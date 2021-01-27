 

Travelers Canada Introduces IntelliDrive

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 15:15  |  28   |   |   

Travelers Canada, the Canadian arm of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced the launch of IntelliDrive, its usage-based auto insurance mobile app. IntelliDrive provides customers with a better understanding of their driving habits – and rewards them for responsible driving – by collecting and assessing data on behaviours such as hard braking, rapid acceleration, speed, distraction and the time of day customers drive.

“We’re continuously enhancing our products and services to provide our customers with the best possible experience,” said Heather Masterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Canada. “Through IntelliDrive, we’re providing policyholders with the opportunity to further personalize their insurance rates while helping to create safer roadways for everyone.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Travelers Companies!
Short
Basispreis 156,80€
Hebel 9,80
Ask 1,16
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 126,49€
Hebel 8,43
Ask 1,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

IntelliDrive offers responsible drivers the ability to save up to 30 per cent on their auto premiums at renewal, and new customers can save up to 10 per cent when they enroll. Risky driving habits may result in higher premiums.

In addition to measuring driving performance, the IntelliDrive app provides helpful resources, including:

  • Information on the number of consecutive drives taken without interacting with a smartphone.
  • A user-friendly dashboard that allows drivers to track their performance and compare it with other drivers in the household.
  • Informative articles that provide safe driving tips.

To learn more, contact your insurance broker or visit Travelerscanada.ca/Intellidrive.

About Travelers Canada

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately US$32 billion in 2020. The Travelers Insurance Company of Canada, Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company (Canada Branch) are the Canadian licensed insurers known as Travelers Canada. For more information, visit www.TravelersCanada.ca.

Travelers Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travelers Canada Introduces IntelliDrive Travelers Canada, the Canadian arm of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced the launch of IntelliDrive, its usage-based auto insurance mobile app. IntelliDrive provides customers with a better understanding of their driving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Veolia Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
2021 ISG Events to Focus on Post-Pandemic Resurgence
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Travelers Releases Position Paper on Insuring Autonomous Vehicles
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
21.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow erlahmt - Rally an Nasdaq ungebrochen
21.01.21
Aktien New York: Nach Rekordjagd geht Puste aus - Nasdaq-Rally ungebrochen
21.01.21
Aktien New York: Nach der Rekordjagd geht etwas die Puste aus
21.01.21
Travelers Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income per Diluted Share of $5.10 and Return on Equity of 18.4%
11.01.21
Travelers Institute Kicks Off 2021 Programming