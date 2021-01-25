 

TESSCO Technologies Schedules Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, will report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 27, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to discuss these results the following day, February 2, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please call 877-824-7042 (domestic call-in) or 647-689-6625 (international call-in) and reference code #2128737.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website. All participants should call or access the website ten minutes before the conference begins. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies products the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

