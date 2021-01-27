Company announcement for ROCKWOOL International A/S Release no. 4 – 2021 to Nasdaq Copenhagen

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 20 – 26 January 2021:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512 26,405,350 20 January 2021 21 January 2021 22 January 2021 25 January 2021 26 January 2021 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512 26,405,350





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 275,915 444,523,803 20 January 2021 400 2,477.03 990,812 21 January 2021 500 2,550.56 1,275,280 22 January 2021 500 2,542.93 1,271,465 25 January 2021 400 2,592.50 1,037,000 26 January 2021 430 2,517.74 1,082,628 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 278,145 450,180,988

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 336,473 B shares corresponding to 1.88 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 20 – 26 January 2021 is enclosed.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

