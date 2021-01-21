 

DATA443 PARTNERS WITH LEADING CLOUD DATA WAREHOUSE PROVIDER ACTIAN CORPORATION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 14:30  |  42   |   |   

Customer Demand Drives Collaboration for Global Scale, Performance and Capabilities for Privacy, Classification and Governance

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the performance leader in the cloud data warehouse market – Actian Corporation.

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to forward-thinking organizations around the globe that trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges and transform their data into real-time business insights. With over 3,000 clients managing business critical customer data, the demand for sophisticated capabilities in data classification and data security are increasingly becoming a standard requirement for cloud or hybrid deployments.

Data443, anchored by the leading the ClassiDocs data classification and governance platform will offer capabilities to the Actian solution set including:

  • Over 900 exclusive data taxonomies in 14 languages
  • Up-to-date data detection patterns-including U.A.E., Qatar, Saudi and Covid-19 sensitivity
  • Optical Character Recognition classification engines
  • Cross-platform policy-engine support for advanced platforms, including Zoom
  • Cross-device platform support to include data from unstructured data sources including laptops and desktops

The technology and customer relationship will involve product integration, joint product marketing activities and cross-catalogue sales activities for SaaS and hybrid commercial offerings. The requirements for privacy compliance and governance management continue to require increased sophistication, performance and depth of intelligence that is available to the data owners.

“Actian customers are on a journey to the cloud and require a hybrid-cloud data warehouse solution that provides an integrated ability to identify, manage and secure sensitive data across multi-cloud platforms or in a hybrid deployment,” said Marc Potter, Chief Revenue Officer, Actian. “The partnership with Data443 and Actian provides customers with the industry’s first solution to address these requirements with zero impact on performance.”

Seite 1 von 4
Data443 Risk Mitigation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DATA443 PARTNERS WITH LEADING CLOUD DATA WAREHOUSE PROVIDER ACTIAN CORPORATION Customer Demand Drives Collaboration for Global Scale, Performance and Capabilities for Privacy, Classification and Governance RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
BW Energy: USD 75 million Private Placement successfully completed
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for December 2020 Quarter
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Data from 12-Week Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
DATA443 ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE DATA CLASSIFICATION AND PRIVACY SERVICES TO FLAGSHIP MIDDLE EAST BANK
04.01.21
DATA443 ENTERS ANOTHER RECORD YEAR – RENEWS LEADING INSURANCE COMPANY IN MULTI–YEAR DEAL