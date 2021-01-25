 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. - LIZI

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 01:56  |  78   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lizhi Inc. ("Lizhi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lizhi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or around January 17, 2020, Lizhi conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling more than $4.1 million American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $11.00 per ADS.  On March 12, 2020, Lizhi filed a report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), admitting that the Company had already been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, in relevant part, that the "COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, companies in China, including [Lizhi], to implement temporary adjustment of work schemes allowing employees to work from home" and that "[t]he extent to which COVID-19 impacts our results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19 and the actions to contain or treat its impact, among others."  Two months later, on April 20, 2020, in its Annual Report filed with the SEC, Lizhi further admitted that even before the IPO, indeed as early as "late 2019," the COVID-19 pandemic was already negatively impacting its business. 

Since the IPO, Lizhi's ADSs have traded as low as $1.96 per ADS, representing a decline of more than 82% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Lizhi (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. - LIZI NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lizhi Inc. ("Lizhi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PIF Launches Five-Year Strategy Including Vision Realization Program 2021-2025 as Fund Triples ...
StashAway announces Assets under Management of US$1billion
HistoIndex Explores the Clinical Utility of Stain-free AI Digital Pathology Platform in 388 ...
Kbeauty brand AXIS-Y shares their insight on becoming a viral sensation on TikTok
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. - LIZI
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi Inc.
21.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lizhi, Inc. (LIZI) Investors
21.01.21
LIZHI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lizhi, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20.01.21
LIZI Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lizhi Inc. – LIZI
19.01.21
LIZI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Lizhi Inc. – LIZI
13.01.21
LIZHI INC. Launches LIZHI PODCAST Mini-Program on WeChat and Continues Expanding Exclusive Podcast Content Offering
06.01.21
LIZHI INC. Launches “LIZHI PODCAST” App with High-Quality Curated Podcast Content
29.12.20
LIZHI INC. Launches Audio Product on Vehicle Network-linked Intelligent System BYD DiLink

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
1
Lizhi Inc - Anbieter von Technologien für Audio-Intelligenz