AMSC Awarded Contract for Ship Protection System on LPD-29

AMSC's Fourth Ship Protection System Contract for the San Antonio Class Platform

AYER, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid, and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, today announced it has entered into a delivery contract with the U.S. Navy for a high temperature conductor (HTS)-based ship protection system to be deployed on the San Antonio class of amphibious transport dock ship USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29). This order represents AMSC’s fourth ship protection system contract for the San Antonio Class Amphibious ship platform. USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD-29) will be the 13th amphibious transport dock ship of the USS San Antonio-class. Amphibious transport dock ship LPD-29 is named after U.S. Navy officer and Medal of Honor recipient Richard Miles McCool, Jr.



AMSC’s ship protection system is designed to reduce the magnetic signature of a ship, which can interfere with undersea mines’ ability to detect and damage the ship. The San Antonio-class of ships can carry up to 800 troops and has the capability of transporting and debarking landing craft air cushion or conventional landing crafts, augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft such as the MV-22. These ships are expected to support amphibious assault, special operations or expeditionary warfare missions through the first half of the 21st century.

About AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy. Through its Gridtec Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.