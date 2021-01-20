Charles River Laboratories Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings and 2021 Guidance Release and Conference Call

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and provide 2021 guidance on Wednesday, February 17th, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, February 17th, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.