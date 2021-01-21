 

Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

21.01.2021, 23:00   

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on January 21, 2021, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. The filing will be available on the SEC's website and Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

