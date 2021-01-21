 

Dover Motorsports, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) will report its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on the morning of Thursday, January 28, 2021. Commentary from the Company’s executive officers relative to the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website Thursday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the commentary, please log on to www.dovermotorsports.com, select the investor relations tab and select DVD 4Q20 Earnings Announcement.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and own Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to www.dovermotorsports.com.

