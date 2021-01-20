Tower Semiconductor Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – January 20, 2021 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings release on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and its first quarter 2021 revenue guidance on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m. Israel time).



This call will be webcasted and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section on Tower Semiconductor’s website at https://ir.towersemi.com/ or can also be accessed by calling the following numbers: U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-642-5032; Israel: 03-918-0609; International: +972-3-918-0609. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.