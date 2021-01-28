CoreSite Offering Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect at its Reston, Virginia Campus

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center , cloud and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced it is now offering direct fiber connectivity to Google Cloud via Dedicated Interconnect and internet peering available natively on its Reston, Virginia data center campus.

This additional option provides CoreSite the ability to offer enterprise-grade dedicated fiber connectivity to Google Cloud using Dedicated Interconnect to support demanding data and connectivity requirements on its Reston, Virginia data center campus, adding to its native Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect services already offered in other markets within the CoreSite platform.

CoreSite is also now offering internet peering to Google Cloud through its Any2Exchange peering platform and private network interfaces at its data center campuses in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and now in Reston.

CoreSite also recently enabled Partner Interconnect to Google Cloud within the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange to all its markets, providing more points of connectivity, flexible capacities and making it easier for customers with multi-region and multi-cloud architectures to directly integrate their network with Google Cloud.

Providing Customers More Choice While Addressing Their Needs

“By offering additional access to Google Cloud in Northern Virginia, we’re increasing customer choice and the value of CoreSite’s interconnection platforms as customers solve for transferring and processing large data sets with ultra-low latency, architecting hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and enhancing cloud access resiliency via diverse points of connectivity,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s SVP of General Management. “Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect high-speed fiber connectivity and Google Cloud Internet Peering via CoreSite’s Any2Exchange are value-adding enhancements to our interconnection capabilities in Reston.”

