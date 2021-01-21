Cactus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on March 18, 2021 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on March 1, 2021. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.09 per CW Unit has also been approved for holders of CW Units of Cactus Wellhead, LLC.

Declarations of any dividends in the future, and the amount of any such dividends, are subject to approval by Cactus’ Board of Directors.