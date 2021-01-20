BiP Booms Beyond Turkey

There is growing attention being directed at BiP, Turkey’s local communication platform developed by Turkcell engineers, in international arena. It has been downloaded 64 million times in total, of which 12 million beyond Turkey. With the rising demand from users of late, BiP continues to scale the top ranks of the “Most Popular Free” and “Trending” categories in application markets the world over. BiP has become the most downloaded communication application in Google Play Store in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Users have also been sharing their positive comments about BiP on Apple’s AppStore and Huawei’s AppGallery.

