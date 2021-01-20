 

Charles River Laboratories Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings and 2021 Guidance Release and Conference Call

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and provide 2021 guidance on Wednesday, February 17th, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, February 17th, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

