Institutional Property Advisors Negotiates $80.75 Million Apartment Complex Sale in Portland, Oregon

“The sale represents the first time the property has traded hands in over 25 years. Sunset Summit is a unique asset, featuring low-density construction with views of the Tualatin Valley from most units,” said Anthony Palladino, IPA vice president. Palladino and IPA’s Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Dinius, and Sidney Warsinske represented the seller, BPM Real Estate Group. The buyer is Prime Residential.

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) , a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) , announced today the sale of Sunset Summit, a 261-unit multifamily property in the West Hills neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. The property sold for $80.75 million, which equates to $309,387 per unit.

Built in 1989 on 31 acres and renovated in 2014, Sunset Summit is approximately a seven-minute drive from Downtown Portland, allowing for a convenient commute into the city via Burnside Road and access to Nike and Intel via U.S. Highway 26 or the Sunset Transit Center. Adam Lewis is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Oregon.

