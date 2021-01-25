Lannion, January 25, 2021 – 5:45pm

2020 full-year revenues in line with expectations at €126.7m on a reported basis (+14.4% YoY and +40.7% in Q4) and €100m like-for-like (-9.7% YoY and +2.1% in Q4)

The LUMIBIRD Group, the European leader for laser technologies, is reporting full-year revenues of €126.7m on a reported basis, up 14.4%. The fourth quarter was marked by record revenues of close to €50m, reflecting the return to organic growth (+2.1%) and the contribution from new activities (€13.2m).