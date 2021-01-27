Travelers Canada Introduces IntelliDrive

Travelers Canada, the Canadian arm of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced the launch of IntelliDrive, its usage-based auto insurance mobile app. IntelliDrive provides customers with a better understanding of their driving habits – and rewards them for responsible driving – by collecting and assessing data on behaviours such as hard braking, rapid acceleration, speed, distraction and the time of day customers drive.

“We’re continuously enhancing our products and services to provide our customers with the best possible experience,” said Heather Masterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Canada. “Through IntelliDrive, we’re providing policyholders with the opportunity to further personalize their insurance rates while helping to create safer roadways for everyone.”