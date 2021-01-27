 

Atlantica Included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 13:42  |  44   |   |   

January 27, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”) , the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it has been included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI includes 380 companies across 11 sectors and 44 countries and regions.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO said: “By becoming members of 2021 Bloomberg GEI Atlantica demonstrates its commitment to addressing gender equality and women empowerment. In 2018, we became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and selected Gender Equality as one of our core Sustainable Development Goals. In 2019, we issued our Diversity and Inclusion Policy and in 2020 we joined the Women’s Empowerment Principles. We intend to continue demonstrating our commitment to gender equality.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

The reference index measures gender equality across five dimensions: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to providing a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. The inclusion of Atlantica in this year’s index, reflects its high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five dimensions.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North and South America, and certain markets in EMEA (https://www.atlantica.com/). 


Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

                  		Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465                                   

               


Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlantica Included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index January 27, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”) , the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing
Vaxart Announces Additional Preclinical COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Data and Publication
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Atlantica Recognized as One of the World’s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
56
Abengoa Yield plc