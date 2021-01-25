 

AdvanSix Furthers Commitment to Sulfur Nutrition

AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) said today it continues to build on the company’s longstanding leadership and expertise in ammonium sulfate and sulfur nutrition while creating further opportunities for growth and efficiencies across the value chain. The company shared details of recent activities, including investment in soybean application research, marketing and grower education, operational improvements and the acquisition of certain assets of Commonwealth Industrial Services, Inc. (CIS), an ammonium sulfate packaging, warehousing and logistics services business based in Hopewell, Va.

“AdvanSix is a leader in plant nutrients, producing top-quality ammonium sulfate at our Hopewell facility – which is the largest single-site producer in the world – for nearly 70 years,” said Erin Kane, president and CEO of AdvanSix. “We continue to see increased demand for sulfur nutrition, and ammonium sulfate is proven to deliver pound-for-pound the most readily available sulfur and nitrogen to a wide variety of crops, including wheat, cotton, corn and soybeans. We remain committed to our growth in this area and to advancing grower education and research that validates the return on investment and effectiveness of ammonium sulfate to support the success of our customers.”

Value of Ammonium Sulfate on Soybeans

Today’s modern soybean varieties require better management of essential nutrients, like nitrogen and sulfur, throughout the planting season to maximize and enhance their yield potential.

Ammonium sulfate is an efficient, versatile and proven source of critical nutrients that substantially improve crop production, according to lab and field trials conducted by prominent university researchers. The company is now working to educate growers and retailers about these results, especially the benefits of ammonium sulfate, which adds sulfur and supplemental nitrogen to their soybean crop management plans. With soybean prices currently at a seven-year high and season ending stocks projected to be down over 70% from the previous year, farmers have a great opportunity by boosting production through new nutrient management strategies.

Research has shown yield increases as much as 10 or more bushels per acre. These findings also demonstrate the importance of sulfur in improving plant health throughout the growing season, especially as clean air regulations have led to less sulfur in the air that is available to crops.

For more information on the value of Ammonium Sulfate for soybeans, visit soybeans.advansix.com.

