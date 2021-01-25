 

Black Diamond Named as a Bestselling Climb Brand in 2020 SNEWS Retailer Survey and #1 in Hardware and Harnesses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.01.2021, 22:05  |  62   |   |   

- Survey of 136 Independent Specialty Outdoor Retailers Ranks Black Diamond as a Leading Brand Across Four Climb Product Categories -

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) subsidiary Black Diamond has been ranked as one of the top bestselling climbing equipment brands in a recent installment of the 2020 Retailer Survey published by SNEWS, an outdoor, snow sports and adventure travel news site. Climb is Black Diamond’s second-largest product category, representing roughly a third of Clarus’ total sales in 2019.

The SNEWS survey assessed specialty retail sales as reported by 136 independent stores, ranking the bestselling climbing gear brands across four different product categories: hardware, shoes, rope and harnesses. Across all four categories, Black Diamond was ranked as one of the top three bestselling climb brands, and it was named as the #1 brand for both hardware and harnesses. Nearly eight out of ten respondents named Black Diamond as their top seller in hardware, demonstrating the brand’s continued popularity within the specialty outdoor retail market.

“This strong consumer demand for Black Diamond validates its powerful status as a ‘Super-Fan’ brand,” said Clarus President John Walbrecht. “We believe that Super Fan brands can provide market share gains even faster during challenging times. Our team at Black Diamond strives to deliver the most innovative products for our core consumer and results like this show we are on the right track, even amongst a challenging and evolving retail environment. With more consumers participating in outdoor activities amid the pandemic, we remain well-positioned to meet their growing equipment needs. I am proud of Black Diamond’s performance throughout 2020, and we will continue working to drive sales growth and market share expansion in 2021.”   

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus’ portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond, Sierra, Barnes, PIEPS, and SKINourishment sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.sierrabullets.com, www.barnesbullets.com, or www.pieps.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Clarus Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Diamond Named as a Bestselling Climb Brand in 2020 SNEWS Retailer Survey and #1 in Hardware and Harnesses - Survey of 136 Independent Specialty Outdoor Retailers Ranks Black Diamond as a Leading Brand Across Four Climb Product Categories -SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Marathon Invests $150 Million in Bitcoin
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Arbutus Announces 2021 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update
Turmalina Intersection of 72m at 3.47% Copper, 100 g/t Silver and 0.71 g/t Gold (5.0% CuEq) Extends ...
Valneva and Instituto Butantan Sign Final Agreement on Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine for Low and ...
Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call
BioSolar Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement Offering
Synairgen announces inclusion of its inhaled interferon beta treatment in US NIH ACTIV-2 trial in ...
Endeavour Reports Record Q4-2020 Preliminary Results and 2021 Guidance
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 