Travelers Canada Introduces IntelliDrive
Travelers Canada, the Canadian arm of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced the launch of IntelliDrive, its usage-based auto insurance mobile app. IntelliDrive provides customers with a better understanding of their driving habits – and rewards them for responsible driving – by collecting and assessing data on behaviours such as hard braking, rapid acceleration, speed, distraction and the time of day customers drive.
“We’re continuously enhancing our products and services to provide our customers with the best possible experience,” said Heather Masterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Canada. “Through IntelliDrive, we’re providing policyholders with the opportunity to further personalize their insurance rates while helping to create safer roadways for everyone.”
IntelliDrive offers responsible drivers the ability to save up to 30 per cent on their auto premiums at renewal, and new customers can save up to 10 per cent when they enroll. Risky driving habits may result in higher premiums.
In addition to measuring driving performance, the IntelliDrive app provides helpful resources, including:
- Information on the number of consecutive drives taken without interacting with a smartphone.
- A user-friendly dashboard that allows drivers to track their performance and compare it with other drivers in the household.
- Informative articles that provide safe driving tips.
To learn more, contact your insurance broker or visit Travelerscanada.ca/Intellidrive.
About Travelers Canada
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately US$32 billion in 2020. The Travelers Insurance Company of Canada, Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company (Canada Branch) are the Canadian licensed insurers known as Travelers Canada. For more information, visit www.TravelersCanada.ca.
