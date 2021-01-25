 

Lumibird 2020 Full-Year Revenues in Line With Expectations at €126.7m

Lannion, January 25, 2021 – 5:45pm

2020 full-year revenues in line with expectations at €126.7m on a reported basis (+14.4% YoY and +40.7% in Q4) and €100m like-for-like (-9.7% YoY and +2.1% in Q4)

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is reporting full-year revenues of €126.7m on a reported basis, up 14.4%. The fourth quarter was marked by record revenues of close to €50m, reflecting the return to organic growth (+2.1%) and the contribution from new activities (€13.2m).

In the crisis context that affected 2020, full-year organic growth is down -9.7% or approximately -€10.7m, primarily factoring in the reduced level of activity on the MegaJoule contract (-€5.5m) for Photonics1 and the drop in sales linked to the cancellation of major global shows (-€3.2m) for the Medical business.

With better visibility concerning its markets and after further strengthening its financial, industrial and commercial capabilities, LUMIBIRD plans to continue moving forward with its organic and external growth strategy to double its revenues (reported basis) by 2023, with average organic annual growth of 8% to 10% and a target EBITDA margin of 20% to 25%.

Consolidated revenues (unaudited)

Revenues (€m) 2020 2019 Reported change Organic change 1 pro forma 2020 2
First quarter 21.9 24.2 -9.5% -16.7%  
Second quarter 23.9 27.5 -13.3% -17.2%  
Third quarter 32.7 24.8 +32.1% -9.9%  
Fourth quarter 48.2 34.2 +40.7% +2.1%  
12 months 126.7 110.7 +14.4% -9.7% 146.4
of which          
Photonic (formerly Laser) 68.5 71.4 -4.1% -10.6% 68.5
Medical 58.2 39.3 +48.1% -8.0% 77.9

1 Organic change: at constant exchange rates and like-for-like

