 

ABIONYX Pharma Announces Its Financial Agenda for the Year 2021

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX) (FR0012616852 - ABNX - PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today announces its financial agenda for 2021.

Events

Date*

Cash position and activity update for Q4 2020

February 4, 2021

2020 Annual Results

February 25, 2021

Cash position and activity update for Q1 2021

May 6, 2021

Cash position and activity update for Q2 2021

August 5, 2021

2021 Half Year Results

September 9, 2021

Cash position and activity update for Q3 2021

November 4, 2021

* indicative dates subject to change

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of metabolic diseases as well as with a HDL targeted drug delivery platform.

