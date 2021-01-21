DATA443 PARTNERS WITH LEADING CLOUD DATA WAREHOUSE PROVIDER ACTIAN CORPORATION

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the performance leader in the cloud data warehouse market – Actian Corporation.

Actian, the hybrid data management, analytics and integration company, delivers data as a competitive advantage to forward-thinking organizations around the globe that trust Actian to help them solve their toughest data challenges and transform their data into real-time business insights. With over 3,000 clients managing business critical customer data, the demand for sophisticated capabilities in data classification and data security are increasingly becoming a standard requirement for cloud or hybrid deployments.

Data443, anchored by the leading the ClassiDocs data classification and governance platform will offer capabilities to the Actian solution set including:

Over 900 exclusive data taxonomies in 14 languages

Up-to-date data detection patterns-including U.A.E., Qatar, Saudi and Covid-19 sensitivity

Optical Character Recognition classification engines

Cross-platform policy-engine support for advanced platforms, including Zoom

Cross-device platform support to include data from unstructured data sources including laptops and desktops

The technology and customer relationship will involve product integration, joint product marketing activities and cross-catalogue sales activities for SaaS and hybrid commercial offerings. The requirements for privacy compliance and governance management continue to require increased sophistication, performance and depth of intelligence that is available to the data owners.

“Actian customers are on a journey to the cloud and require a hybrid-cloud data warehouse solution that provides an integrated ability to identify, manage and secure sensitive data across multi-cloud platforms or in a hybrid deployment,” said Marc Potter, Chief Revenue Officer, Actian. “The partnership with Data443 and Actian provides customers with the industry’s first solution to address these requirements with zero impact on performance.”