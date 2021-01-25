 

Pennexx has Accepted an Offer to Appear on AMC's NewsWatch TV to be Presented to an Audience of Approximately 700,000 Viewers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 16:12  |  39   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- At the end of February 2021, AMC Network’s NewsWatch TV, which has over 700,000 viewers, will be airing a spot featuring Your Social Offers. This broadcast will generate signups to the company's offers and rebate program and add a new group of users and customers to our rapidly growing company.

Over the last year, Hollywood stars such as Tom Hardy, Jennifer Lawrence, Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper, Mila Kunis, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Pratt, Ryan Lochte, Will Smith, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Colin Firth are just a few of the national celebrities who have made appearances on AMC Network’s NewsWatch TV https://newswatchtv.com/about-us/, making it a favorite destination for many of America's top entertainers and celebrities. 

Your Social Offers will have a featured offer that is very desirable to the general public during that program. Users will join the YSO platform to redeem this featured offer and get access to thousands of other offers.

The success of this first on-air promotion will create revenue and help the company fine-tune its product. 

It will help merchants grow their business and help consumers save money.

It will also help establish viewers' conversation rates so that the company can estimate its growth in the future.

According to https://www.threegirlsmedia.com/2020/10/28/why-you-need-to-invest-in-s ..., "Consumers are 71 percent more likely to purchase a product based on social media referrals."

The campaign brings consumers attention, which will help Your Social Offers grow rapidly.

Upon the success of the campaign, Pennexx will have gained an essential testimonial for offers done at this now larger scale.

NewsWatch TV began production in 1990 and, airing on the AMC Network and ION Network, has featured more than 10,000 individual stories on a wide range of subjects, including technology reviews and mobile applications.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "I can’t overstate how incredible an opportunity this is in so many ways! This is a major introduction to the world!"

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet, Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito, and Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato and

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.


Pennexx Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennexx has Accepted an Offer to Appear on AMC's NewsWatch TV to be Presented to an Audience of Approximately 700,000 Viewers Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - At the end of February 2021, AMC Network’s NewsWatch TV, which has over 700,000 viewers, will be airing a spot featuring Your Social Offers. This broadcast will generate signups …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Roche renews partnership with Sysmex to deliver haematology testing solutions
Roche’s faricimab meets primary endpoint in two global phase III studies and shows potential to ...
THE HILLMAN GROUP, A LEADING VALUE-ADDED SPECIALTY DISTRIBUTOR OF HARDWARE AND HOME IMPROVEMENT ...
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia
First US Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
PENNEXX Prepares for Uplisting to OTCQB, Discusses the Value of its $34.9 Million NOL Carryforward, and Announces Issuance of Shares to its Management Staff
14.01.21
Pennexx’s Your Social Offers Opens SMS Text Messaging for Merchants to Share Offers
12.01.21
Pennexx Has Completed an Agreement Estimated to Bring the Company Millions in Revenues Over the Course of Its Three-Year Term
07.01.21
Pennexx Foods Inc. Begins Name Change to Pennexx Technologies Inc.
04.01.21
Pennexx Has Completed All Necessary Approvals and Agreements to Release its Mastercard Your Social Offers Prepaid Debit Card