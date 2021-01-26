Moovit , an Intel Company, a leading mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions provider and creator of the No. 1 urban mobility app, today launched its 2020 Global Public Transport Report . The annual interactive report brings together data analysis from tens of millions of trip requests performed by Moovit app users with user research in 104 cities across 28 countries. The result is a comprehensive breakdown of how people moved around their cities last year, including COVID-19’s harsh blow on public and shared transportation usage, and offers transportation agencies and municipalities the ability to gain insights into what riders need to feel safe.

Moovit’s millions of users around the world make it uniquely positioned to provide behavioral mobility insights that answer the many questions about transportation usage, especially as it has been impacted by COVID-19.

The data revealed in the 2020 Global Public Transport Report indicates that public and shared transportation riders are open to new transit options that are considered safe and convenient, such as future robotaxi services. To fulfill its shared MaaS vision, Mobileye, a leader in autonomous vehicle technology and Moovit’s sister company, plans to harness Moovit’s mobility behavioral insight to offer autonomous MaaS in key markets globally. Moovit’s urban mobility app used by millions and deep understanding of mobility patterns will enable Mobileye to begin offering robotaxi services, both as a standalone and in partnership with transit operators in 2022.

Moovit’s report includes two new categories: COVID-19 impact on public transit usage, and mobile payment demand for mass transit rides. Additional report metrics include the duration of a one-way public transit commute, wait time at stops/stations, walking distance as part of a one-way commute, number of transfers, total trip distance, rider feedback (what public transit riders said would encourage ridership), and micro-mobility (bike and scooter) usage frequency, including why it’s used and barriers to adoption.