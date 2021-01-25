 

Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become President and CEO of the Combined Company

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.01.2021, 22:17  |  99   |   |   

- Dawn Carfora, John Hammergren, Gianluca Pettiti and S. Louise Phanstiel to be nominated for election to the Board of Directors of the Combined Company, together with Jonathan Rothberg, Todd Fruchterman and Larry Robbins

- Longview Special Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on February 12th with Immediate Closing Expected Following Stockholder Approval

GUILFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Butterfly Network, Inc. ("Butterfly"), an innovative digital health company that is working to enable universal access to superior medical imaging, has named Dr. Todd M. Fruchterman, M.D., Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st, in advance of the closing of its announced business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp. ("Longview", NYSE: LGVW, LGVW.U, LGVW WS).  Dr. Fruchterman joins Butterfly after nearly ten years at 3M Company ("3M"), where he most recently served as President and General Manager of 3M's Medical Solutions Division, managing a $4.8 billion global business with above-market growth.  Previously, Dr. Fruchterman spent five years as EVP at Kinetic Concepts, Inc. ("KCI"), before which he served in key roles at Johnson & Johnson, Schering-Plough, and Response Genetics.  At 3M and KCI, Dr. Fruchterman also served as both Chief Technology Officer and Chief Medical Officer.  Most recently, he was Group President, Reliability Solutions at Flex.

"We are very excited Todd has joined Butterfly as President and CEO to lead the Company at this critical stage.  Todd brings together his unique qualifications and experience as an M.D., Ph.D. and proven business executive in public medical device companies, where he has successfully scaled disruptive technologies throughout his entire career," said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Chairman of Butterfly.  "Our most valuable assets are the people of Butterfly who innovate and serve on a daily basis, and I am pleased to support Todd as he builds upon a culture of purpose, joy and empowerment for our team and impact for patients and caregivers."

Seite 1 von 6
Longview Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become President and CEO of the Combined Company - Dawn Carfora, John Hammergren, Gianluca Pettiti and S. Louise Phanstiel to be nominated for election to the Board of Directors of the Combined Company, together with Jonathan Rothberg, Todd Fruchterman and Larry Robbins - Longview Special Meeting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Interactive Kiosk Market Worth $ 31.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Bad Weekend for Illegal Bookies as Legal Online Betting Reaches All-Time Highs in U.S.
Building Automation and Controls Market to Reach $215.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Says AMR
Schneider Electric accelerates its sustainability strategy, comes top in Corporate Knights ranking ...
Consumers Continue Flocking to Immune-Boosting Supplements as Health Crisis Rage On
Five Investment Industry Predictions for 2021 from Broadridge's Fund Communication Solutions Team
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods