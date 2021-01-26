 

Holly Sonders and Cordia Developing Virtual Restaurants

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with media sensation Holly Sonders to develop virtual restaurants.

Yummy by Holly Sonders will feature a menu of curated favorites using exceptional ingredients and bold flavor combinations. From her time as a champion collegiate golfer to broadcasting from the sidelines of the NFL for Fox Sports, Holly developed a love of and a palate for fun and healthy meals.

Sensing a business opportunity as the world shifts to off premise dining, Holly partnered with Cordia Corporation to bring her ideas for on the go dining to reality. In addition to developing her signature virtual restaurants, Holly is a shareholder in the overall corporation.

“I am really looking forward to launching Yummy. I travel so much and have come to appreciate high quality, innovative food combinations that can be delivered quickly. I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant but could never decide where. Now I don’t have to!” said Holly Sonders.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Holly. She is the perfect combination of media personality and businesswoman. I have no doubt that her virtual restaurant will offer something for everyone from the sports fan ordering in before the big game to the couple getting dinner for movie night,” added Peter Klamka, CEO of Cordia Corporation.

Yummy by Holly Sonders is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2021 on all major delivery apps.

Additional information can be found at www.virtualdiningbrands.com

Contact
Kate Ellis
contact@cordiakitchens.com

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, creating menu items the general public is interested in buying and developing virtual restaurants and adding additional locations. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.


