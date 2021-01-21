 

Li Auto Inc. Announces Safety Evaluation Results

BEIJING, China, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced the safety evaluation results for Li ONE published by the China Insurance Automotive Safety Index (“C-IASI” or “中国保险汽车安全指数”) Management Center based on crash tests. Li ONE achieved the G rating, the highest safety rating, in three out of four evaluation categories – occupant safety, pedestrian safety, and assistance safety. In the category of crashworthiness and repair economy, Li ONE received an M rating, one of the top results received by large premium SUVs.

Li ONE’s strong C-IASI performance reflects the Company’s high commitment to vehicle safety. The Company will continue to invest more resources and channel more research and development efforts toward improving the quality and safety of its products in order to provide a safer, more convenient and refined in-car experience and mobility solution.

The C-IASI is an assessment and rating program jointly established by China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. (“中国汽车工程研究院股份有限公司”) and China Insurance Research Institute of Automobile Technology (“中保研汽车技术研究院有限公司”) in 2017. It has become a valued independent auto evaluation system for Chinese consumers while playing a positive role in improving vehicle safety.

C-IASI evaluates safety ratings of vehicles based on results from multiple crash tests. The tests for occupant safety include 25% frontal offset impact, side impact, roof strength, and seat and head restraint tests. Both pedestrian headform and legform injury tests are conducted to determine pedestrian safety, while assistance safety is evaluated in the areas of automatic emergency braking (“AEB”), and forward collision warning (“FCW”). For crashworthiness and repair economy, the tests include low speed frontal collision and rear-end collision. The safety ratings use a four-level scale system. The highest rating is G, followed by A, M, and P.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Through innovative products, technology, and business model, the Company provides customers with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the Company leverages its in-house technology to create value for its customers, focusing on range extension, smart technology, and autonomous driving solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles to target a broader consumer base.

