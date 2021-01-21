Signature Bank Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results

Net income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $173.0 million, or $3.26 diluted earnings per share, versus $147.6 million, or $2.76 diluted earnings per share, for the 2019 fourth quarter. The increase in net income for the 2020 fourth quarter, versus the comparable quarter last year, is primarily the result of an increase in net interest income, fueled by strong average deposit and loan growth. This is partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses of $25.8 million predominantly due to effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were $261.5 million, representing an increase of $45.2 million, or 20.9 percent, compared with $216.3 million for the 2019 fourth quarter.

Net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter rose $56.7 million, or 16.8 percent, to $395.0 million, when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase is primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Total assets reached $73.89 billion at December 31, 2020, expanding $23.30 billion, or 46.0 percent, from $50.59 billion at December 31, 2019. Average assets for the 2020 fourth quarter reached $71.81 billion, an increase of $21.41 billion, or 42.5 percent, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Deposits for the 2020 fourth quarter increased $8.98 billion, or 16.5 percent to $63.32 billion, including non-interest bearing deposit growth of $2.47 billion. Non-interest bearing deposits now represent 29.6 percent of total deposits. Overall deposit growth for the last twelve months was 56.8 percent, or $22.93 billion, when compared with deposits at the end of 2019. Average total deposits for 2020 were $50.56 billion, growing $12.51 billion, or 32.9 percent, versus average total deposits of $38.06 billion for 2019.

"2020 was a year where many worldwide suffered immensely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the distribution of the vaccines, we hope the world will be a safer place soon and look forward to 2021 being a year where we return to normal and all whose lives have been horribly affected can heal. During these difficult times, Signature Bank focused on providing assistance for colleagues and clients alike through several beneficial programs, including PPP, to help them through their struggles. 2020 also marked the time where recent initiatives put forth by the Bank developed into full-fledged businesses as the pandemic did not slow their progress. These new businesses, coupled with efforts emanating from our existing franchise, flourished throughout the year. The Bank saw remarkable record deposit growth and significant record loan growth leading to nearly $1 billion in pretax, pre-provision earnings, which increased 16.1 percent for the year. Furthermore, we strengthened our West Coast presence meaningfully utilizing our core banking model in California. To this end, 17 teams were appointed in Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2020 alone,” explained Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo.

“Signature Bank enters 2021 as a stronger financial institution through the bolstering of our capital position in excess of $1 billion with the issuance of $375 million in subordinated debt and $730 million in preferred stock. Moreover, we’ve reached asset/liability neutrality by significantly increasing floating rate assets as a percentage of the balance sheet while also notably reducing our commercial real estate concentration. Additionally, we have meaningfully improved our liquidity position through significant record core deposit inflows and reduced borrowings which contributed to a decline in our loan-to-deposit ratio to 77.1 percent. Signature Bank now has a multi-faceted growth profile, with traditional private client banking teams leading the charge in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Further fortifying the Bank’s market position are our multitude of national businesses, including Signature Financial, Asset Based Lending, Fund Banking, Venture Banking, Digital Banking, and Specialized Mortgage Banking Solutions, as well as SignetTM, our state-of-the-art blockchain-based payments platform. We look forward to a healthier 2021 as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic commences, and life begins to return to normal,” DePaolo concluded.

Scott A. Shay, Chairman of the Board, added: “2020 was a dramatically difficult year from many perspectives. At Signature Bank, sadly, we saw some of our colleagues lose loved ones. The real human toll of COVID-19 was central to many of our activities in 2020 in relation to our colleagues and clients. We are ever mindful that our real assets are those with whom we work every day. Concurrently, during 2020, Signature Bank’s amazing organic growth was widespread across all areas of focus including the aforementioned new businesses. To support our growth, the Bank raised more than $1 billion in capital while remaining focused on credit quality. In difficult times, clients care about the basics, namely good, unbiased advice that puts them and their sleep-at-night safety first and foremost. We provide these levels of comfort through our dedicated bankers, who, throughout 2020, catered to clients at all hours.”

“Additionally, part of being a safe bank amid this landscape is paying close attention to technological advances. We have been at the forefront, as evidenced by the first to launch a blockchain-based payments platform, and we intend to keep it that way. Hence the reason we invested in developing Signet before most investors -- and even our clients -- recognized the emergence of and massive changes in the digital payments economy.”

“As the rapid and safe deployment of vaccines penetrates the nation, we look forward to an end to the pandemic, and the new opportunities that lie ahead,” Shay concluded.

Capital

In the 2020 fourth quarter, the Bank issued $375.0 million of subordinated debt and successfully raised $730.0 million in a public offering of Noncumulative Perpetual Series A Preferred Stock. Proceeds from both offerings will be used for general corporate purposes, including to support our growth. The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 8.55 percent, 9.87 percent, 11.20 percent, and 13.54 percent, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. Each of these ratios is well in excess of regulatory requirements. The Bank’s strong risk-based capital ratios reflect the relatively low risk profile of the Bank’s balance sheet. The Bank’s tangible common equity ratio remains strong at 6.89 percent. The Bank defines tangible common equity ratio as the ratio of tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets and calculates this ratio by dividing total consolidated common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets.

The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on or after February 12, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank paid a cash dividend of $0.56 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $395.0 million, up $56.7 million, or 16.8 percent, when compared with the same period last year, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets of $70.83 billion for the 2020 fourth quarter represent an increase of $21.27 billion, or 42.9 percent, from the 2019 fourth quarter. Due to the current low interest rate environment, the yield on interest-earning assets for the 2020 fourth quarter fell 112 basis points to 2.75 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Average cost of deposits and average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 66 and 69 basis points, to 0.42 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the 2020 fourth quarter was 2.23 percent versus 2.72 percent reported in the 2019 fourth quarter and 2.55 percent in the 2020 third quarter. Excluding loan prepayment penalties in both quarters, linked quarter core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased 31 basis points to 2.21 percent.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank’s provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $35.6 million, an increase of $25.84 million, or over 100 percent, versus the 2019 fourth quarter. The Bank’s elevated provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter was predominantly attributable to effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. Additionally, the bank adopted CECL on January 1, 2020.

Net charge-offs for the 2020 fourth quarter were $11.4 million, or 0.10 percent of average loans, on an annualized basis, versus $10.5 million, or 0.09 percent, for the 2020 third quarter and net charge-offs of $2.5 million, or 0.03 percent, for the 2019 fourth quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the 2020 fourth quarter was $24.2 million, up $8.2 million from $16.0 million reported in the fourth quarter of last year. The increase was primarily driven by a $5.5 million increase in fees and service charges.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $157.7 million, an increase of $19.6 million, or 14.2 percent, versus $138.0 million reported in the 2019 fourth quarter. The increase was predominantly due to an increase of $11.4 million in salaries and benefits from the significant hiring of private client banking teams.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 37.6 percent for the 2020 fourth quarter compared with 39.0 percent for the same period a year ago, and 38.9 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, expanded $2.62 billion, or 5.7 percent, during the 2020 fourth quarter to $48.83 billion, versus $46.21 billion at September 30, 2020. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $47.39 billion in the 2020 fourth quarter, growing $1.96 billion, or 4.3 percent, from the 2020 third quarter and $9.28 billion, or 24.4 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2019. For the ninth consecutive quarter, the increase in loans was primarily driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans.

At December 31, 2020, non-accrual loans were $120.2 million, representing 0.25 percent of total loans and 0.16 percent of total assets, compared with non-accrual loans of $81.3 million, or 0.18 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020 and $57.4 million, or 0.15 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to total loans, was 1.04 percent, versus 1.05 percent at September 30, 2020 and 0.64 percent at December 31, 2019. Additionally, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to non-accrual loans, or the coverage ratio, was 423 percent for the 2020 fourth quarter versus 596 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 436 percent for the 2019 fourth quarter.

COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications

As of December 31, 2020, total principal and interest deferrals significantly decreased to $1.31 billion, or 2.7 percent of the Bank’s total loan portfolio from their peak level as of June 30, 2020. The positive trend is the result of the Bank’s ability to work closely with its clients toward reasonable resolutions.

Principal and Interest Deferrals (dollars in millions) Portfolio Balance

12/31/2020 Deferral Balance %

of Loan Category Multi-family $ 15,173 615 4.1 % Retail 5,637 369 6.5 % Office 3,930 150 3.8 % Acquisition, Development, and Construction (ADC) 1,367 12 0.9 % Industrial 574 3 0.5 % Hotel 77 — 0.0 % Land 38 — 0.0 % Other 297 10 3.4 % Total Commercial Real Estate 27,093 1,159 4.3 % Fund Banking and Venture Banking 11,416 — 0.0 % Asset Based Lending 319 — 0.0 % Signature Financial 5,046 35 0.7 % Traditional Commercial & Industrial 2,537 80 3.2 % Total Commercial & Industrial 19,318 115 0.6 % PPP Loans 1,874 — 0.0 % Consumer and Residential 584 37 6.3 % Premium, deferred fees, and costs (36) — 0.0 % Total Loans $ 48,833 1,311 2.7 %

Additionally, the Bank has made other COVID-19 related modifications that have resulted in the receipt of modified principal and interest payments totaling 6.6 percent of the loan book.

FINANCIAL TABLES ATTACHED

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans held for sale $ 1,321 1,325 3,655 4,978 Loans and leases, net 427,018 399,609 1,661,912 1,579,268 Securities available-for-sale 41,886 54,003 186,569 227,535 Securities held-to-maturity 12,675 14,551 55,335 60,843 Other investments 5,658 11,908 24,175 39,052 Total interest income 488,558 481,396 1,931,646 1,911,676 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 65,990 108,928 297,349 440,730 Federal funds purchases and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 595 733 2,742 14,170 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 17,420 28,323 85,333 129,138 Subordinated debt 9,570 5,117 27,130 16,045 Total interest expense 93,575 143,101 412,554 600,083 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 394,983 338,295 1,519,092 1,311,593 Provision for credit losses 35,599 9,755 248,094 22,636 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 359,384 328,540 1,270,998 1,288,957 NON-INTEREST INCOME Commissions 3,731 3,673 13,441 14,504 Fees and service charges 14,625 9,174 46,397 32,926 Net (losses) gains on sales of securities (17) — 3,606 1,034 Net gains on sale of loans 3,099 1,957 12,651 10,836 Other income (1) 2,753 1,225 (847) 2,415 Total non-interest income 24,191 16,029 75,248 61,715 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 95,703 84,301 389,125 335,054 Occupancy and equipment 10,934 10,357 44,371 42,833 Information technology 11,420 9,410 43,217 36,961 FDIC assessment fees 3,955 2,894 13,742 12,432 Professional fees 5,355 3,996 18,286 14,689 Other general and administrative 30,284 27,065 105,313 87,300 Total non-interest expense 157,651 138,023 614,054 529,269 Income before income taxes 225,924 206,546 732,192 821,403 Income tax expense (1) 52,915 58,932 203,833 234,917 Net income $ 173,009 147,614 528,359 586,486 Preferred stock dividends — — — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 173,009 147,614 528,359 586,486 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share - basic (1) $ 3.28 2.78 10.00 10.87 Earnings per common share - diluted (1) $ 3.26 2.76 9.96 10.82 Dividends per common share $ 0.56 0.56 2.24 2.24

(1) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION December 31, 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,208,997 702,277 Short-term investments 139,334 87,555 Total cash and cash equivalents 12,348,331 789,832 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $8,894,719 at December 31, 2020 and

$7,186,494 at December 31, 2019); (allowance for credit losses $4 at

December 31, 2020) 8,890,417 7,143,864 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,329,378 at December 31, 2020 and

$2,115,541 December 31, 2019); (allowance for credit losses $51 at December 31,

2020) 2,282,830 2,101,970 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 171,678 231,339 Loans held for sale 407,363 290,593 Loans and leases 48,833,098 39,109,623 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (508,299) (249,989) Loans and leases, net 48,324,799 38,859,634 Premises and equipment, net 80,274 66,419 Operating lease right-of-use assets 237,407 217,578 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 277,801 147,527 Other assets (1) 867,444 743,053 Total assets $ 73,888,344 50,591,809 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest-bearing $ 18,757,771 13,016,931 Interest-bearing 44,557,552 27,366,276 Total deposits 63,315,323 40,383,207 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 150,000 150,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,839,245 4,142,144 Subordinated debt 828,588 456,119 Operating lease liabilities 265,354 242,587 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 662,925 472,554 Total liabilities 68,061,435 45,846,611 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 61,000,000 shares authorized,

730,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020; and none issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2019 7 — Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 64,000.000 shares authorized;

55,520,417 shares issued and 53,564,573 outstanding at December 31, 2020;

55,427,631 shares issued and 53,519,644 outstanding at December 31, 2019 555 554 Additional paid-in capital 2,583,514 1,871,571 Retained earnings (1) 3,548,260 3,172,273 Treasury stock, 1,899,336 shares at December 31, 2020 and 1,907,987 shares at December 31, 2019 (232,531) (233,570) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,896) (65,630) Total shareholders' equity 5,826,909 4,745,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 73,888,344 50,591,809

(1) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK FINANCIAL SUMMARY, CAPITAL RATIOS, ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2020 2019 (6) 2020 2019 (6) PER COMMON SHARE Earnings per common share - basic $ 3.28 2.78 $ 10.00 10.87 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 3.26 2.76 $ 9.96 10.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 52,673 53,008 52,641 53,774 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 52,970 53,234 52,889 54,011 Book value per common share $ 95.56 88.66 $ 95.56 88.66 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Return on average total assets 0.96% 1.16% 0.87% 1.19% Return on average common shareholders' equity 13.59% 12.38% 10.75% 12.85% Efficiency ratio (1) 37.61% 38.95% 38.51% 38.54% Yield on interest-earning assets 2.74% 3.85% 3.24% 3.95% Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis (1) (2) 2.75% 3.87% 3.25% 3.96% Cost of deposits and borrowings 0.57% 1.26% 0.75% 1.37% Net interest margin 2.22% 2.71% 2.55% 2.71% Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)(3) 2.23% 2.72% 2.56% 2.72%

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for related calculation. (2) Based on the 21 percent U.S. federal statutory tax rate for the periods presented. The tax-equivalent basis is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. This ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the impact of tax-exempt assets on the Bank's yield on interest-earning assets and net interest margin. (3) See "Net Interest Margin Analysis" for related calculation.

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (6) CAPITAL RATIOS Tangible common equity (4) 6.89 % 7.75 % 9.30 % Tier 1 leverage (5) 8.55 % 8.56 % 9.55 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based (5) 9.87 % 10.26 % 11.56 % Tier 1 risk-based (5) 11.20 % 10.26 % 11.56 % Total risk-based (5) 13.54 % 11.98 % 13.26 % ASSET QUALITY Non-accrual loans $ 120,171 $ 81,305 $ 57,355 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 508,299 $ 484,923 $ 249,989 Allowance for loan and lease losses to non-accrual loans 422.98 % 596.42 % 435.86 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.04 % 1.05 % 0.64 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.15 % Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.03 %

(4) We define tangible common equity as the ratio of total tangible common equity to total tangible assets (the "TCE ratio"). TCE represents the Company's common stock shareholders' equity (i.e., total stockholders' equity less preferred equity) less intangible assets. The TCE ratio is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The TCE ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. In addition to tangible common equity, management uses other metrics, such as Tier 1 capital related ratios, to evaluate capital levels. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for related calculation. (5) December 31, 2020 ratios are preliminary. (6) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Short-term investments $ 12,511,429 3,569 0.11 % 1,743,038 7,755 1.77 % Investment securities 10,631,245 56,650 2.13 % 9,541,382 72,707 3.05 % Commercial loans, mortgages and leases (1) 47,223,197 427,210 3.60 % 37,903,214 398,935 4.18 % Residential mortgages and consumer loans 162,349 1,444 3.54 % 203,066 2,131 4.16 % Loans held for sale 305,885 1,321 1.72 % 169,495 1,325 3.10 % Total interest-earning assets 70,834,105 490,194 2.75 % 49,560,195 482,853 3.87 % Non-interest-earning assets (2) 972,433 808,272 Total assets $ 71,806,538 50,368,467 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 12,362,930 19,334 0.62 % 4,722,763 19,727 1.66 % Money market 28,511,134 39,934 0.56 % 20,183,695 75,138 1.48 % Time deposits 1,898,286 6,722 1.41 % 2,430,110 14,063 2.30 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 19,203,186 — — % 12,750,429 — — % Total deposits 61,975,536 65,990 0.42 % 40,086,997 108,928 1.08 % Subordinated debt 808,454 9,570 4.73 % 389,730 5,117 5.25 % Other borrowings 2,989,245 18,015 2.40 % 4,460,079 29,056 2.58 % Total deposits and borrowings 65,773,235 93,575 0.57 % 44,936,806 143,101 1.26 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 854,144 700,680 Preferred equity 115,818 — Common equity (2) 5,063,341 4,730,981 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 71,806,538 50,368,467 OTHER DATA Net interest income / interest rate spread (1) 396,619 2.18 % 339,752 2.61 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,636) (1,457) Net interest income, as reported 394,983 338,295 Net interest margin 2.22 % 2.71 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1) 2.23 % 2.72 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 107.69 % 110.29 %

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented. (2) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

SIGNATURE BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Short-term investments $ 5,887,909 11,748 0.20 % 1,007,237 21,127 2.10 % Investment securities 9,812,898 254,331 2.59 % 9,561,736 306,303 3.20 % Commercial loans, mortgages and leases (1) 43,612,057 1,661,455 3.81 % 37,449,199 1,575,074 4.21 % Residential mortgages and consumer loans 175,560 6,742 3.84 % 212,254 9,463 4.46 % Loans held for sale 196,948 3,655 1.86 % 152,571 4,978 3.26 % Total interest-earning assets 59,685,372 1,937,931 3.25 % 48,382,997 1,916,945 3.96 % Non-interest-earning assets (2) 920,531 764,837 Total assets $ 60,605,903 49,147,834 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 8,783,053 67,948 0.77 % 4,297,419 82,180 1.91 % Money market 23,924,076 191,353 0.80 % 19,103,463 299,874 1.57 % Time deposits 2,132,466 38,048 1.78 % 2,498,190 58,676 2.35 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 15,722,196 — — % 12,155,929 — — % Total deposits 50,561,791 297,349 0.59 % 38,055,001 440,730 1.16 % Subordinated debt 545,031 27,130 4.98 % 291,532 16,045 5.50 % Other borrowings 3,804,585 88,075 2.31 % 5,516,093 143,308 2.60 % Total deposits and borrowings 54,911,407 412,554 0.75 % 43,862,626 600,083 1.37 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 750,691 685,008 Preferred equity 29,112 — Common equity (2) 4,914,693 4,600,200 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 60,605,903 49,147,834 OTHER DATA Net interest income / interest rate spread (1) 1,525,377 2.50 % 1,316,862 2.59 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (6,285) (5,269) Net interest income, as reported 1,519,092 1,311,593 Net interest margin 2.55 % 2.71 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1) 2.56 % 2.72 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 108.69 % 110.31 %

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented. (2) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy. .

SIGNATURE BANK NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Management believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures assists investors when comparing results period-to-period in a more consistent manner and provides a better measure of Signature Bank's results. These non-GAAP measures include the Bank's (i) tangible common equity ratio, (ii) efficiency ratio, (iii) yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis, (iv) core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income, (v) pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, and (vi) loans and leases to core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP-basis measures and results. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. The following table presents the tangible common equity ratio calculation:

(dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (1) Consolidated total shareholders' equity $ 5,826,909 4,983,199 4,745,198 Less: Preferred equity 708,019 — — Common shareholders' equity $ 5,118,890 4,983,199 4,745,198 Intangible assets 32,301 43,768 45,907 Tangible common shareholders' equity (TCE) $ 5,086,589 4,939,431 4,699,291 Consolidated total assets $ 73,888,344 63,760,313 50,591,809 Intangible assets 32,301 43,768 45,907 Consolidated tangible total assets (TTA) $ 73,856,043 63,716,545 50,545,902 Tangible common equity ratio (TCE/TTA) 6.89% 7.75% 9.30%

The following table presents the efficiency ratio calculation: Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Non-interest expense (NIE) $ 157,651 138,023 614,054 529,269 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 394,983 338,295 1,519,092 1,311,593 Other non-interest income 24,191 16,029 75,248 61,715 Total income (TI) $ 419,174 354,324 1,594,340 1,373,308 Efficiency ratio (NIE/TI) 37.61% 38.95% 38.51% 38.54%

(1) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

The following table reconciles yield on interest-earning assets to the yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis: Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income (as reported) $ 488,558 481,396 1,931,646 1,911,676 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,636 1,457 6,285 5,269 Interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 490,194 482,853 1,937,931 1,916,945 Interest-earnings assets $ 70,834,105 49,560,195 59,685,372 48,382,997 Yield on interest-earning assets 2.74% 3.85% 3.24% 3.95% Tax-equivalent effect 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis 2.75% 3.87% 3.25% 3.96%

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income: Three months ended

December 31, Three months ended

September 30, Twelve months ended,

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest margin (as reported) 2.22% 2.71% 2.54% 2.67% 2.55% 2.71% Tax-equivalent adjustment 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% Margin contribution from loan prepayment penalty income (0.02)% (0.05)% (0.03)% (0.02)% (0.07)% (0.03)% Core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income 2.21% 2.67% 2.52% 2.66% 2.49% 2.69%

The following table reconciles net income (as reported) to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings: Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Net income (as reported) $ 173,009 147,614 528,359 586,486 Income tax expense 52,915 58,932 203,833 234,917 Provision for credit losses 35,599 9,755 248,094 22,636 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 261,523 216,301 980,286 844,039

(1) Effective January 1, 2020, we changed our accounting policy for Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") investments from the equity method to the proportional amortization method as it was determined to be the preferable method. All applicable prior period amounts have been retroactively restated to conform to the new accounting policy.

The following table reconciles loans and leases (as reported) to core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans): (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Loans and leases (as reported) $ 48,833,098 46,212,092 39,109,623 PPP loans 1,874,447 1,985,357 — Core loans (excluding PPP loans) $ 46,958,651 44,226,735 39,109,623

