 

Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock and its Preferred Stock

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record on February 26, 2021. In addition, Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share of its 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 per share, payable on April 1, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on March 15, 2021. Although Fortive expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the expected future timing of any dividend payments and the Company's expectations on paying dividends at any level in the future, and any other statements identified by their use of words like “expect,” or other words of similar meaning are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause dividend payments and dividend schedule to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve, international trade policies and the financial markets, trade relations with China, the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the anticipated value of appropriate acquisitions and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to realize the intended benefits of the separation of Vontier, our ability to develop and successfully market new products, software, and services and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, impact of divestitures, contingent liabilities relating to acquisitions and divestitures, impact of changes to tax laws, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations and changes in applicable laws and regulations, risks relating to international economic, political, legal, compliance and business factors, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems, adverse effects of restructuring activities, risk related to the tax treatment of our separation of Vontier, impact of our indemnification obligation to Vontier, impact of changes to U.S. GAAP, labor matters, and disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 27, 2020, June 26, 2020 and September 25, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Fortive does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

