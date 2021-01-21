Highwoods Announces Recent Investment Activity

First, the Company has sold a 100,000 square foot office building in Atlanta that is 100% leased to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for $30.7 million. This property was projected to generate cash and GAAP net operating income of $2.4 million in 2021. Highwoods developed the property as a build-to-suit for the FAA in 2009 for approximately $18 million.

Second, the Company has acquired its joint venture partner’s 75% interest in Highwoods DLF Forum, LLC, which owns a five-building office complex called “The Forum” in Raleigh, for a purchase price of $131.3 million. The properties, which encompass 636,000 square feet, are valued at $184.5 million, including $9.5 million of planned near-term building improvements. This equates to a total asset value of $290 per square foot, an approximate 25% discount to estimated replacement cost. The Company’s total incremental investment is expected to be $138.4 million. The properties are a combined 91.0% occupied with a weighted average lease term of 6.0 years, and are expected to generate 2021 cash and GAAP net operating income of $11.5 million and $12.4 million, respectively.

Ted Klinck, President and CEO, stated, “These transactions, combined with our fourth quarter 2020 dispositions, demonstrate our strategy of selling non-core properties and reinvesting in high quality office properties in the BBDs (best business districts) of our markets. The Forum is a Class A portfolio with a proven track record of strong performance. With its diverse base of walkable amenities, proximity to housing and excellent access to major thoroughfares, The Forum is in a highly desirable office location in the north Raleigh submarket. We and our joint venture partner first acquired the Forum in 2008. As a result, we know the property well and believe the long-term return outlook is solid, which made this incremental investment a natural fit for us.”

