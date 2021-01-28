Brenntag to expand food and nutrition business in China with acquisition of specialty ingredients distributor Zhongbai Xingye

Essen (ots) - Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemical

and ingredients distribution, has signed an agreement to acquire the majority of

Zhongbai Xingye Food Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd ("Zhongbai Xingye"), starting

with a 67% stake valued at an Enterprise Value of about EUR 90 million. The

Chinese company is dedicated to the distribution of a wide variety of specialty

food ingredients,including dairy products and proteins.



Christian Kohlpaintner, CEO Brenntag Group, highlights the significance of the

acquisition for Brenntag's business strategy: "The chemical distribution market

in Asia Pacific and especially in China is growing dynamically. We see a

substantial potential there and we will strengthen the focus on the region in

terms of our M&A strategy. Thus, Zhongbai Xingye is perfectly in line with

Brenntag's ambitions not only geographically but also in terms of industry

segment and deal size. The acquisition of the leading player in mainland China

is an important step for our company to become a full-line distributor of food

ingredients in the Asian market."





