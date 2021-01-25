Pennexx has Accepted an Offer to Appear on AMC's NewsWatch TV to be Presented to an Audience of Approximately 700,000 Viewers

Over the last year, Hollywood stars such as Tom Hardy, Jennifer Lawrence, Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper, Mila Kunis, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Pratt, Ryan Lochte, Will Smith, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Colin Firth are just a few of the national celebrities who have made appearances on AMC Network’s NewsWatch TV https://newswatchtv.com/about-us/ , making it a favorite destination for many of America's top entertainers and celebrities.

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- At the end of February 2021, AMC Network’s NewsWatch TV, which has over 700,000 viewers, will be airing a spot featuring Your Social Offers. This broadcast will generate signups to the company's offers and rebate program and add a new group of users and customers to our rapidly growing company.

Your Social Offers will have a featured offer that is very desirable to the general public during that program. Users will join the YSO platform to redeem this featured offer and get access to thousands of other offers.

The success of this first on-air promotion will create revenue and help the company fine-tune its product.

It will help merchants grow their business and help consumers save money.

It will also help establish viewers' conversation rates so that the company can estimate its growth in the future.

According to https://www.threegirlsmedia.com/2020/10/28/why-you-need-to-invest-in-s ..., "Consumers are 71 percent more likely to purchase a product based on social media referrals."

The campaign brings consumers attention, which will help Your Social Offers grow rapidly.

Upon the success of the campaign, Pennexx will have gained an essential testimonial for offers done at this now larger scale.

NewsWatch TV began production in 1990 and, airing on the AMC Network and ION Network, has featured more than 10,000 individual stories on a wide range of subjects, including technology reviews and mobile applications.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "I can’t overstate how incredible an opportunity this is in so many ways! This is a major introduction to the world!"

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet, Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito, and Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato and

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.