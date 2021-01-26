 

Hannon Armstrong Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-866-652-5200 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6060. Please ask to be connected to the Hannon Armstrong call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or for international callers, 1-412-317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10151938. The replay will be available until February 25, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

To learn more about Hannon Armstrong, please visit the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. In addition to filing or furnishing required information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Hannon Armstrong uses its website as a channel of distribution of material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Hannon Armstrong is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

ABOUT HANNON ARMSTRONG

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $6 billion in managed assets as of September 30, 2020, Hannon Armstrong’s core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.

