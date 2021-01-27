OROCO ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT 3D IP SURVEY RESULTS

Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO, US OTC: ORRCF, BF: OR6) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce significant results from the deep, three-dimensional, Induced Polarization (“3D IP”) geophysical survey of its Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Mexico. The survey is now approximately 80% complete, and Oroco has received preliminary inversion data for all stations surveyed to date. The preliminary inversion model has successfully mapped the resistivity and chargeability characteristics along a swath 2.1 km wide by 4.3 km along strike over the South Zone, North Zone and part of the Brasiles Zone. The survey has reached the southern fringe of the prominent Brasiles zone gossans. Geophysical crews have now re-mobilized to complete the planned program and to prepare additional survey lines to enlarge the north and south-east extents of the current survey area. The Company has high confidence in the survey results.

"The preliminary 3D IP inversion modelling has revealed an extensive area of strong chargeability response that encloses the known North Zone deposit and extends beyond the historical drilling to the north, the west and to depth,” said Craig Dalziel, Oroco’s CEO. “The response broadens below the North Zone and extends northward under the Brasiles limestone cap. It is particularly informative and instructive. The first 800 m of modelling of the Brasiles Zone indicates that the North and Brasiles Zones are a contiguous exploration target spanning an average of one kilometer in width and a minimum of two kilometers along strike at the 100 m level elevation. The model remains open to the north. In addition, the survey very importantly demonstrates a strong correlation between the chargeability features and the historical drill results in the South and North Zones as well as significant exploration potential lateral to both. In short, we are extremely pleased with the survey results."