 

EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List through Business Combination with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 12:30  |  60   |   |   

EVgo Services LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest electric vehicle (EV) public fast charging network in the U.S. and a wholly-owned subsidiary of LS Power, and Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (“Climate Real Impact Solutions” or “CRIS”) (NYSE: CLII) announced today a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EVgo becoming a publicly listed company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005058/en/

EVgo meets CRIS’s stringent investment criteria, which focus on investments in disruptive energy infrastructure opportunities that are strongly aligned with environmental, social and governance principles.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named EVgo Inc. and publicly listed under the symbol “EVGO”. The transaction will further elevate EVgo’s position as an industry-leading builder, owner and operator of public EV fast charging in the U.S. by funding and accelerating the company’s growth strategy.

EVgo – Leader in U.S. EV Fast Charging, 100% Powered by Renewable Electricity
 Founded in 2010, EVgo is a leader in the transportation electrification space. Through its partnerships with market-leading automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail and other site hosts, utilities, governments, and other stakeholders, EVgo has steadily expanded over the last decade to become the largest platform for EV public fast charging in the U.S. As a technology first-mover, EVgo has accelerated the adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience, close to where drivers live, work and play, for both daily commuters and commercial fleets.

Through its extensive network, powered 100% by renewable electricity, EVgo makes it easier for all U.S. drivers to take advantage of the benefits of driving an electric vehicle and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.

With more than 800 locations in 67 major metropolitan markets across 34 states, EVgo’s network serves a rapidly expanding customer base that currently exceeds 220,000 customers.

The company has demonstrated significant growth in its utilization and footprint, benefiting from strong partnerships forged with automotive OEMs, site host partners, rideshare providers and other stakeholders in the e-mobility landscape. These include a strategic relationship with General Motors, which selected EVgo for a nationwide EV charging infrastructure buildout, whereby EVgo expects to add more than 2,700 additional fast chargers to its network over the next 5 years. Corporate partners also include Uber and Lyft, which selected EVgo as one of their first charging providers. EVgo has also worked with Tesla, to enable native fast charging on EVgo’s network. Additionally, EVgo partners with governments and utilities across the U.S., enhancing the nation’s infrastructure and supporting job creation.

Seite 1 von 8
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List through Business Combination with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation EVgo Services LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest electric vehicle (EV) public fast charging network in the U.S. and a wholly-owned subsidiary of LS Power, and Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (“Climate Real Impact …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details Regarding its Inaugural Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update