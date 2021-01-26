 

Arrow Electronics Expands Relationship with AWS to Help Customers Design, Build and Connect Devices to the Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.01.2021   

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling Arrow to globally resell, manage, service, support and bill AWS accounts on behalf of their end customers. The expanded relationship brings together the resources of Arrow and the services of AWS to help customers design, build, deploy and manage devices, applications and solutions at scale.

“Our customers often ask us for help building connected devices and solutions that securely and cost effectively connect to the cloud,” said Dirk Didascalou, vice president of IoT, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Today, we’re excited to announce this expanded collaboration with Arrow, where the two companies will work together to help our joint customers around the world design, deploy and manage the next generation of secure and cost effective IoT solutions from the edge to the AWS cloud.”

Arrow is working with AWS to support OEM customers building smart IoT devices using AWS IoT Greengrass and FreeRTOS. Consumer, smart building, industrial and medical device customers can quickly and securely connect to AWS services, such as AWS IoT. eInfochips, an Arrow company, will further speed development with its expertise in connected IoT devices. In addition, Arrow is a leading aggregator of enterprise IT solutions and services, and its pre-built, market-validated cloud solutions are designed for channel partners looking to address the evolving needs of customers during their digital transformation. Arrow will leverage its ArrowSphere multi-tier cloud delivery and management platform to accelerate and simplify connection to AWS’ services.

“Our well-established technology line card, substantial install base, edge integration and engineering depth, coupled with AWS’ cloud services, creates a compelling combination of capabilities to serve our ecosystem partners and their customers,” said Kristin Russell, president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “This relationship can enable our OEM suppliers and customers, along with our extensive group of channel partners to effectively participate in the provisioning, management and support of cloud solutions, from the device to the edge to the data center, to deliver unique business and process outcomes.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

