Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021

The momentum isn't restricted to North America, where several new markets opened up in 2020, but is also in the European Union, which is seeing its own online casino revolution—and is set to increase to nearly US$35.5 billion by 2022.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers from 2020 are rolling in, and it's clear that it was a monster year for online betting across many different markets. It appears that there will continue to be a rise in availability of online betting opportunities, including the recent hints of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo for more betting in his state. Quick to adapt to the adjustment were a series of very competent online gaming developers who not only had big wins in 2020, but are looking to continue that momentum throughout 2021, including from Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF), Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN), Score Media and Gaming (TSX:SCR), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Seizing on the opportunity, Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF) has spent the last year rapidly expanding its footprint in the EU, recently announcing the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming's entire remote gaming server (RGS) portfolio with leading global online sports betting and casino operator Betway—which is licensed for business in several prominent industry-related markets, including the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, and Ireland.

"We're delighted to see our partnership with Betway go live and our titles are going to offer a new dimension of content to their players," said Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. "Our RGS content has already been proven strong in Germany and beyond, and this partnership will further strengthen the reach and reputation for both our companies."

According to the deal, Betway can use ORYX's player engagement tools, including free spins, tournaments, and leaderboards, as well as data services available via ORYX Hub.

"Seeing the array of premium content from ORYX become available to our customers is the result of hard work and close collaboration," said Paul Adkins, Marketing and Operations Director at Betway. "It's great news for everyone involved and we're sure that it's the start of a relationship that will be a huge success."