 

Brenntag to expand food and nutrition business in China with acquisition of specialty ingredients distributor Zhongbai Xingye

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
28.01.2021, 13:15  |  53   |   |   

Essen (ots) - Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemical
and ingredients distribution, has signed an agreement to acquire the majority of
Zhongbai Xingye Food Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd ("Zhongbai Xingye"), starting
with a 67% stake valued at an Enterprise Value of about EUR 90 million. The
Chinese company is dedicated to the distribution of a wide variety of specialty
food ingredients,including dairy products and proteins.

Christian Kohlpaintner, CEO Brenntag Group, highlights the significance of the
acquisition for Brenntag's business strategy: "The chemical distribution market
in Asia Pacific and especially in China is growing dynamically. We see a
substantial potential there and we will strengthen the focus on the region in
terms of our M&A strategy. Thus, Zhongbai Xingye is perfectly in line with
Brenntag's ambitions not only geographically but also in terms of industry
segment and deal size. The acquisition of the leading player in mainland China
is an important step for our company to become a full-line distributor of food
ingredients in the Asian market."

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Brenntag AG!
Long
Basispreis 58,62€
Hebel 11,15
Ask 0,64
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 72,09€
Hebel 8,26
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Yaqi Liu, Managing Director of Zhongbai Xingye: "On behalf of Zhongbai Xingye, I
extend a warm welcome to Brenntag. We are very pleased to become a part of the
Brenntag family and to be such an important cornerstone in their expansion
strategy. The food supplements industry has extraordinary potential worldwide
and especially in China that we will leverage together."

The 100% acquisition of the entire share capital of Zhongbai Xingye will be
executed in two steps: The first tranche comprises a majority stake of 67%. The
remaining 33% will be acquired by Brenntag by end of 2024.

Henri Nejade, Member of the Management Board of Brenntag Group and COO Brenntag
Specialties, comments: "Headquartered in the capital of China, the company
offers Brenntag the platform to extend our business of specialty food
ingredients in the country." He further mentions the strong historical track
record of the business: "Zhongbai Xingye results show strong growth rates over
the years." The business will be settled within the global division of Brenntag
Specialties.

The acquired business generated sales of approximately EUR 146 million over a
twelve-months period up to June 2020. Closing of the first tranche is subject to
certain contractual conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be
completed in the first half of 2021. Closing of the second tranche is expected
at the end of 2024.

Press contact:

Verena Blaschke
Brenntag AG
Global Communications
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-1213
E-Mail: mailto:verena.blaschke@brenntag.de
http://www.brenntag.com

Investor contact:

Thomas Altmann
Brenntag AG
Corporate Investor Relations
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-2102
E-Mail: mailto:IR@brenntag.de
http://www.brenntag.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/108645/4823984
OTS: Brenntag AG
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
Brenntag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brenntag to expand food and nutrition business in China with acquisition of specialty ingredients distributor Zhongbai Xingye Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemical and ingredients distribution, has signed an agreement to acquire the majority of Zhongbai Xingye Food Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd ("Zhongbai Xingye"), starting with a 67% stake …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
3,1 Millionen Erwerbstätige waren 2019 hierzulande von Armut bedroht
SolarArise commissions 75 MW Solar Plant in Uttar Pradesh
Mehr Zeit für die Familie sorgt für Wachstumsschub bei Ravensburger (FOTO)
Sharp demonstriert erstmalig Wirksamkeit von Plasmacluster-Ionen-Technologie gegen SARS-CoV-2 in ...
Statistische Übersicht über gefährliche technische Produkte / BAuA ...
PSI Polska liefert SCADA-basiertes Leitsystem an Aquanet S.A. / PSIscada steuert Abwassersystem in ...
Und wieder schnappt die Falle zu, Kommentar zum Kampf um die Impfstoffe von Stefan Reccius
Upskilling kann Millionen neuer Jobs und weltweiten Wohlstand schaffen
JOM Group sichert sich Mediaetat von Ritex
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Iyuno Media Group schließt Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von SDI Media
Die Kosten für die neue CO2-Abgabe reduzieren - mit einem Kaminfeuer
Die besten Aktien der Welt Mit hochwertigen Wachstumsunternehmen langfristig Rendite erzielen
immowelt Prognose: Trotz Corona steigen die Mieten von gebrauchten Wohnungen bis Ende des Jahres um bis zu 6 Prozent
Im Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler findet am 25. Januar 2021 die erste mündliche Verhandlung in ...
Neu formierte GS&MaStellar baut Kollaborationsplattform für digitale Assets in Europa und ...
Rating der SeniVita Social Estate AG auf C herabgestuft
Neu im SKODA OCTAVIA: Allradantrieb für den 2,0 TDI DSG 110 kW (150 PS)
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:15 Uhr
Brenntag baut durch die Akquisition des Spezialitäten-Distributeurs Zhongbai Xingye sein Food & Nutrition-Geschäft in China aus
11:02 Uhr
OTS: Brenntag AG / Brenntag baut durch die Akquisition des ...
22.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Brenntag AG (deutsch)
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG deutsch
20.01.21
DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
81
Brenntag