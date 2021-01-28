 

RoodMicrotec reports unaudited preliminary total income for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 07:44  |  20   |   |   

  • Total income for 2020 was EUR 11.9 million (2019: EUR 13.2 million)
  • Substantial overall increase in the second half over the first half of 2020
  • Improved cash position compared to the beginning of the year

Deventer, 28th January 2021 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the unaudited preliminary total income for the whole year 2020. The unaudited preliminary total income for 2020 amounts to EUR 11.9 million, which is 10% lower than in 2019 but includes a substantial increase in the second half of 2020 (EUR 6.5 million) compared to the first half of 2020 (EUR 5.4 million). The total income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was EUR 3.5 million, which is in the upper range of the October outlook.

The Qualification & Failure Analysis unit shows an increase compared to 2019, thanks to well established relationships with long-term customers. The Test Operations and Supply Chain Management units show some decrease compared to 2019. This is mainly because of the COVID-19 situation and the reduced demand due to the lock-downs and inventory management. Due to the unclear market situation, many customers reduced their demand as well as their inventories and thus did not order new components. This drop was mainly seen in the second quarter of 2020 and significantly improved in the second half of the year.

“We were expecting and budgeted a continuing increase in total income in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected us. We continued to serve our customers with our usual high quality, but saw a reduced demand in our test operations and supply chain management due to changes in inventory management by our customers”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. “We have intensified our communication with the customers for a better planning capability, and with this information, we have been able to control our cash situation in a very effective way. Even with an investment in a new test system early in the year, the cash situation at the end of the year 2020 has improved considerably compared to the end of 2019.“

Total income by operational unit in 2020 compared to 2019:

(x € 1,000) 2020 2019 Change
Supply Chain Management 2,659 3,131 -15%
Test Operations 5,429 6,482 -16%
Qualification & Failure Analysis 3,786 3,604 +5%
       
TOTAL 11,874 13,217 -10%

Outlook

Seite 1 von 3
Roodmicrotec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RoodMicrotec reports unaudited preliminary total income for 2020 Total income for 2020 was EUR 11.9 million (2019: EUR 13.2 million)Substantial overall increase in the second half over the first half of 2020Improved cash position compared to the beginning of the year Deventer, 28th January 2021 – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Juva Life Advances Intellectual Property Protection Program and Advises on DTC Eligibility
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
InPost S.A. Stabilisation Notice
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:44 Uhr
RoodMicrotec meldet vorläufige ungeprüfte Gesamteinnahmen für 2020
31.12.20
RoodMicrotec N.V. announces refinancing of the bond loan from 2014
31.12.20
RoodMicrotec N.V. announces refinancing of the bond loan from 2014