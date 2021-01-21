 

DGAP-News Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH intends placement of around 10% of the shares of Compleo Charging Solutions AG with institutional investors

DGAP-News: Obotritia Capital KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH intends placement of around 10% of the shares of Compleo Charging Solutions AG with institutional investors

21.01.2021 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH intends placement of around 10% of the shares of Compleo Charging Solutions AG with institutional investors

Potsdam, 21 January 2021

Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH ("Obotritia Beta"), a subsidiary of Obotritia Capital KGaA, intends to place ("Placement") approximately 10% of the shares of Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Company") with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding procedure ("Accelerated Bookbuilding"). COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft ("COMMERZBANK") shall act as bookrunner and ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft ("ODDO BHF") shall act as co-bookrunner in connection with the Placement. The Accelerated Bookbuilding is scheduled to start today and is expected to be completed on 22 January 2021. Settlement of the placed shares is scheduled for 26 January 2021.

Holding 20.25% of the share capital, Obotritia Beta is currently the Company's largest shareholder. Obotritia Beta had acquired this shareholding on 14 December 2020 from its subsidiary, Fontus Invest GmbH ("Fontus"), and assumed through this transaction Fontus' lock-up obligation towards the bookrunners resulting from the Company's initial public offering in October 2020. For purposes of the Placement, the bookrunners have partially waived Obotritia Beta's lock-up obligation. However, regarding the remaining shareholding of Obotritia Beta in the Company, the lock-up obligation remains in place.

During Obotritia Beta's investment to date (via Fontus), the Company has developed into a leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. This led to a successful initial public offering of the Company on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) in October 2020.



Contact:
Obotritia Capital KGaA
Dr. Marcus Kiefer
CFO
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Phone: +49 (0) 331 740 076 521
Fax: +49 (0) 331 740 076 520
E-Mail: mk@obocap.com

21.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Obotritia Capital KGaA
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 -521
Fax: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 -520
E-mail: info@obocap.com
Internet: www.obocap.com
ISIN: DE000A1616U7
WKN: A1616U
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1162388

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1162388  21.01.2021 

