Textron Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results; Announces 2021 Financial Outlook

Full-year 2020 net income was $1.35 per share. Full-year 2020 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.07 per share, down from $3.74 in 2019.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $1.03 per share. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, was $1.06 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.11 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income for 2020 excludes $23 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.07 per share, after-tax) and a one-time favorable tax benefit related to the sale of TRU Canada ($0.04 per share).

“Textron closed out 2020 with a solid performance across all our manufacturing segments,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. “At Systems, Industrial and Bell, we saw margin improvements and at Aviation, we delivered 61 jets with continued order momentum.”

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities of the manufacturing group for the full year was $833 million, compared to $960 million last year. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, was $596 million compared to $642 million last year.

After reactivating the share repurchase program in the quarter, Textron returned $129 million to shareholders through repurchases.

Outlook

Textron is forecasting 2021 revenues of approximately $12.5 billion, up from $11.7 billion in 2020. Textron expects full-year 2021 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations will be in the range of $2.64 to $2.88, or $2.70 to $2.90 on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), which is reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release.

The company is estimating net cash provided by operating activities of the manufacturing group will be between $950 million and $1,050 million and manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions (a non-GAAP measure) will be between $600 million and $700 million, with planned pension contributions of about $50 million.

Donnelly continued, “Our outlook reflects continued improvement in our end-markets and our ongoing investments in new products and programs to drive earnings growth and margin expansion.”

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Textron Aviation

Revenues at Textron Aviation of $1.6 billion were down $169 million, primarily due to lower Citation jet volume and lower aftermarket volume.

Textron Aviation delivered 61 jets, down from 71 last year, and 61 commercial turboprops, up from 59 last year.

Segment profit was $108 million down from $134 million a year ago, primarily due to the impact from lower volume and mix.

Textron Aviation backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.6 billion.

Bell

Bell revenues were $871 million down from $961 million last year, on lower military revenues and commercial volume.

Bell delivered 57 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 76 last year.

Segment profit of $110 million was down $8 million, largely on the lower volume partially offset by a favorable impact from performance, primarily reflecting higher favorable program adjustments.

Bell backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $5.3 billion.

Textron Systems

Revenues at Textron Systems were $357 million, down from $399 million last year, primarily due to lower volume in the TRU Simulation + Training business.

Segment profit of $49 million was up from $33 million last year, primarily due to the favorable impact from performance.

Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.6 billion.

Industrial

Industrial revenues were $866 million, a decrease of $61 million from last year, primarily related to reduced demand in the ground support equipment business within the Specialized Vehicles product line.

Segment profit was $55 million, up 25% from the fourth quarter of 2019, largely due to a favorable impact from pricing and inflation, and favorable performance, partially offset by the impact of lower volume and mix.

Finance

Finance segment revenues in the quarter were $13 million, and profit was $2 million.

About Textron Inc.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by us from time to time are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

TEXTRON INC. Revenues by Segment and Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve months ended January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 REVENUES MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 1,560 $ 1,729 $ 3,974 $ 5,187 Bell 871 961 3,309 3,254 Textron Systems 357 399 1,313 1,325 Industrial 866 927 3,000 3,798 3,654 4,016 11,596 13,564 FINANCE 13 19 55 66 Total Revenues $ 3,667 $ 4,035 $ 11,651 $ 13,630 SEGMENT PROFIT MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 108 $ 134 $ 16 $ 449 Bell 110 118 462 435 Textron Systems 49 33 152 141 Industrial 55 44 111 217 322 329 741 1,242 FINANCE 2 11 10 28 Segment Profit 324 340 751 1,270 Corporate expenses and other, net (50 ) (22 ) (122 ) (110 ) Interest expense, net for Manufacturing group (36 ) (36 ) (145 ) (146 ) Special charges (a) (23 ) (72 ) (147 ) (72 ) Inventory charge (b) — — (55 ) — Income before income taxes 215 210 282 942 Income tax benefit (expense) 21 (11 ) 27 (127 ) Net Income $ 236 $ 199 $ 309 $ 815 Earnings Per Share $ 1.03 $ 0.87 $ 1.35 $ 3.50 Diluted average shares outstanding 229,365,000 229,790,000 228,979,000 232,709,000 Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Net Income - GAAP $ 236 $ 199 $ 309 $ 815 Add: Special charges, net of tax (a) 16 55 119 55 Inventory charge, net of tax (b) — — 55 — Tax benefit – TRU assets held for sale (b) (8 ) — (8 ) — Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP (c) $ 244 $ 254 $ 475 $ 870 Earnings Per Share: Net Income - GAAP $ 1.03 $ 0.87 $ 1.35 $ 3.50 Add: Special charges, net of tax (a) 0.07 0.24 0.52 0.24 Inventory charge, net of tax (b) — — 0.24 — Tax benefit – TRU assets held for sale (b) (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) — Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP (c) $ 1.06 $ 1.11 $ 2.07 $ 3.74

TEXTRON INC. Revenues by Segment and Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income (Continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (a) In 2020, we initiated a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses through headcount reductions, facility consolidations and other actions in response to the economic challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restructuring plan primarily impacts the TRU Simulation + Training (TRU) business within the Textron Systems segment and the Industrial and Textron Aviation segments. In connection with this plan, special charges for the three and twelve months ended January 2, 2021, includes severance and related costs of $17 million and $73 million, respectively, asset impairment charges of $5 million and $22 million, respectively, and contract termination and other facility closing costs of $1 million and $13 million, respectively. Special charges for the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 also includes the impairment of indefinite-lived trade name intangible assets totaling $32 million in the Textron Aviation segment and $7 million in the Industrial segment resulting from changes in valuation assumptions related to the economic and business disruptions caused by the pandemic. In 2019, we recorded special charges of $72 million under a restructuring plan, principally impacting the Industrial and Textron Aviation segments. (b) In connection with the restructuring plan described above, we ceased manufacturing at TRU's facility in Montreal, Canada, resulting in the production suspension of our commercial air transport simulators. As a result of this action and market conditions, we recorded a $55 million charge in the second quarter of 2020 to write-down the related inventory to its net realizable value. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we reached a definitive agreement to sell TRU Simulation + Training Canada Inc. which resulted in the recognition of an $8 million tax benefit. (c) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release.

Textron Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 2,146 $ 1,181 Accounts receivable, net 787 921 Inventories 3,513 4,069 Other current assets 950 894 Net property, plant and equipment 2,516 2,527 Goodwill 2,157 2,150 Other assets 2,393 2,312 Finance group assets 938 964 Total Assets $ 15,400 $ 15,018 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 509 $ 561 Accounts payable 776 1,378 Other current liabilities 1,985 1,907 Other liabilities 2,314 2,288 Long-term debt 3,198 2,563 Finance group liabilities 773 803 Total Liabilities 9,555 9,500 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,845 5,518 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,400 $ 15,018

TEXTRON INC. MANUFACTURING GROUP Condensed Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 234 $ 190 $ 301 $ 793 Depreciation and amortization 107 113 386 410 Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable (34 ) (10 ) (63 ) 1 Asset impairments and TRU inventory charge 5 15 116 15 Pension, net (4 ) (18 ) (15 ) (62 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 90 106 149 99 Inventories 692 360 434 (319 ) Accounts payable (346 ) 146 (613 ) 280 Dividends received from Finance group — — — 50 Other, net (131 ) (147 ) 138 (307 ) Net cash from operating activities 613 755 833 960 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (166 ) (123 ) (317 ) (339 ) Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment 8 3 33 9 Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies 1 (2 ) 22 2 Other investing activities, net (4 ) (1 ) (15 ) (1 ) Net cash from investing activities (161 ) (123 ) (277 ) (329 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Decrease in short-term debt — (118 ) (2 ) — Net proceeds from long-term debt — 4 1,137 301 Net borrowings against corporate-owned insurance policies (362 ) — — — Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (353 ) (252 ) (548 ) (252 ) Purchases of Textron common stock (129 ) (33 ) (183 ) (503 ) Dividends paid (4 ) (9 ) (18 ) (18 ) Other financing activities, net 5 16 7 33 Net cash from financing activities (843 ) (392 ) 393 (439 ) Total cash flows from continuing operations (391 ) 240 949 192 Total cash flows from discontinued operations — — (1 ) (2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 19 10 17 4 Net Change in Cash and Equivalents (372 ) 250 965 194 Cash and Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,518 931 1,181 987 Cash and Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,146 $ 1,181 $ 2,146 $ 1,181 Manufacturing Cash Flow GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP $ 613 $ 755 $ 833 $ 960 Less: Capital expenditures (166 ) (123 ) (317 ) (339 ) Dividends received from TFC — — — (50 ) Plus: Total pension contribution 12 15 47 51 Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment 8 3 33 9 Taxes paid on gain on business disposition — — — 11 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP (a) $ 467 $ 650 $ 596 $ 642

(a) Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release.

TEXTRON INC. Condensed Consolidated Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 236 $ 199 $ 309 $ 815 Depreciation and amortization 108 114 391 416 Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable (34 ) (9 ) (69 ) 6 Asset impairments and TRU inventory charge 5 15 116 15 Pension, net (4 ) (18 ) (15 ) (62 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 90 106 149 99 Inventories 692 360 434 (292 ) Accounts payable (346 ) 146 (613 ) 280 Captive finance receivables, net (64 ) 23 (89 ) 45 Other, net (114 ) (145 ) 156 (306 ) Net cash from operating activities 569 791 769 1,016 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (166 ) (123 ) (317 ) (339 ) Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment 8 3 33 9 Finance receivables repaid 1 28 22 48 Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies 1 (2 ) 22 2 Other investing activities, net — 11 (8 ) 14 Net cash from investing activities (156 ) (83 ) (248 ) (266 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Decrease in short-term debt — (118 ) (2 ) — Net proceeds from long-term debt — 4 1,137 301 Net borrowings against corporate-owned insurance policies (362 ) — — — Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (358 ) (261 ) (593 ) (303 ) Purchases of Textron common stock (129 ) (33 ) (183 ) (503 ) Dividends paid (4 ) (9 ) (18 ) (18 ) Other financing activities, net 5 3 19 21 Net cash from financing activities (848 ) (414 ) 360 (502 ) Total cash flows from continuing operations (435 ) 294 881 248 Total cash flows from discontinued operations — — (1 ) (2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 19 10 17 4 Net Change in Cash and Equivalents (416 ) 304 897 250 Cash and Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,670 1,053 1,357 1,107 Cash and Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,254 $ 1,357 $ 2,254 $ 1,357

TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance, however, they should be used in conjunction with GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define similarly named measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. We utilize the following definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release and have provided a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for each measure:

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude special charges, net of tax, and an inventory charge, net of tax and a tax benefit both related to TRU Simulation + Training Canada Inc. (TRU Canada) in connection with the restructuring plan and disposition of this company. We consider items recorded in special charges, such as enterprise-wide restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, and acquisition-related restructuring, integration and transaction costs, to be of a non-recurring nature that is not indicative of ongoing operations. At TRU Canada, the inventory charge is excluded as it relates to the write-down of inventory in connection with an action taken under the restructuring plan. Due to the substantial decline in demand and order cancellations for flight simulators resulting from the impact of the pandemic on the commercial air transportation business, we ceased manufacturing at TRU Canada’s Montreal facility, resulting in the production suspension of its commercial air transport simulators. As a result of this action and market conditions, the related inventory was written down to its net realizable value. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we reached a definitive agreement to sell TRU Canada, which resulted in the recognition of an $8 million tax benefit. We believe this inventory charge and tax benefit are of a non-recurring nature and are not indicative of ongoing operations.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Net Income - GAAP $ 236 $ 199 $ 309 $ 815 Add: Special charges, net of tax 16 55 119 55 Inventory charge, net of tax — — 55 — Tax benefit – TRU assets held for sale (8 ) — (8 ) — Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP $ 244 $ 254 $ 475 $ 870 Earnings Per Share: Net Income - GAAP $ 1.03 $ 0.87 $ 1.35 $ 3.50 Add: Special charges, net of tax 0.07 0.24 0.52 0.24 Inventory charge, net of tax — — 0.24 — Tax benefit – TRU assets held for sale (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) — Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP $ 1.06 $ 1.11 $ 2.07 $ 3.74

2021 Outlook Diluted EPS Net Income - GAAP $ 600 — $ 655 $ 2.64 — $ 2.88 Add: Special charges, net of tax (a) 25 — 15 0.11 — 0.07 Less: Gain on disposition, net of tax (b) (10 ) — (10 ) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP $ 615 — $ 660 $ 2.70 — $ 2.90

(a) Special charges, net of tax includes costs we expect to incur in connection with the restructuring plan initiated in 2020. (b) Gain on disposition, net of tax includes the estimated after-tax gain on the sale of TRU Canada.

TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions adjusts net cash from operating activities (GAAP) for the following:

Deducts capital expenditures and includes proceeds from an insurance recovery and the sale of property, plant and equipment to arrive at the net capital investment required to support ongoing manufacturing operations;

Excludes dividends received from Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) and capital contributions to TFC provided under the Support Agreement and debt agreements as these cash flows are not representative of manufacturing operations;

Adds back pension contributions as we consider our pension obligations to be debt-like liabilities. Additionally, these contributions can fluctuate significantly from period to period and we believe that they are not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations during the period;

Excludes taxes paid related to the gain realized in 2018 on the Tools and Test business disposition. We have made this adjustment to the non-GAAP measure because we believe this use of cash is not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations.

While we believe this measure provides a focus on cash generated from manufacturing operations, before pension contributions, and may be used as an additional relevant measure of liquidity, it does not necessarily provide the amount available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations that are not deducted from the measure.

Three Months Ended Twelve months ended January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 January 2, 2021 January 4, 2020 Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP $ 613 $ 755 $ 833 $ 960 Less: Capital expenditures (166 ) (123 ) (317 ) (339 ) Dividends received from TFC — — — (50 ) Plus: Total pension contribution 12 15 47 51 Proceeds from an insurance recovery and sale of property, plant and equipment 8 3 33 9 Taxes paid on gain on business disposition — — — 11 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP $ 467 $ 650 $ 596 $ 642

2021 Outlook Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP $ 950 — $ 1,050 Less: Capital expenditures (400) Plus: Total pension contribution 50 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP $ 600 — $ 700

