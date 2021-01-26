 

TopBuild to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Tuesday, February 23

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Conference Call at 9:00 A.M.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results prior to 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that same day to review its financial results.

Live Call: US/Canada callers dial (877) 407-9037

A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s Web site at www.topbuild.com under the “Investor Relations” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com 
386-763-8801


