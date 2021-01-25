 

DGAP-Adhoc Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.01.2021, 19:44  |  98   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

25-Jan-2021 / 19:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Linde PLC!
Long
Basispreis 193,78€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 1,45
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 218,99€
Hebel 12,86
Ask 1,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Guildford, UK, January 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announces that today its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to US$5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. This new program will replace the existing US$6.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 22, 2019 but will expire on February 1, 2021 (January 29, 2021 will be the last day of possible repurchases under the existing program).

Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding ca. 523 million shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. The purpose of the program shall be to reduce the share capital or to meet obligations under Linde plc equity awards.

Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc




Contact:
Anna Davies
Tel: +44 1483 244 705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

25-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1162986

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1162986  25-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1162986&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLinde Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Share Buyback Linde plc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program 25-Jan-2021 / 19:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
DGAP-News: Corestate successfully places Sigma Technopark in Augsburg from its open special AIF 'Opportunity ...
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 32,00 € bis 38,00 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Optionsvereinbarung für die Exklusivität ...
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Claas Müller-Lankenau Head of Technology
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics Sign Option Agreement for Exclusivity to Negotiate a ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für weitere 14.1 MWp in Ungarn
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konzept für mögliche Restrukturierung der Anleihen und ...
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:11 Uhr
Linde kündigt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar an
20:09 Uhr
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend Increase for 2021
19:51 Uhr
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Announces New $5 Billion Share Repurchase Program
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
22.01.21
H2-Elektrolyse: 2021 startet mit einem riesigen Schub für die PEM-Technik
20.01.21
DGAP-News: Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BorsodChem, member of Wanhua Chemical Group
19.01.21
LINDE IM FOKUS: Gasekonzern bleibt trotz Corona-Pandemie auf Erfolgskurs
13.01.21
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
08.01.21
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
30.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.12.2020 - 15.15 Uhr

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20:15 Uhr
101
die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair