,203
|
|
|
4,209
|
|
|
Other securities
|
|
156,745
|
|
|
122,532
|
|
|
137,892
|
|
|
|
|
12,645,693
|
|
|
11,691,601
|
|
|
8,741,888
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,275
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
850,000
|
|
|
850,000
|
|
|
850,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,747,363
|
|
|
1,171,697
|
|
|
395,850
|
|
|
|
|
437,563
|
|
|
357,616
|
|
|
491,615
|
|
|
|
|
371,083
|
|
|
377,853
|
|
|
370,637
|
|
|
|
|
138,921
|
|
|
138,921
|
|
|
138,921
|
|
|
|
|
11,207
|
|
|
7,183
|
|
|
9,534
|
|
|
|
|
567,248
|
|
|
632,621
|
|
|
476,400
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,922,974
|
|
|
$
|
31,453,817
|
|
|
$
|
26,065,789
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,497,598
|
|
|
$
|
10,727,827
|
|
|
$
|
6,890,687
|
|
|
Savings, interest checking and money market
|
|
14,604,456
|
|
|
12,983,505
|
|
|
11,621,716
|
|
|
|
|
529,802
|
|
|
556,870
|
|
|
626,157
|
|
|
|
|
1,314,889
|
|
|
1,433,577
|
|
|
1,381,855
|
|
|
|
|
26,946,745
|
|
|
25,701,779
|
|
|
20,520,415
|
|
|
|
|
2,098,383
|
|
|
1,653,064
|
|
|
1,850,772
|
|
|
|
|
802
|
|
|
782
|
|
|
2,418
|
|
|
|
|
477,072
|
|
|
791,928
|
|
|
553,712
|
|
|
|
|
29,523,002
|
|
|
28,147,553
|
|
|
22,927,317
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
144,784
|
|
|
|
|
589,352
|
|
|
563,978
|
|
|
563,978
|
|
|
|
|
2,436,288
|
|
|
2,140,410
|
|
|
2,151,464
|
|
|
|
|
73,000
|
|
|
326,890
|
|
|
201,562
|
|
|
|
|
(32,970
|
)
|
|
(69,050
|
)
|
|
(37,548
|
)
|
|
|
|
331,377
|
|
|
343,435
|
|
|
110,444
|
|
|
|
|
3,397,047
|
|
|
3,305,663
|
|
|
3,134,684
|
|
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
601
|
|
|
3,788
|
|
|
|
|
3,399,972
|
|
|
3,306,264
|
|
|
3,138,472
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,922,974
|
|
|
$
|
31,453,817
|
|
|
$
|
26,065,789
|
|
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Business
|
$
|
6,580,300
|
|
|
$
|
6,709,200
|
|
|
$
|
6,760,827
|
|
|
$
|
5,493,657
|
|
|
$
|
5,362,020
|
|
|
Real estate — construction and land
|
1,032,891
|
|
|
974,346
|
|
|
895,648
|
|
|
924,086
|
|
|
901,367
|
|
|
Real estate — business
|
3,029,799
|
|
|
2,989,652
|
|
|
2,962,076
|
|
|
2,853,632
|
|
|
2,820,189
|
|
|
Real estate — personal
|
2,778,462
|
|
|
2,722,300
|
|
|
2,582,484
|
|
|
2,390,716
|
|
|
2,283,530
|
|
|
Consumer
|
1,981,033
|
|
|
1,992,314
|
|
|
1,944,265
|
|
|
1,950,491
|
|
|
1,961,631
|
|
|
Revolving home equity
|
316,895
|
|
|
329,361
|
|
|
343,210
|
|
|
350,256
|
|
|
347,527
|
|
|
Consumer credit card
|
638,161
|
|
|
646,185
|
|
|
663,911
|
|
|
727,569
|
|
|
749,056
|
|
|
Overdrafts
|
3,762
|
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
2,912
|
|
|
4,044
|
|
|
18,322
|
|
|
|
16,361,303
|
|
|
16,366,047
|
|
|
16,155,333
|
|
|
14,694,451
|
|
|
14,443,642
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(235,484
|
)
|
|
(240,286
|
)
|
|
(171,616
|
)
|
|
(139,482
|
)
|
|
(159,776
|
)
|
|
Net loans
|
16,125,819
|
|
|
16,125,761
|
|
|
15,983,717
|
|
|
14,554,969
|
|
|
14,283,866
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
30,577
|
|
|
24,728
|
|
|
6,363
|
|
|
12,875
|
|
|
15,363
|
|
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. government and federal agency obligations
|
774,640
|
|
|
770,361
|
|
|
776,240
|
|
|
802,556
|
|
|
826,702
|
|
|
Government-sponsored enterprise obligations
|
69,133
|
|
|
102,749
|
|
|
114,518
|
|
|
134,296
|
|
|
184,973
|
|
|
State and municipal obligations
|
1,967,408
|
|
|
1,767,526
|
|
|
1,285,427
|
|
|
1,222,595
|
|
|
1,207,584
|
|
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
6,646,345
|
|
|
6,259,926
|
|
|
5,325,720
|
|
|
4,685,782
|
|
|
4,685,794
|
|
|
Asset-backed securities
|
1,819,467
|
|
|
1,520,988
|
|
|
1,342,518
|
|
|
1,182,556
|
|
|
1,258,297
|
|
|
Other debt securities
|
533,646
|
|
|
514,166
|
|
|
406,665
|
|
|
321,733
|
|
|
331,167
|
|
|
Unrealized gain on debt securities
|
329,477
|
|
|
368,154
|
|
|
281,457
|
|
|
191,275
|
|
|
149,591
|
|
|
Total available for sale debt securities
|
12,140,116
|
|
|
11,303,870
|
|
|
9,532,545
|
|
|
8,540,793
|
|
|
8,644,108
|
|
|
Trading debt securities
|
28,040
|
|
|
27,267
|
|
|
31,981
|
|
|
34,055
|
|
|
32,518
|
|
|
Equity securities
|
4,221
|
|
|
4,193
|
|
|
4,137
|
|
|
4,273
|
|
|
4,200
|
|
|
Other securities
|
130,145
|
|
|
120,253
|
|
|
139,250
|
|
|
144,096
|
|
|
141,501
|
|
|
Total investment securities
|
12,302,522
|
|
|
11,455,583
|
|
|
9,707,913
|
|
|
8,723,217
|
|
|
8,822,327
|
|
|
Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
355
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
849,998
|
|
|
849,994
|
|
|
850,000
|
|
|
850,000
|
|
|
849,986
|
|
|
Interest earning deposits with banks
|
1,082,644
|
|
|
1,024,435
|
|
|
1,755,068
|
|
|
601,420
|
|
|
390,134
|
|
|
Other assets
|
1,291,907
|
|
|
1,389,683
|
|
|
1,461,528
|
|
|
1,368,464
|
|
|
1,315,395
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
31,683,822
|
|
|
$
|
30,870,521
|
|
|
$
|
29,764,681
|
|
|
$
|
26,111,271
|
|
|
$
|
25,677,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
10,275,735
|
|
|
$
|
9,801,562
|
|
|
$
|
8,843,408
|
|
|
$
|
6,615,108
|
|
|
$
|
6,552,862
|
|
|
Savings
|
1,234,481
|
|
|
1,193,079
|
|
|
1,111,397
|
|
|
952,709
|
|
|
924,282
|
|
|
Interest checking and money market
|
12,198,928
|
|
|
11,731,494
|
|
|
11,441,694
|
|
|
10,777,400
|
|
|
10,618,347
|
|
|
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
|
542,212
|
|
|
573,207
|
|
|
605,136
|
|
|
622,840
|
|
|
626,944
|
|
|
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over
|
1,339,301
|
|
|
1,447,968
|
|
|
1,346,069
|
|
|
1,299,443
|
|
|
1,434,309
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
25,590,657
|
|
|
24,747,310
|
|
|
23,347,704
|
|
|
20,267,500
|
|
|
20,156,744
|
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
2,028,457
|
|
|
1,855,971
|
|
|
1,991,971
|
|
|
1,990,051
|
|
|
1,836,982
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
1,013
|
|
|
1,225
|
|
|
345,162
|
|
|
161,698
|
|
|
94,471
|
|
|
Total borrowings
|
2,029,470
|
|
|
1,857,196
|
|
|
2,337,133
|
|
|
2,151,749
|
|
|
1,931,453
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
727,569
|
|
|
899,890
|
|
|
763,524
|
|
|
466,980
|
|
|
458,094
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
28,347,696
|
|
|
27,504,396
|
|
|
26,448,361
|
|
|
22,886,229
|
|
|
22,546,291
|
|
|
Equity
|
3,336,126
|
|
|
3,366,125
|
|
|
3,316,320
|
|
|
3,225,042
|
|
|
3,131,494
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
31,683,822
|
|
|
$
|
30,870,521
|
|
|
$
|
29,764,681
|
|
|
$
|
26,111,271
|
|
|
$
|
25,677,785
|
|
|
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE RATES
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business (1)
|
3.01
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
2.91
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
Real estate — construction and land
|
3.72
|
|
3.74
|
|
3.95
|
|
4.78
|
|
5.05
|
|
|
Real estate — business
|
3.51
|
|
3.53
|
|
3.71
|
|
4.16
|
|
4.22
|
|
|
Real estate — personal
|
3.44
|
|
3.56
|
|
3.69
|
|
3.83
|
|
3.85
|
|
|
Consumer
|
4.07
|
|
4.19
|
|
4.48
|
|
4.78
|
|
4.76
|
|
|
Revolving home equity
|
3.37
|
|
3.29
|
|
3.50
|
|
4.61
|
|
4.76
|
|
|
Consumer credit card
|
11.60
|
|
11.40
|
|
11.76
|
|
12.26
|
|
12.11
|
|
|
Overdrafts
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total loans
|
3.69
|
|
3.69
|
|
3.80
|
|
4.39
|
|
4.47
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
3.54
|
|
4.25
|
|
8.03
|
|
6.15
|
|
5.32
|
|
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. government and federal agency obligations
|
2.63
|
|
3.71
|
|
.46
|
|
2.09
|
|
2.16
|
|
|
Government-sponsored enterprise obligations
|
2.23
|
|
2.17
|
|
3.51
|
|
4.19
|
|
2.17
|
|
|
State and municipal obligations (1)
|
2.44
|
|
2.53
|
|
2.97
|
|
3.11
|
|
3.05
|
|
|
Mortgage-backed securities
|
1.37
|
|
1.95
|
|
2.17
|
|
2.37
|
|
2.72
|
|
|
Asset-backed securities
|
1.59
|
|
1.90
|
|
2.25
|
|
2.63
|
|
2.62
|
|
|
Other debt securities
|
2.19
|
|
2.35
|
|
2.49
|
|
2.94
|
|
2.82
|
|
|
Total available for sale debt securities
|
1.70
|
|
2.18
|
|
2.18
|
|
2.54
|
|
2.69
|
|
|
Trading debt securities (1)
|
1.40
|
|
1.66
|
|
2.93
|
|
2.52
|
|
2.81
|
|
|
Equity securities (1)
|
50.71
|
|
47.15
|
|
48.42
|
|
46.78
|
|
49.40
|
|
|
Other securities (1)
|
10.03
|
|
6.74
|
|
4.36
|
|
5.31
|
|
6.58
|
|
|
Total investment securities
|
1.81
|
|
2.24
|
|
2.24
|
|
2.61
|
|
2.78
|
|
|
Federal funds sold and short-term securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
1.12
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
2.47
|
|
2.22
|
|
|
Long-term securities purchased under agreements to resell
|
5.24
|
|
5.26
|
|
5.08
|
|
3.53
|
|
2.26
|
|
|
Interest earning deposits with banks
|
.10
|
|
.10
|
|
.10
|
|
.86
|
|
1.61
|
|
|
Total interest earning assets
|
2.86
|
|
3.07
|
|
3.09
|
|
3.66
|
|
3.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings
|
.09
|
|
.09
|
|
.09
|
|
.11
|
|
.11
|
|
|
Interest checking and money market
|
.07
|
|
.10
|
|
.13
|
|
.30
|
|
.35
|
|
|
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000
|
.51
|
|
.71
|
|
.93
|
|
1.15
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over
|
.47
|
|
.69
|
|
1.08
|
|
1.62
|
|
1.79
|
|
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
.12
|
|
.18
|
|
.25
|
|
.45
|
|
.52
|
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
.06
|
|
.09
|
|
.12
|
|
.96
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
.82
|
|
.82
|
|
2.05
|
|
|
Total borrowings
|
.06
|
|
.09
|
|
.22
|
|
.95
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
.11
|
%
|
.17
|
%
|
.25
|
%
|
.52
|
%
|
.61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net yield on interest earning assets
|
2.80
|
%
|
2.97
|
%
|
2.94
|
%
|
3.33
|
%
|
3.36
|
%
|
|
(1)
|
Stated on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
CREDIT QUALITY
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Year Ended
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
|
$
|
236,360
|
|
|
$
|
240,744
|
|
|
$
|
171,653
|
|
|
$
|
160,682
|
|
|
$
|
160,682
|
|
|
$
|
160,682
|
|
|
$
|
159,932
|
|
|
Adoption of ASU 2016-13
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(21,039
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(21,039
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
|
(7,510
|
)
|
|
3,200
|
|
|
77,491
|
|
|
42,868
|
|
|
15,206
|
|
|
116,049
|
|
|
50,438
|
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
581
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
3,249
|
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
3,036
|
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
4,102
|
|
|
Real estate — construction and land
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(117
|
)
|
|
Real estate — business
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
35
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
3,243
|
|
|
(394
|
)
|
|
3,071
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
|
3,925
|
|
|
Personal banking portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer credit card
|
|
5,975
|
|
|
7,263
|
|
|
3,584
|
|
|
9,157
|
|
|
8,829
|
|
|
25,979
|
|
|
35,421
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
1,711
|
|
|
2,838
|
|
|
4,444
|
|
|
8,554
|
|
|
Overdraft
|
|
335
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
|
1,523
|
|
|
Real estate — personal
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(198
|
)
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
6
|
|
|
(291
|
)
|
|
56
|
|
|
Revolving home equity
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
(166
|
)
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
|
7,444
|
|
|
7,390
|
|
|
5,157
|
|
|
11,252
|
|
|
12,135
|
|
|
31,243
|
|
|
45,763
|
|
|
Total net loan charge-offs
|
|
8,016
|
|
|
7,584
|
|
|
8,400
|
|
|
10,858
|
|
|
15,206
|
|
|
34,858
|
|
|
49,688
|
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
|
$
|
220,834
|
|
|
$
|
236,360
|
|
|
$
|
240,744
|
|
|
$
|
171,653
|
|
|
$
|
160,682
|
|
|
$
|
220,834
|
|
|
$
|
160,682
|
|
|
LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS
|
|
$
|
38,307
|
|
|
$
|
35,200
|
|
|
$
|
35,299
|
|
|
$
|
32,250
|
|
|
$
|
1,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
.04
|
%
|
.01
|
%
|
.19
|
|
%
|
(.03
|
%)
|
.22
|
%
|
.06
|
%
|
.08
|
%
|
Real estate — construction and land
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(.01
|
)
|
|
Real estate — business
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
.02
|
|
|
.01
|
|
|
.12
|
|
|
(.02
|
)
|
|
.13
|
|
|
.04
|
|
|
.04
|
|
|
Personal banking portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer credit card
|
|
3.72
|
|
|
4.47
|
|
|
2.17
|
|
|
5.06
|
|
|
4.68
|
|
|
3.88
|
|
|
4.63
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
.23
|
|
|
.04
|
|
|
.28
|
|
|
.35
|
|
|
.57
|
|
|
.23
|
|
|
.44
|
|
|
Overdraft
|
|
35.43
|
|
|
29.59
|
|
|
43.65
|
|
|
42.37
|
|
|
10.98
|
|
|
38.11
|
|
|
16.55
|
|
|
Real estate — personal
|
|
—
|
|
|
(.03
|
)
|
|
(.01
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(.01
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
Revolving home equity
|
|
(.01
|
)
|
|
(.10
|
)
|
|
(.04
|
)
|
|
(.04
|
)
|
|
(.05
|
)
|
|
(.05
|
)
|
|
.06
|
|
|
|
|
.52
|
|
|
.52
|
|
|
.37
|
|
|
.83
|
|
|
.90
|
|
|
.56
|
|
|
.87
|
|
|
Total
|
|
.19
|
%
|
.18
|
%
|
.21
|
%
|
.30
|
%
|
.42
|
%
|
.22
|
%
|
.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing assets to total loans
|
|
.16
|
%
|
.25
|
%
|
.14
|
%
|
.07
|
%
|
.07
|
%
|
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
.08
|
|
|
.13
|
|
|
.08
|
|
|
.04
|
|
|
.04
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)
|
|
1.35
|
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
1.47
|
|
|
1.14
|
|
|
1.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
$
|
22,524
|
|
|
$
|
37,295
|
|
|
$
|
19,034
|
|
|
$
|
7,356
|
|
|
$
|
7,489
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate — construction and land
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate — business
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
1,921
|
|
|
1,532
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate — personal
|
|
1,786
|
|
|
1,911
|
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
|
1,699
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
26,540
|
|
|
40,270
|
|
|
22,635
|
|
|
10,633
|
|
|
10,220
|
|
|
|
|
Foreclosed real estate
|
|
93
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$
|
26,633
|
|
|
$
|
40,327
|
|
|
$
|
23,057
|
|
|
$
|
11,055
|
|
|
$
|
10,585
|
|
|
|
|
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest
|
$
|
22,190
|
|
|
$
|
14,436
|
|
|
$
|
24,583
|
|
|
$
|
16,520
|
|
|
$
|
19,859
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
As a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).
|
(2)
|
Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.48% and 1.59% as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Management Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results
December 31, 2020
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (net income) amounted to $129.9 million, compared to $132.4 million in the previous quarter and $106.9 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income over the previous quarter was primarily the result of lower net interest income and net securities gains and higher non-interest expense, partly offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses and higher non-interest income. The provision for credit losses decreased this quarter, compared to the prior quarter, due to a decrease in the estimate of the allowance for credit losses. Net interest income decreased $6.2 million this quarter mostly due to lower interest earned on the available for sale debt securities portfolio, including a $3.5 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes and a $2.1 million decrease in inflation income on our Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPs). Excluding the premium amortization adjustment and TIPs inflation income, the net yield on interest earnings assets declined eight basis points. Average loans were flat compared to the previous quarter, while average available for sale debt securities grew $836.2 million, and average deposits increased $843.3 million. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.63%, the return on average common equity was 15.49%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.7%.
Balance Sheet Review
During the 4th quarter of 2020, average loans totaled $16.4 billion, and decreased $4.7 million from the prior quarter, and grew $1.9 billion, or 13.3%, over the same quarter last year. Period end loans declined $91.3 million compared to the prior quarter and grew $1.6 billion compared to December 31, 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of construction and land, personal real estate, and business real estate loans grew $58.5 million, $56.2 million, and $40.1 million, respectively. This growth was mostly offset by a decline in business loans of $128.9 million. The period end balance of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (included in business loans) declined $147.4 million during the 4th quarter and totaled $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Growth in personal real estate loan balances was due to continued strong demand for residential mortgage loans in this low interest rate environment. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $136.0 million, compared to $98.9 million in the prior quarter.
Total average available for sale debt securities increased $836.2 million over the previous quarter to $12.1 billion, at fair value. The increase in investment securities was mainly the result of growth in mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and state and municipal securities. During the quarter, purchases of securities totaled $1.8 billion with a weighted average yield of approximately 1.27%. Sales, maturities and pay downs were $851.6 million. At December 31, 2020, the duration of the investment portfolio was 3.3 years, and maturities and pay downs of approximately $2.0 billion are expected to occur during the next 12 months.
Total average deposits increased $843.3 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The increase in deposits resulted from growth in demand ($474.2 million), interest checking and money market ($467.4 million), and savings deposits ($41.4 million), partly offset by a decline in certificates of deposit ($139.7 million). Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial, consumer and wealth deposits (including private banking) grew $505.6 million, $138.4 million and $240.3 million, respectively. The average loans to deposits ratio was 64.1% in the current quarter and 66.2% in the prior quarter. The Company’s average borrowings, which includes customer repurchase agreements, were $2.0 billion in the 4th quarter of 2020 and $1.9 billion in the prior quarter.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the 4th quarter of 2020 amounted to $209.8 million, a decrease of $6.2 million compared to the previous quarter. On a tax equivalent basis, net interest income for the current quarter decreased $6.1 million from the previous quarter to $213.0 million. The decrease in net interest income was mainly due to lower income earned on investment securities, partially offset by lower interest expense on interest bearing deposits. The Company recorded a $3.5 million adjustment to premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities for prepayment speed changes, which lowered interest income this quarter. The net yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) decreased to 2.80%, compared to 2.97% in the prior quarter.
Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (tax equivalent) decreased $248 thousand, mostly as a result of lower yields on loans, mainly personal real estate and consumer loans, coupled with a decline in business loan average balances. Growth in average construction and land and personal real estate loan balances and higher yields on business loans resulted in higher net interest income and partially offset the impact of lower yields. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 3.69% in both the current and previous quarters.
Interest income on investment securities (tax equivalent) decreased $8.0 million from the previous quarter, due to lower rates partly offset by higher average balances. Interest income on mortgage-backed securities declined in part due to the aforementioned premium amortization adjustment, while interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities decreased, as TIPs inflation income declined $2.1 million this quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 1.81% in the current quarter, compared to 2.24% in the previous quarter.
The average rate paid on deposits totaled 12 basis points in the 4th quarter of 2020, compared to 18 basis points in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.1 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower rates paid on money market and certificate of deposit accounts. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was .11% in the current quarter, compared to .17% in the prior quarter.
Non-Interest Income
In the 4th quarter of 2020, total non-interest income amounted to $135.1 million, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 5.8%, compared to the same period last year and increased $5.5 million, or 4.3%, compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest income from the same period last year was mainly due to the sale of our corporate trust business in 2019, which resulted in a one-time gain of $11.5 million. This decrease was partly offset by growth in loan fees and sales, trust fees and capital market fees. Excluding the one-time gain from the sale of our corporate trust business, non-interest income this quarter grew $3.1 million or 2.4% compared to the same period last year.
Total net bank card fees in the current quarter decreased $1.1 million, or 2.7%, from the same period last year, and increased $2.1 million, or 5.6%, compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees decreased $774 thousand, or 3.5%, from the same quarter of last year mainly due to lower transaction volume, partly offset by lower rewards expense. Net debit card fees decreased $639 thousand, or 6.1%, mainly due to lower interchange income and higher network expense. Net merchant income increased $181 thousand, or 3.6%, while net credit card fees increased $133 thousand, or 3.8%. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($21.3 million), debit card ($9.8 million), merchant ($5.2 million) and credit card ($3.6 million) transactions.
In the current quarter, trust fees increased $1.6 million, or 3.9%, over the same period last year, resulting mostly from higher private client fee income. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $810 thousand, or 3.2%, mainly due to lower overdraft and return item fees, partly offset by an increase in corporate cash management fees. Additionally, capital market fees grew $1.3 million, or 50.9%, while loan fees and sales, mostly mortgage banking revenue, grew $5.6 million, or 160.6%, over amounts recorded in the same quarter last year. Other non-interest income decreased from the same period last year due to the corporate trust sale gain mentioned previously and declines in cash sweep fees and swap fees of $2.0 million and $1.8 million, respectively. For the 4th quarter of 2020, non-interest income comprised 39.2% of the Company’s total revenue.
Investment Securities Gains and Losses
The Company recorded net securities gains of $12.3 million in the current quarter, compared to gains of $16.2 million in the prior quarter and losses of $248 thousand in the 4th quarter of 2019. Net securities gains in the current quarter primarily resulted from unrealized gains of $8.0 million in the Company’s private equity investment portfolio and gains of $4.1 million on the sales of mortgage-backed securities.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $196.3 million, compared to $195.2 million in the same period last year and $190.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries and employee benefits and marketing expense, partially offset by lower other non-interest expense.
Compared to the 4th quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $3.1 million, or 2.4%, driven mainly by growth in incentive compensation expense, partially offset by lower benefits costs. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,766 and 4,858 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
For the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year, marketing expense increased $1.1 million. Net occupancy costs declined $648 thousand due to lower building maintenance and real estate taxes. Supplies and communication expense decreased $658 thousand due to lower supplies, postage and bank card issuance expense. Other non-interest expense decreased mainly due to a $2.3 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate for the Company was 20.3% in the current quarter, 20.6% in the previous quarter, and 20.9% in the 4th quarter of 2020.
Credit Quality
Net loan charge-offs in the 4th quarter of 2020 amounted to $8.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter and $15.2 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .19% in the current quarter, .18% in the previous quarter, and .42% in the 4th quarter of last year. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan charge-offs on commercial loans increased $378 thousand to $572 thousand, while net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $54 thousand to $7.4 million.
In the 4th quarter of 2020, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 3.72%, compared to 4.47% in the previous quarter, and 4.68% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .23% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .04% in the prior quarter and .57% in the same quarter last year.
This quarter, the provision for credit losses on loans decreased $10.7 million and was $15.5 million lower than net loan charge-offs. Actual fourth quarter economic data and the economic forecast used to estimate the allowance for credit losses in December showed improving economic conditions compared to the forecast utilized in September, which resulted in a decrease in the allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2020, and also reduced the provision for credit losses this quarter, compared to the prior quarter. At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $220.8 million, or 1.35% of total loans and 1.48% of total loans excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at December 31, 2020 was $38.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million over the liability at September 30, 2020.
At December 31, 2020, total non-performing assets amounted to $26.6 million, a decrease of $13.7 million from the previous quarter. Non-performing assets are comprised of non-accrual loans and foreclosed real estate ($26.5 million and $93 thousand, respectively). At December 31, 2020, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .16% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $22.5 million, business real estate loans of $2.2 million, and personal real estate loans of $1.8 million. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $22.2 million at December 31, 2020.
Other
During the 4th quarter of 2020, the Company distributed a 5% stock dividend on its common stock and paid a cash dividend of $.257 per common share (as restated for the stock dividend), representing an 8.9% increase over the same period last year.
Forward-Looking Information
This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
