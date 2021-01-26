DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sales Result Tele Columbus AG: Housing associations in Köthen to continue relying on TV and high-speed internet from Tele Columbus 26.01.2021 / 09:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 26 January 2021. Tele Columbus AG, one of Germany's leading fibre network operators, will remain a partner for the provision of cable television, internet and telephony services for housing associations in Köthen (Anhalt). The long-standing agreement connecting some 6,000 homes has now been extended and calls for the further expansion of the high-performance fibre network.

Tele Columbus provides tenants of Wohnungsgesellschaft Köthen mbH and Köthener Wohnstätten eG with an extensive range of TV programmes that is set to include even more HD options in the basic package in future, despite an unchanged base price, as well as broadband internet with speeds of up to 400 Mbit/s. To connect the high-performance optical fibre lines directly to additional buildings, Tele Columbus is continuing to expand its fibre network in Köthen. In addition, the entire network technology installed on the properties and in the buildings is being modernised - without the need for construction work in tenants' homes.

