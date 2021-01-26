 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Housing associations in Köthen to continue relying on TV and high-speed internet from Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG: Housing associations in Köthen to continue relying on TV and high-speed internet from Tele Columbus

Concession agreement for 6,000 homes extended

Housing associations in Köthen to continue relying on TV and high-speed internet from Tele Columbus

Berlin, 26 January 2021. Tele Columbus AG, one of Germany's leading fibre network operators, will remain a partner for the provision of cable television, internet and telephony services for housing associations in Köthen (Anhalt). The long-standing agreement connecting some 6,000 homes has now been extended and calls for the further expansion of the high-performance fibre network.

Tele Columbus provides tenants of Wohnungsgesellschaft Köthen mbH and Köthener Wohnstätten eG with an extensive range of TV programmes that is set to include even more HD options in the basic package in future, despite an unchanged base price, as well as broadband internet with speeds of up to 400 Mbit/s. To connect the high-performance optical fibre lines directly to additional buildings, Tele Columbus is continuing to expand its fibre network in Köthen. In addition, the entire network technology installed on the properties and in the buildings is being modernised - without the need for construction work in tenants' homes.

About us

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand PŸUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarters in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.

