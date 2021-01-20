Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 7,868,421 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.50 per share, including 1,026,315 additional shares of common stock sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Aldeyra. The gross proceeds to Aldeyra following the underwriters’ exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $74.7 million.

Aldeyra anticipates using the net proceeds from the underwritten offering for the continued development of its lead compound, reproxalap, and its other product candidates, as well as for working capital, and other general corporate purposes.