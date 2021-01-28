RoodMicrotec reports unaudited preliminary total income for 2020

Total income for 2020 was EUR 11.9 million (2019: EUR 13.2 million)

Substantial overall increase in the second half over the first half of 2020

Improved cash position compared to the beginning of the year

Deventer, 28th January 2021 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the unaudited preliminary total income for the whole year 2020. The unaudited preliminary total income for 2020 amounts to EUR 11.9 million, which is 10% lower than in 2019 but includes a substantial increase in the second half of 2020 (EUR 6.5 million) compared to the first half of 2020 (EUR 5.4 million). The total income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was EUR 3.5 million, which is in the upper range of the October outlook.

The Qualification & Failure Analysis unit shows an increase compared to 2019, thanks to well established relationships with long-term customers. The Test Operations and Supply Chain Management units show some decrease compared to 2019. This is mainly because of the COVID-19 situation and the reduced demand due to the lock-downs and inventory management. Due to the unclear market situation, many customers reduced their demand as well as their inventories and thus did not order new components. This drop was mainly seen in the second quarter of 2020 and significantly improved in the second half of the year.