Information Pierre & Vacances - Center Parcs

Pierre & Vacances - Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

In its latest press release on the first-quarter revenues, the Group confirmed that its situation was heavily impacted by the restrictive measures related to the health crisis and the closure of almost all of its tourist sites.

In view of the uncertainty linked to the worsening of the health situation and the lack of visibility on the dates of reopening of its sites, and while awaiting sector support measures from the French State, the Group is considering several measures to address this unprecedented situation, including the initiation of amicable and, as applicable, orderly negotiations with its various partners, and the strengthening of its equity.