Sopra Steria Group Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 December 2020
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 December 2020 are:
- Total number of shares: 20,547,701
- Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,630,051
- Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,583,239
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005432/en/Sopra Steria Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare