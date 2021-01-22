EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List through Business Combination with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation

EVgo Services LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest electric vehicle (EV) public fast charging network in the U.S. and a wholly-owned subsidiary of LS Power, and Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (“Climate Real Impact Solutions” or “CRIS”) (NYSE: CLII) announced today a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in EVgo becoming a publicly listed company.

EVgo meets CRIS’s stringent investment criteria, which focus on investments in disruptive energy infrastructure opportunities that are strongly aligned with environmental, social and governance principles.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named EVgo Inc. and publicly listed under the symbol “EVGO”. The transaction will further elevate EVgo’s position as an industry-leading builder, owner and operator of public EV fast charging in the U.S. by funding and accelerating the company’s growth strategy.

EVgo – Leader in U.S. EV Fast Charging, 100% Powered by Renewable Electricity

Founded in 2010, EVgo is a leader in the transportation electrification space. Through its partnerships with market-leading automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail and other site hosts, utilities, governments, and other stakeholders, EVgo has steadily expanded over the last decade to become the largest platform for EV public fast charging in the U.S. As a technology first-mover, EVgo has accelerated the adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience, close to where drivers live, work and play, for both daily commuters and commercial fleets.

Through its extensive network, powered 100% by renewable electricity, EVgo makes it easier for all U.S. drivers to take advantage of the benefits of driving an electric vehicle and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.

With more than 800 locations in 67 major metropolitan markets across 34 states, EVgo’s network serves a rapidly expanding customer base that currently exceeds 220,000 customers.

The company has demonstrated significant growth in its utilization and footprint, benefiting from strong partnerships forged with automotive OEMs, site host partners, rideshare providers and other stakeholders in the e-mobility landscape. These include a strategic relationship with General Motors, which selected EVgo for a nationwide EV charging infrastructure buildout, whereby EVgo expects to add more than 2,700 additional fast chargers to its network over the next 5 years. Corporate partners also include Uber and Lyft, which selected EVgo as one of their first charging providers. EVgo has also worked with Tesla, to enable native fast charging on EVgo’s network. Additionally, EVgo partners with governments and utilities across the U.S., enhancing the nation’s infrastructure and supporting job creation.