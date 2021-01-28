 

Hundreds of PG&E Crews Working to Restore Service as One of the Strongest Winter Storms in Years Hits California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 03:57  |   |   |   

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews today began assessing damage, making repairs and restoring electric service to residential and business customers after one of the strongest winter storms in years hit California.

High winds, heavy rains and snow in many places led to power outages, and crews continue to deal with those conditions and the aftermath of the storm as they work to restore customers. More than 400 crews and nearly 500 electric troublemen and inspectors are working on restoration. In some locations, PG&E has been using snowcats, truck-size tracked vehicles, to gain access to infrastructure in locations where snow is the deepest.

Hazardous conditions exist in many locations within PG&E’s service area. We urge our customers to be safe and prepare for weather-related power outages.

Since the storm started at midnight Tuesday through 4 p.m. today, about 575,000 PG&E customers have lost power due to the winds, rain and snow. Of those, 434,000 (or 75%) have been restored with approximately 141,000 customers still out of power.

The hardest-hit areas with the most remaining outages are in the Sacramento and Stockton regions as well as in Humboldt and Mendocino counties. About 16,000 customers in the Bay Area were still being affected by storm outages.

Customers can find the latest information on outages on PG&E’s website. Visit PG&E’s Safety Action Center website for preparedness tips and more.

PG&E’s in-house meteorologists reported that maximum wind gusts during the storm included 80 mph gusts recorded at weather stations on Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County and Pelato Peak in Kern County. Overnight rainfall totals were recorded at 4.2 inches at Lake Elsman in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 5.5 inches on Rocky Butte on the southern Central Coast.

As this storm is predicted to be the first of a series of storms through this weekend, PG&E reminds its customers to stay safe, be prepared and have an emergency plan.

Storm Safety Tips:

  • Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
  • Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
  • Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup.
  • Have fresh drinking water, ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling. Blue Ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.
  • Secure outdoor furniture: Deck furniture, lightweight yard structures and decorative lawn items should be secured as they can be blown by high winds and damage overhead power lines and property.
  • Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on power lines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.
  • Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
  • Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 811 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric utilities in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hundreds of PG&E Crews Working to Restore Service as One of the Strongest Winter Storms in Years Hits California Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews today began assessing damage, making repairs and restoring electric service to residential and business customers after one of the strongest winter storms in years hit California. High winds, heavy rains …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
Inogen Announces CEO Transition
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
PG&E Bolsters Senior Leadership Team With Proven Industry Leaders
25.01.21
In Support of Statewide Initiatives, PG&E Will Move Some Residential Customers to a Time-of-Use Rate Plan Starting in April 2021 to Encourage Energy Usage When Renewables Are More Plentiful and Demand is Lower
25.01.21
With Series of Winter Storms on Tap This Week, PG&E Urges Customers to Stay Safe, Be Prepared and Have an Emergency Plan
23.01.21
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Windstorm, Prepares for Winter Snow and Rain Next Week
21.01.21
PG&E Continues to Make Progress as Hundreds of Thousands of Customers Have Been Restored after Severe Windstorm and PSPS Event
20.01.21
PG&E Crews Out in Force Making Repairs After Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, Causing Wind Hazards and Related Outages
19.01.21
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area and Prepares to Execute a Targeted Public Safety Power Shutoff Later Tonight in Small Portions of Driest Locations
18.01.21
As Major Offshore Windstorm Approaches, PG&E Prepares for Potential Widespread, Wind-Driven Outages Throughout Its Service Area and Potential for Targeted Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Small Portions of the Driest Locations
17.01.21
Potential for Small, Targeted PSPS Event in Nine Counties: Forecasted Strong, Offshore Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 21,000 Customers Monday Night
12.01.21
Growing Network of Weather Stations and Fire-Watch Cameras Provide PG&E Meteorologists, Outside Agencies with Hyperlocal Data on Extreme Weather