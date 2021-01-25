Black Diamond Named as a Bestselling Climb Brand in 2020 SNEWS Retailer Survey and #1 in Hardware and Harnesses
- Survey of 136 Independent Specialty Outdoor Retailers Ranks Black Diamond as a Leading Brand Across Four Climb Product Categories -
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) subsidiary Black Diamond has been ranked as one of the top bestselling climbing
equipment brands in a recent installment of the 2020 Retailer Survey published by SNEWS, an outdoor, snow sports and adventure travel news site. Climb is Black Diamond’s second-largest
product category, representing roughly a third of Clarus’ total sales in 2019.
The SNEWS survey assessed specialty retail sales as reported by 136 independent stores, ranking the bestselling climbing gear brands across four different product categories: hardware, shoes, rope and harnesses. Across all four categories, Black Diamond was ranked as one of the top three bestselling climb brands, and it was named as the #1 brand for both hardware and harnesses. Nearly eight out of ten respondents named Black Diamond as their top seller in hardware, demonstrating the brand’s continued popularity within the specialty outdoor retail market.
“This strong consumer demand for Black Diamond validates its powerful status as a ‘Super-Fan’ brand,” said Clarus President John Walbrecht. “We believe that Super Fan brands can provide market share gains even faster during challenging times. Our team at Black Diamond strives to deliver the most innovative products for our core consumer and results like this show we are on the right track, even amongst a challenging and evolving retail environment. With more consumers participating in outdoor activities amid the pandemic, we remain well-positioned to meet their growing equipment needs. I am proud of Black Diamond’s performance throughout 2020, and we will continue working to drive sales growth and market share expansion in 2021.”
About Clarus Corporation
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus’ portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond, Sierra, Barnes, PIEPS, and SKINourishment sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.sierrabullets.com, www.barnesbullets.com, or www.pieps.com.
