 

Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 3% Increase in Net Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 17:00  |  34   |   |   

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings for the fourth quarter 2020, were $699 thousand, or an increase of 39.1%, as compared with earnings of $502 thousand for the same quarter last year. The increase in earnings is primarily attributed to the increase in loan interest and loan fee income. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $0.23 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Despite the difficulty being experienced in our community because of COVID, the Bank has performed well during this time. By assisting small business customers and households, we have experienced a 37% increase in total assets, a 35% increase in total loans, and a 2.7% increase in net after tax earnings. Loan quality also remains very strong, with the Bank having no loan delinquencies and no foreclosed properties at year-end.

“We believe that during tough times like these, the Bank’s value proposition stands out the most, and we may have many more opportunities to gain new banking relationships. We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2020, total assets were $314.8 million, an increase of $85.3 million or 37.2% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased by 43.1% or $77.6 million to $257.7 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $180.2 million as of December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 96.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 35.5% or $51.3 million as of December 31, 2020 to $195.7 million, as compared with $144.4 million as of December 31, 2019. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

The increases in total assets, deposits and loans are attributed to Bank’s response to the overwhelming request of PPP loans. Overall, the Bank approved and funded 396 PPP loans with an outstanding balance of $46.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $2.0 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $292.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $136.3 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $177.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $119.4 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $440.2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, or a decrease of 3.6% as compared with $456.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the decrease is attribute to a significant decrease in overdraft fees.

General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $1.7 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.0 million thousand for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $275.3 thousand which represents an increase of $78 thousand or 39.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $197.0 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019 were approximately 28.6% and 28.5% respectively, and for the nine months ending December 31, 2020 and 2019, the effective income tax rates were 28.3% and 28.2% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

 

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
 
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS:      
Cash and due from banks $ 58,075,217     $ 4,363,753  
Federal funds sold   -       32,415,000  
Total cash and cash equivalents   58,075,217       36,778,753  
       
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   -       496,000  
Investment securities available for sale   32,370,042       7,977,936  
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates      
$19,556,250 at December 31, 2020 and $21,683,834 at December 31, 2019)   18,626,525       28,367,056  
Total investments   50,996,567       36,840,992  
Loans      
Construction   1,014,462.00       -  
Real estate   119,302,116       115,633,626  
Commercial   75,237,752       28,522,543  
Installment   110,475       232,328  
Credit Cards   0       -  
Gross loans   195,664,805       144,388,497  
Unearned fees and discounts   (1,678,641 )     (438,380 )
Loans net of unearned fees and discount   193,986,164       143,950,117  
Allowance for loan losses   (3,271,921 )     (2,391,765 )
Net loans   190,714,243       141,558,352  
       
Fixed assets, net   6,145,711       6,401,773  
Accrued interest receivable   1,013,732       619,856  
Stock investments, restricted, at cost   1,554,200       1,440,900  
Bank-owned life insurance   4,721,232       4,595,584  
Other assets   1,618,716       1,270,936  
Total assets $ 314,839,618     $ 229,507,145  
       
LIABILITIES:      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 145,433,815     $ 88,412,668  
Interest bearing      
NOW and money market   76,774,420       64,520,387  
Savings   21,466,856       12,209,281  
Time deposits less than $250,000   9,563,300       9,537,555  
Time deposits of $250,000 or greater   4,473,409       5,471,451  
Total deposits   257,711,800       180,151,342  
       
Accrued interest payable   137,487       203,246  
Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   25,000,000       20,000,000  
Accrued expenses & other payables   1,674,150       1,686,979  
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
Total liabilities   287,616,437       205,134,567  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and
outstanding 2,230,808 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,
respectively. 		     
  10,502,558       10,502,557  
Retained earnings   16,428,258       13,803,528  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   292,365       66,493  
Total shareholders' equity   27,223,181       24,372,578  
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 314,839,618     $ 229,507,145  



CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
               
  For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
  December 31   December 31
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income              
Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,624,645   $ 1,982,610     $ 9,207,404   $ 7,884,573
Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   14,194     184,875       154,934     510,650
Interest on time deposits in banks   -     3,219       1,856     35,077
Interest on investment securities   225,264     167,707       912,489     1,078,908
Total interest income   2,864,103     2,338,411       10,276,683     9,509,208
               
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits   53,723     230,243       369,628     935,215
Other borrowings   124,947     139,476       511,815     413,749
Total interest expense   178,670     369,719       881,443     1,348,964
Net interest income   2,685,433     1,968,692       9,395,240     8,160,244
Provision for loan losses   400,000     -       770,000     40,000
               
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,285,433     1,968,692       8,625,240     8,120,244
               
Non-interest income              
Service charges on deposit accounts   342,342     382,839       1,293,966     1,530,853
Other miscellaneous income   47,642     24,567       163,513     190,565
Dividend income from restricted stock   18,421     17,267       71,664     88,281
Income from bank-owned life insurance   31,840     31,901       125,648     110,699
Total non-interest income   440,245     456,574       1,654,791     1,920,398
               
Non-interest expenses              
Salaries and employee benefits   1,064,780     1,002,259       4,058,653     3,941,211
Occupancy and equipment   160,415     155,473       623,102     632,501
Data and item processing   147,958     123,409       589,351     469,176
Advertising and marketing   33,869     30,867       144,167     97,035
Legal and professional fees   76,075     217,088       209,565     430,050
Regulatory assessments   33,480     (12,940 )     116,167     81,578
Insurance   10,567     10,295       38,380     37,911
Directors' fees and expenses   32,040     32,742       130,054     137,142
Other expenses   192,528     166,709       692,057     675,289
Total non-interest expenses   1,751,712     1,725,902       6,601,496     6,501,893
Income before income tax expense   973,966     699,364       3,678,535     3,538,749
Income tax expense   275,285     196,971       1,053,805     984,794
Net income $ 698,681   $ 502,393     $ 2,624,730   $ 2,553,955
               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.31   $ 0.23     $ 1.18   $ 1.14
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.31   $ 0.23     $ 1.18   $ 1.14



    For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
    December 31   December 31
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                
(unaudited)                
Annualized return on average equity     11.37 %     8.31 %     10.69 %     11.03 %
Annualized return on average assets     0.89 %     0.85 %     0.92 %     1.17 %
Net interest margin     3.66 %     4.41 %     3.81 %     4.46 %
Core efficiency ratio     56.04 %     71.16 %     59.74 %     64.50 %
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans     0.008 %     0.002 %     -0.07 %     -0.05 %
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
(thousands, unaudited)                
Average assets   $ 313,827     $ 235,723     $ 284,525     $ 219,167  
Average interest-earning assets   $ 292,210     $ 177,259     $ 246,617     $ 183,108  
Average gross loans   $ 192,418     $ 136,963     $ 173,927     $ 136,504  
Average deposits   $ 253,908     $ 186,587     $ 224,971     $ 179,226  
Average equity   $ 24,583     $ 24,182     $ 24,551     $ 23,156  
                 
                 
                 
CREDIT QUALITY   End of period        
(unaudited)   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019        
                 
Non-performing loans   $ 119,836     $ 120,423          
                 
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.06 %     0.08 %        
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.04 %     0.05 %        
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.67 %     1.66 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.06 %     0.08 %        
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     2730.33 %     1986.14 %        
                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                
(unaudited)                
Shareholders equity to total assets     8.65 %     10.62 %        
Net loans to deposits     74.00 %     78.58 %        
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     56.43 %     49.08 %        
Community Bank Leverage Ratio     11.44 %     13.74 %        



Chino Commerical Bancorp (CA) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 3% Increase in Net Earnings CHINO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces MoU with Grupo Industrial CL to Explore Feasibility into Green ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 