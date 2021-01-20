 

Ligand’s Fourth Quarter Financial Results to be Reported February 3rd

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) provided today details of its plans to report fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 3, 2021. Ligand’s CEO John Higgins, President and COO Matt Foehr and Executive Vice President and CFO Matt Korenberg will host the conference call.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

What:

Ligand conference call to discuss financial results and provide general business updates

 

Date:

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

 

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

 

Conference Call:

Dial (833) 540-1167 within the U.S.

Dial (929) 517-0358 outside the U.S.

Conference ID is 6081598

 

Webcast:

Live conference call webcast and replay accessible at www.ligand.com

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Ligand’s business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Ligand’s goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Ligand’s business model is based on doing what Ligand does best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. Ligand partners with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s OmniAb technology platform is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono- and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand’s Protein Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable approach to recombinant protein production, and is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production that cannot be made by more traditional systems. Ab Initio technology and services for the design and preparation of customized antigens enable the successful discovery of therapeutic antibodies against difficult-to-access cellular targets. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Janssen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, GSK and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.

