Natures Organics Cleans House With Data-Driven Decisions With Nutanix Solutions

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in private cloud, hybrid, and multicloud computing, announced today that Australian consumer packaged goods (CPG) producer Natures Organics is implementing Nutanix to overhaul its aging IT infrastructure to improve its efficiency and enable them to continue making eco-friendly products. With Nutanix, Natures Organics can now transform thousands of customer enquiries into actionable data一while reducing costs by more than 30% 一 allowing the manufacturer to keep up with its growing demand and better serve its customers.

Prior to the IT overhaul, the team were struggling to manage their energy consumption. Natures Organics engaged the services of trusted IT partner, Australian Sentinel, which identified Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) as the ideal solution to improve performance while also reducing energy consumption and its environmental footprint. With Nutanix, the organization’s IT energy consumption fell by approximately 55%.

“Nutanix has given us a digital reboot to help us capitalize on Australia’s resurgent manufacturing industry, and we’ve only scratched the surface of what the platform can do,” said Alex Plattfuss, Head of IT, Natures Organics. “We’re seeing more Australians wanting to buy local and buy green, and we now have an IT environment in place that can match our growth and support us as we develop new refillable and other eco-friendly products in a secure, economical, and efficient way.”

In addition to significant improvements in performance, cost and energy consumption, Natures Organics is seeing gains in speed and productivity across mission critical applications and business intelligence. Simplicity and ease of management are additional benefits Nutanix is providing to the team that is allowing them to focus on strategic IT-related projects, such as the migration of critical systems to Software-as-a-Service applications, instead of being slowed down by an inefficient infrastructure. With Nutanix Files, a software-defined scale-out file storage solution, the manufacturer is also able to simplify user and department data management with a single file storage solution on top of its hybrid cloud platform.