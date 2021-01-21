DGAP-News: Obotritia Capital KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH intends placement of around 10% of the shares of Compleo Charging Solutions AG with institutional investors 21.01.2021 / 17:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Potsdam, 21 January 2021

Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH ("Obotritia Beta"), a subsidiary of Obotritia Capital KGaA, intends to place ("Placement") approximately 10% of the shares of Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Company") with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding procedure ("Accelerated Bookbuilding"). COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft ("COMMERZBANK") shall act as bookrunner and ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft ("ODDO BHF") shall act as co-bookrunner in connection with the Placement. The Accelerated Bookbuilding is scheduled to start today and is expected to be completed on 22 January 2021. Settlement of the placed shares is scheduled for 26 January 2021.

Holding 20.25% of the share capital, Obotritia Beta is currently the Company's largest shareholder. Obotritia Beta had acquired this shareholding on 14 December 2020 from its subsidiary, Fontus Invest GmbH ("Fontus"), and assumed through this transaction Fontus' lock-up obligation towards the bookrunners resulting from the Company's initial public offering in October 2020. For purposes of the Placement, the bookrunners have partially waived Obotritia Beta's lock-up obligation. However, regarding the remaining shareholding of Obotritia Beta in the Company, the lock-up obligation remains in place.

During Obotritia Beta's investment to date (via Fontus), the Company has developed into a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. This led to a successful initial public offering of the Company on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) in October 2020.

Contact:Obotritia Capital KGaADr. Marcus KieferCFOAugust-Bebel-Str. 6814482 PotsdamPhone: +49 (0) 331 740 076 521Fax: +49 (0) 331 740 076 520E-Mail: mk@obocap.com

