Black Diamond Named as a Bestselling Climb Brand in 2020 SNEWS Retailer Survey and #1 in Hardware and Harnesses

- Survey of 136 Independent Specialty Outdoor Retailers Ranks Black Diamond as a Leading Brand Across Four Climb Product Categories -

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”) subsidiary Black Diamond has been ranked as one of the top bestselling climbing equipment brands in a recent installment of the 2020 Retailer Survey published by SNEWS, an outdoor, snow sports and adventure travel news site. Climb is Black Diamond’s second-largest product category, representing roughly a third of Clarus’ total sales in 2019.



The SNEWS survey assessed specialty retail sales as reported by 136 independent stores, ranking the bestselling climbing gear brands across four different product categories: hardware, shoes, rope and harnesses. Across all four categories, Black Diamond was ranked as one of the top three bestselling climb brands, and it was named as the #1 brand for both hardware and harnesses. Nearly eight out of ten respondents named Black Diamond as their top seller in hardware, demonstrating the brand’s continued popularity within the specialty outdoor retail market.