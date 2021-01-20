 

Nouveau Monde Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Bought Deal Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.01.2021, 15:26  |  43   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has closed its bought deal public offering of C$17 million (the “Public Offering”), which forms part of the previously announced C$20 million financing. The Corporation expects the previously-announced C$5 million private placement launched concurrently with the Public Offering to close in early February 2021.

The Public Offering was conducted on a bought deal basis through BMO Capital Markets as sole underwriter (“BMO”), by way of a prospectus supplement dated January 15, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Corporation’s short form base shelf prospectus dated January 10, 2019 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”).

Pursuant to the Public Offering, the Corporation issued a total of 11,896,750 Common Shares at a price of C$1.45 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds to the Corporation of C$17,250,287.50, which includes the exercise, in full, by BMO of the over-allotment option granted by the Corporation to purchase an additional 1,551,750 Common Shares at the Offering Price.

The net proceeds of the Public Offering will be used for the Bécancour value added graphite project development, the Matawinie mine and concentrator detailed engineering, as well as corporate general and administrative expenses.

In connection with the Public Offering, BMO received a cash commission of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Public Offering.

Under the Public Offering, Pallinghurst Graphite Limited (“Pallinghurst”) and Charles-Armand Turpin, insiders of the Corporation’s, purchased respectively 2,379,316 and 690,000 Common Shares, which constitutes “related parties transactions” within the meaning of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“Regulation 61-101”) and TSXV Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, the directors of the Corporation who voted in favour of the Public Offering have determined that the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for respectively under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101 can be relied on as neither the fair market value of the Common Shares issued to Pallinghurst and Charles-Armand Turpin nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceed 25% of the Corporation’s market capitalization. None of the Corporation’s directors has expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing.

Seite 1 von 3


Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nouveau Monde Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Bought Deal Public Offering Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal
TCR² Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $140.0 Million of Common Stock
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Upsize of Previously Announced Equity Financing to $40 Million
Histogen Reports FDA Clinical Hold for Planned Phase 1/2 Trial of HST-003 for Knee Cartilage ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Biophytis Announces Public Filing of a Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering ...
Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces C$20 Million Financing
13.01.21
Nouveau Monde Announces C$20 Million Financing
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EIN AUFREGENDES JAHR ZEICHNET SICH AB WÄHREND NOUVEAU MONDE MIT DER PRODUKTION VON KOHLENSTOFFNEUTRALEN BATTERIEMATERIALIEN FÜR DIE ELEKTROFAHRZEUG- UND ERNEUERBARE-ENERGIE-BRANCHEN BEGINNT (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-News: EIN AUFREGENDES JAHR ZEICHNET SICH AB WÄHREND NOUVEAU MONDE MIT DER PRODUKTION VON KOHLENSTOFFNEUTRALEN BATTERIEMATERIALIEN FÜR DIE ELEKTROFAHRZEUG- UND ERNEUERBARE-ENERGIE-BRANCHEN BEGINNT
06.01.21
Nouveau Monde Appoints David Torralbo Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
05.01.21
DGAP-News: EXCITING YEAR AHEAD, AS NOUVEAU MONDE BEGINS PRODUCTION OF CARBON-NEUTRAL BATTERY MATERIALS FOR THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INDUSTRIES
05.01.21
Exciting Year Ahead, as Nouveau Monde Begins Production of Carbon-Neutral Battery Materials for the Electric Vehicle and Renewable Energy Industries
31.12.20
Nouveau Monde Announces the Issuance of Common Shares in Settlement of Interests Owed to a Bondholder

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
17
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV