Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become President and CEO of the Combined Company

GUILFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Butterfly Network, Inc. ("Butterfly"), an innovative digital health company that is working to enable universal access to superior medical imaging, has named Dr. Todd M. Fruchterman, M.D., Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1st, in advance of the closing of its announced business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp. ("Longview", NYSE: LGVW, LGVW.U, LGVW WS). Dr. Fruchterman joins Butterfly after nearly ten years at 3M Company ("3M"), where he most recently served as President and General Manager of 3M's Medical Solutions Division, managing a $4.8 billion global business with above-market growth. Previously, Dr. Fruchterman spent five years as EVP at Kinetic Concepts, Inc. ("KCI"), before which he served in key roles at Johnson & Johnson, Schering-Plough, and Response Genetics. At 3M and KCI, Dr. Fruchterman also served as both Chief Technology Officer and Chief Medical Officer. Most recently, he was Group President, Reliability Solutions at Flex.

"We are very excited Todd has joined Butterfly as President and CEO to lead the Company at this critical stage. Todd brings together his unique qualifications and experience as an M.D., Ph.D. and proven business executive in public medical device companies, where he has successfully scaled disruptive technologies throughout his entire career," said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Chairman of Butterfly. "Our most valuable assets are the people of Butterfly who innovate and serve on a daily basis, and I am pleased to support Todd as he builds upon a culture of purpose, joy and empowerment for our team and impact for patients and caregivers."