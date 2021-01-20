 

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 7,868,421 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.50 per share, including 1,026,315 additional shares of common stock sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Aldeyra. The gross proceeds to Aldeyra following the underwriters’ exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $74.7 million.

Aldeyra anticipates using the net proceeds from the underwritten offering for the continued development of its lead compound, reproxalap, and its other product candidates, as well as for working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by Aldeyra pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2018. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 14, 2021, and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

