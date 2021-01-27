ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 4 – 2021
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
27 January 2021
As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 20 – 26 January 2021:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|
Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|18,512
|26,405,350
|20 January 2021
|21 January 2021
|22 January 2021
|25 January 2021
|26 January 2021
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|18,512
|26,405,350
|Date
|Number of B shares
|
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|275,915
|444,523,803
|20 January 2021
|400
|2,477.03
|990,812
|21 January 2021
|500
|2,550.56
|1,275,280
|22 January 2021
|500
|2,542.93
|1,271,465
|25 January 2021
|400
|2,592.50
|1,037,000
|26 January 2021
|430
|2,517.74
|1,082,628
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|278,145
|450,180,988
In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 336,473 B shares corresponding to 1.88 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 20 – 26 January 2021 is enclosed.
This concludes the share buy-back programme.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
