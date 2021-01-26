 

Moovit Reveals Its Annual Global Public Transport Report Here’s What Transit Commutes Looked Like in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021, 17:00  |  70   |   |   

Moovit, an Intel Company, a leading mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions provider and creator of the No. 1 urban mobility app, today launched its 2020 Global Public Transport Report. The annual interactive report brings together data analysis from tens of millions of trip requests performed by Moovit app users with user research in 104 cities across 28 countries. The result is a comprehensive breakdown of how people moved around their cities last year, including COVID-19’s harsh blow on public and shared transportation usage, and offers transportation agencies and municipalities the ability to gain insights into what riders need to feel safe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005356/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intel Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 59,05€
Hebel 13,03
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 51,27€
Hebel 12,33
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Moovit, an Intel Company, leading mobility-as-a-service solutions provider and creator of the No. 1 urban mobility app, has launched its 2020 Global Public Transport Report. The annual interactive report brings together data analysis from tens of millions of trip requests performed by Moovit app users with user research in 104 cities across 28 countries. (Credit: Moovit, an Intel Company)

Moovit, an Intel Company, leading mobility-as-a-service solutions provider and creator of the No. 1 urban mobility app, has launched its 2020 Global Public Transport Report. The annual interactive report brings together data analysis from tens of millions of trip requests performed by Moovit app users with user research in 104 cities across 28 countries. (Credit: Moovit, an Intel Company)

Moovit’s millions of users around the world make it uniquely positioned to provide behavioral mobility insights that answer the many questions about transportation usage, especially as it has been impacted by COVID-19.

More: Autonomous Driving/Mobileye (Press Kit)

The data revealed in the 2020 Global Public Transport Report indicates that public and shared transportation riders are open to new transit options that are considered safe and convenient, such as future robotaxi services. To fulfill its shared MaaS vision, Mobileye, a leader in autonomous vehicle technology and Moovit’s sister company, plans to harness Moovit’s mobility behavioral insight to offer autonomous MaaS in key markets globally. Moovit’s urban mobility app used by millions and deep understanding of mobility patterns will enable Mobileye to begin offering robotaxi services, both as a standalone and in partnership with transit operators in 2022.

Moovit’s report includes two new categories: COVID-19 impact on public transit usage, and mobile payment demand for mass transit rides. Additional report metrics include the duration of a one-way public transit commute, wait time at stops/stations, walking distance as part of a one-way commute, number of transfers, total trip distance, rider feedback (what public transit riders said would encourage ridership), and micro-mobility (bike and scooter) usage frequency, including why it’s used and barriers to adoption.

Seite 1 von 3
Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moovit Reveals Its Annual Global Public Transport Report Here’s What Transit Commutes Looked Like in 2020 Moovit, an Intel Company, a leading mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions provider and creator of the No. 1 urban mobility app, today launched its 2020 Global Public Transport Report. The annual interactive report brings together data analysis from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report
Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone ...
Dan Riccio Begins a New Chapter at Apple
Heritage Cannabis Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Premium 5 Ltd.
Mytheresa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Amazon Expands Boston Tech Hub With Plans to Create 3,000 New Jobs
UBS: 2020 Net Profit of USD 6.6bn, 17.6% Return on CET1 Capital
Europcar Mobility Group receives for the first time a gold rating from EcoVadis, in recognition of ...
Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble
More Consumers Willing to Share Lifestyle Data for Behavior-Based Insurance Premiums, But Trust in ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Marktkompass: PLUG POWER & SIEMENS ENERGY | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
25.01.21
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Kursgewinne erwartet
24.01.21
Intel: Kursdebakel nach Zahlen
23.01.21
IBM: Abverkauf nach Q4-Daten
22.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Intel und IBM beenden die Börsen-Rally
22.01.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Intel und IBM beenden die Börsen-Rally
22.01.21
Aktien New York: Intel und IBM beenden vorerst die Börsen-Rally
22.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax reduziert Minus - Siemens und VW stützen
22.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: IBM verprellt Anleger und bei Intel wird 'Kasse' gemacht(1) 
22.01.21
Aktien New York: Intel und IBM beenden vorerst die Börsen-Rally

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
2.077
Quo vadis, Intel?
03.11.20
2
Aktie aufgebockt: Intel-Aktie im Feuer: Geht der einstige Vorzeige-Halbleiter-Gigant jetzt vor AMD i
14.09.20
3
JPMORGAN belässt INTEL CORP auf 'Overweight'