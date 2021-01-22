Immutep Quarterly Activities Report

Highlights



Encouraging efti data reported from phase IIb AIPAC and phase II TACTI-002 clinical trials

TACTI-002 study expanded in lung cancer

New phase II trial in head and neck cancer announced

EOC Pharma starts new phase II study in metastatic breast cancer

Robust operational and financial position, with $54.9 million in cash as at 31 December 2020, providing cash runway beyond the end of calendar year 2022

Sydney, AUSTRALIA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and IMP761, and the activities of its partners.

“Immutep has entered calendar year 2021 in a very strong financial and operational position, following the encouraging clinical results announced for our lead product candidate, efti, last year. We have increasing confidence in efti and accordingly, three new efti trials or trial extensions with up to 386 patients in different cancer indications were announced or started in the quarter.

We advanced our business development activity with MSD and signed a new LAG-3 agreement with LabCorp. Our engagement with regulatory bodies has continued and our IP position has been significantly strengthened; in addition, we are upscaling the manufacturing of efti to prepare for the future. Immutep is advancing strongly towards another step change in calendar year 2021,” said Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.

Eftilagimod Alpha Updates

Following a succession of very encouraging clinical trial results for efti reported throughout 2020, Immutep prioritised the process of scaling up the drug candidate’s manufacturing, increasing the process from 200L to 2,000L capacity bioreactors. Manufacturing is taking place at the WuXi Biologics manufacturing plant in Mashan, Wuxi, China. The major scale up steps are taking place throughout 2021.

AIPAC - Phase IIb clinical trial

Immutep reported first Overall Survival (OS) data (based on approximately 60% of patient events) from the AIPAC phase IIb trial in a spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020 in December. The results included a promising and improving overall trend in OS with a median survival benefit of +2.7 months from efti plus chemotherapy, compared to chemotherapy plus placebo.