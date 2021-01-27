RLI Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. reported fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $83.8 million ($1.84 per share), compared to $53.4 million ($1.18 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating earnings (1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $34.0 million ($0.75 per share), compared to $28.6 million ($0.63 per share) for the same period in 2019.

Fourth Quarter

Year to Date

Earnings Per Diluted Share 2020 2019 2020 2019

Net earnings $ 1.84 $ 1.18 $ 3.46 $ 4.23

Operating earnings (1) $ 0.75 $ 0.63 $ 2.59 $ 2.57

(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Underwriting income (1) of $27.0 million on a combined ratio (1) of 88.0.

of $27.0 million on a combined ratio of 88.0. 10% increase in gross premiums written.

Net favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, resulting in a $24.7 million net increase in underwriting income.

Special dividend of $1.00 per share, representing $45.1 million returned to shareholders.

Highlights for the year included:

Underwriting income (1) of $69.6 million on a combined ratio (1) of 92.0.

of $69.6 million on a combined ratio of 92.0. 7% increase in gross premiums written.

Net favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, resulting in a $84.0 million net increase in underwriting income.

25 th consecutive year of underwriting profit (1) .

consecutive year of underwriting profit . Book value per share of $25.16, an increase of 22% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2019.

“Despite the many uncertainties RLI faced in 2020, we achieved strong results, provided superior service to our customers and delivered value to our shareholders,” said RLI Corp. Chairman and CEO Jonathan E. Michael. “We posted a 92 combined ratio for the year, inclusive of 5 points of hurricane activity, which marked our 25th consecutive year of underwriting profit. During the fourth quarter, we achieved profitability in all product segments including property, which experienced headwinds from an active catastrophe season. Our strong underwriting performance, combined with investment income, resulted in $2.59 per share of operating income.”

“We believe the successful execution of our strategy is validated by growth in book value, which was up 22% in 2020. This achievement allowed us to share the rewards of our success with shareholders through a $1 per share special dividend. We will continue to position RLI for long-term growth through sustained financial strength, underwriting discipline and customer focus. I want to thank our talented associates for their outstanding efforts over the past year. Their willingness to adapt and readily take on the challenges of 2020 speaks to the resilience and strength of our team and culture.”

Underwriting Income

RLI achieved $27.0 million of underwriting income in the fourth quarter of 2020 on a 88.0 combined ratio, compared to $16.5 million on a 92.4 combined ratio in 2019.

For the year, RLI achieved $69.6 million of underwriting income on a 92.0 combined ratio, compared to $67.6 million on a 91.9 combined ratio in 2019. Results for both years include net favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, which totaled $84.0 million and $62.8 million for 2020 and 2019, respectively. The favorable development in 2020 was partially offset by a $45.1 million net reduction to underwriting income from hurricane losses.

The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment for the year.

Underwriting Income (Loss)(1) Combined Ratio(1) (in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Casualty $ 44.4 $ 20.6 Casualty 92.2 96.3 Property (3.2 ) 18.2 Property 101.7 88.9 Surety 28.4 28.8 Surety 74.8 75.3 Total $ 69.6 $ 67.6 Total 92.0 91.9 (1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

Other Income

Net investment income for the quarter decreased 6.3% to $16.7 million, compared to the same period in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net investment income was $67.9 million, compared to $68.9 million for the same period in 2019. The investment portfolio’s total return was 3.2% for the quarter and 7.5% for the year.

RLI’s comprehensive earnings were $89.9 million for the quarter ($1.97 per share), compared to $47.9 million ($1.06 per share) for the same quarter in 2019. Full-year comprehensive earnings were $213.3 million ($4.70 per share), compared to $258.7 million ($5.72 per share) in 2019. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive earnings (loss) included after-tax unrealized gains/(losses) from the fixed income portfolio.

Equity in earnings of Maui Jim, Inc., a producer of premium sunglasses, was $(1.1) million for the quarter, influenced by seasonal sales results. Equity in earnings of Prime Holdings Insurance Services, Inc., a specialty insurance company, was $3.1 million. Comparatively, for the fourth quarter of 2019, equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees from Maui Jim and Prime was $0.7 million and $2.5 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees was $10.4 million from Maui Jim and $10.8 million from Prime, compared to $13.6 million and $7.4 million, respectively, for the prior year. During the quarter, RLI received a $4.7 million dividend from Prime, which resulted in a tax benefit on dividends received from affiliates of $0.5 million ($0.01 per share).

Special and Regular Dividends

On December 18, 2020, the company paid a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share and a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share for a combined total of $56.0 million. RLI has paid dividends for 178 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in each of the last 45 years. Over the last 10 years, the company has returned nearly $1.14 billion to shareholders and the regular quarterly dividend has grown an average of 5.2% per year.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Operating earnings and earnings per share (EPS) from operations consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by the net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and EPS from operations. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and EPS from operations to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2020 financial highlights below.

Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.

Other News

During the fourth quarter, the company’s A+ (Superior) financial strength rating was affirmed by AM Best Company for the company’s insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company.

At 10 a.m. central standard time (CST) tomorrow, January 28, 2021, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion through the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2scgys4w.

Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries – RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:

Operating Earnings Per Share 2020 2019 2020 2019 4th Qtr 4th Qtr 12 Mos. 12 Mos. Operating Earnings Per Share(1) $ 0.75 $ 0.63 $ 2.59 $ 2.57 Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(2) (3) Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves $ 0.40 $ 0.30 $ 1.15 $ 0.98 Net favorable (unfavorable) development in property prior years' reserves $ - $ (0.03 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) Net favorable development in surety prior years' reserves $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.19 $ 0.11 Net incurred losses related to: 2020 Hurricanes $ (0.21 ) $ - $ (0.78 ) $ - 2020 storms and civil unrest $ - $ - $ (0.10 ) $ - COVID-19 $ (0.05 ) $ - $ (0.27 ) $ - 2019 and prior catastrophe events $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.12 ) Gain from tax benefit applicable to equity method dividends(4) $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.04

(1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. (2) Includes incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses. (3) Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses. (4) As required under the accounting standard for income taxes, the gain reflects the tax benefit of applying the lower tax rate applicable to dividends received from an affiliate (10.8% in 2020 and 7.4% in 2019) as compared to the corporate capital gains tax rate (21%) on which tax estimates were based.

RLI CORP 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net premiums earned $ 224,801 $ 215,626 4.3 % $ 865,747 $ 839,111 3.2 % Net investment income 16,655 17,775 (6.3 ) % 67,893 68,870 (1.4 ) % Net realized gains 3,330 477 NM 17,885 17,520 2.1 % Net unrealized gains on equity securities 59,665 30,876 93.2 % 32,101 78,090 (58.9 ) % Consolidated revenue $ 304,451 $ 264,754 15.0 % $ 983,626 $ 1,003,591 (2.0 ) % Loss and settlement expenses 103,065 106,210 (3.0 ) % 442,884 413,416 7.1 % Policy acquisition costs 73,002 74,111 (1.5 ) % 286,438 288,697 (0.8 ) % Insurance operating expenses 21,691 18,833 15.2 % 66,828 69,430 (3.7 ) % Interest expense on debt 1,902 2,005 (5.1 ) % 7,603 7,588 0.2 % General corporate expenses 3,848 3,544 8.6 % 10,265 12,686 (19.1 ) % Total expenses $ 203,508 $ 204,703 (0.6 ) % $ 814,018 $ 791,817 2.8 % Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees 1,874 3,167 (40.8 ) % 20,233 20,960 (3.5 ) % Earnings before income taxes $ 102,817 $ 63,218 62.6 % $ 189,841 $ 232,734 (18.4 ) % Income tax expense 19,012 9,840 93.2 % 32,750 41,092 (20.3 ) % Net earnings $ 83,805 $ 53,378 57.0 % $ 157,091 $ 191,642 (18.0 ) % Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax 6,129 (5,461 ) NM 56,219 67,045 (16.1 ) % Comprehensive earnings $ 89,934 $ 47,917 87.7 % $ 213,310 $ 258,687 (17.5 ) % Operating earnings(1): Net earnings $ 83,805 $ 53,378 57.0 % $ 157,091 $ 191,642 (18.0 ) % Less: Realized gains (3,330 ) (477 ) NM (17,885 ) (17,520 ) 2.1 % Income tax on realized gains 699 100 NM 3,756 3,679 2.1 % Unrealized gains on equity securities (59,665 ) (30,876 ) 93.2 % (32,101 ) (78,090 ) (58.9 ) % Income tax on unrealized gains on equity securities 12,531 6,484 93.3 % 6,741 16,399 (58.9 ) % Operating earnings $ 34,040 $ 28,609 19.0 % $ 117,602 $ 116,110 1.3 % Return on Equity: Net earnings 15.1 % 20.6 % Comprehensive earnings 20.5 % 27.8 % Per Share Data: Diluted: Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,565 45,409 45,376 45,257 Net earnings per share $ 1.84 $ 1.18 55.9 % $ 3.46 $ 4.23 (18.2 ) % Less: Realized gains (0.07 ) (0.01 ) NM (0.39 ) (0.38 ) 2.6 % Income tax on realized gains 0.02 - NM 0.08 0.08 0.0 % Unrealized gains on equity securities (1.32 ) (0.68 ) 94.1 % (0.71 ) (1.72 ) (58.7 ) % Income tax on unrealized gains on equity securities 0.28 0.14 100.0 % 0.15 0.36 (58.3 ) % EPS from operations(1) $ 0.75 $ 0.63 19.0 % $ 2.59 $ 2.57 0.8 % Comprehensive earnings per share $ 1.97 $ 1.06 85.8 % $ 4.70 $ 5.72 (17.8 ) % Cash dividends per share - ordinary $ 0.24 $ 0.23 4.3 % $ 0.95 $ 0.91 4.4 % Cash dividends per share - special $ 1.00 $ 1.00 0.0 % $ 1.00 $ 1.00 0.0 % Net Cash Flow provided by Operations $ 100,015 $ 90,155 10.9 % $ 263,259 $ 276,917 (4.9 ) % (1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures. NM = Not Meaningful

RLI CORP 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 % Change SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Fixed income, at fair value $ 2,196,626 $ 1,983,086 10.8 % (amortized cost - $2,061,467 at 12/31/20) (amortized cost - $1,915,278 at 12/31/19) Equity securities, at fair value 524,006 460,630 13.8 % (cost - $293,190 at 12/31/20) (cost - $262,131 at 12/31/19) Other invested assets 54,232 70,441 (23.0 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 62,217 46,203 34.7 % Total investments and cash $ 2,837,081 $ 2,560,360 10.8 % Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable 174,628 160,369 8.9 % Ceded unearned premiums 113,488 93,656 21.2 % Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses 443,729 384,517 15.4 % Deferred policy acquisition costs 88,425 85,044 4.0 % Property and equipment 51,406 53,121 (3.2 ) % Investment in unconsolidated investees 128,382 103,836 23.6 % Goodwill and intangibles 53,719 54,127 (0.8 ) % Other assets 47,627 50,691 (6.0 ) % Total assets $ 3,938,485 $ 3,545,721 11.1 % Unpaid losses and settlement expenses $ 1,750,049 $ 1,574,352 11.2 % Unearned premiums 586,386 540,213 8.5 % Reinsurance balances payable 42,265 25,691 64.5 % Funds held 81,747 83,358 (1.9 ) % Income taxes - deferred 80,235 56,727 41.4 % Bonds payable, long-term debt 149,489 149,302 0.1 % Accrued expenses 75,925 66,626 14.0 % Other liabilities 36,411 54,064 (32.7 ) % Total liabilities $ 2,802,507 $ 2,550,333 9.9 % Shareholders' equity 1,135,978 995,388 14.1 % Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 3,938,485 $ 3,545,721 11.1 % OTHER DATA: Common shares outstanding (in 000's) 45,143 44,869 Book value per share $ 25.16 $ 22.18 13.4 % Closing stock price per share $ 104.15 $ 90.02 15.7 % Statutory surplus $ 1,121,592 $ 1,029,671 8.9 %

RLI CORP 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2020 Gross premiums written $ 196,118 $ 74,227 $ 30,239 $ 300,584 Net premiums written 146,623 54,718 28,506 229,847 Net premiums earned 147,884 48,605 28,312 224,801 Net loss & settlement expenses 72,107 48.8 % 26,961 55.5 % 3,997 14.1 % 103,065 45.8 % Net operating expenses 53,753 36.3 % 20,950 43.1 % 19,990 70.6 % 94,693 42.2 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 22,024 85.1 % $ 694 98.6 % $ 4,325 84.7 % $ 27,043 88.0 % 2019 Gross premiums written $ 179,542 $ 64,638 $ 29,650 $ 273,830 Net premiums written 141,963 47,956 27,945 217,864 Net premiums earned 142,791 43,828 29,007 215,626 Net loss & settlement expenses 82,994 58.1 % 20,680 47.2 % 2,536 8.7 % 106,210 49.3 % Net operating expenses 53,848 37.7 % 19,017 43.4 % 20,079 69.3 % 92,944 43.1 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 5,949 95.8 % $ 4,131 90.6 % $ 6,392 78.0 % $ 16,472 92.4 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Casualty Ratios Property Ratios Surety Ratios Total Ratios 2020 Gross premiums written $ 749,409 $ 268,769 $ 118,254 $ 1,136,432 Net premiums written 583,244 196,603 112,241 892,088 Net premiums earned 569,521 183,720 112,506 865,747 Net loss & settlement expenses 322,099 56.6 % 111,356 60.6 % 9,429 8.4 % 442,884 51.2 % Net operating expenses 202,995 35.6 % 75,546 41.1 % 74,725 66.4 % 353,266 40.8 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 44,427 92.2 % $ (3,182 ) 101.7 % $ 28,352 74.8 % $ 69,597 92.0 % 2019 Gross premiums written $ 704,192 $ 241,425 $ 119,385 $ 1,065,002 Net premiums written 564,979 181,974 113,384 860,337 Net premiums earned 558,458 164,022 116,631 839,111 Net loss & settlement expenses 330,156 59.1 % 73,614 44.9 % 9,646 8.3 % 413,416 49.3 % Net operating expenses 207,701 37.2 % 72,265 44.0 % 78,161 67.0 % 358,127 42.6 % Underwriting income (loss)(1) $ 20,601 96.3 % $ 18,143 88.9 % $ 28,824 75.3 % $ 67,568 91.9 % (1) See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.

